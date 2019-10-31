Trex: Attractive In Low $80s After Another Strong Quarter

That said, I would never view Trex as a core holding. Its revenue can be lumpy and is subject to shifts in consumer sentiment.

With consumer sentiment still strong, Trex in the low $80s may be providing a good entry point for long-term investors.

The same is expected in 2020. This was an unusual pronouncement. The company has not provided full-year guidance in the past.

Trex reported a great Q3 for its Residential business unit, recovering nicely following some production facility issues earlier in the year that hurt sales.

Thesis

Trex (TREX) posted a strong quarter, thanks to its Residential business unit. Residential sales climbed 24% yoy and are up 10% after the first nine months of 2019. The company had faced headwinds earlier in the year as production facility issues constricted supply of its decking products, which hurt sales.

The Commercial segment, a newer segment that comprises ~10% of revenue, saw sales contract sharply as orders were delayed to future quarters. Overall, company revenue was up 17% and the company believes Residential sales will remain strong into 2020.

Shares have been selling off after breaching $90 again recently. In the low $80s, Trex may be presenting a good entry point for long-term investors. That said, the company is sensitive to shifts in consumer behavior and an economic downturn could hurt growth prospects and present a more attractive valuation.

Q3-19: Strong Residential Growth; Commercial Suffers

Trex consists of two business units: Residential and Commercial. Residential is home to composite decking and comprises ~90% of Trex's business. Commercial comprises the other ~10% of revenue. Commercial, created in 2017, sells custom metal railings to sports arenas and similar venues. Composite decking has been the company's bread and butter since its inception in the 1990s.

Source

In Q3, Residential sales spiked 24% and Commercial sales contracted a whopping 36%, $12 million this year vs. $19.4 million a year ago. Commercial is a traditionally lumpy business. The company attributed the revenue contraction to delays in orders to future quarters. The Residential success was attributable to continued strong demand for Trex's decking products in addition to fulfillment of demand that could not be completed earlier in the year due to production facility problems.

Looking forward, the company expects a strong Residential finish to 2019 and an equally strong performance of double-digit revenue growth in 2020. This is an important point. Historically, the company has not provided guidance beyond the quarter ahead. The company believes market conditions and brand power based on demand for its products are setting up for a strong year.

Consumer Sentiment and Trade Tensions

As CEO Jim Cline has stated, 83% of Trex's business is dependent on home repair and remodeling. Just 5% of company revenue is attributable to new home construction. When the economy is strong, people spend more on their homes and Trex benefits.

Monthly consumer confidence surveys by the University of Michigan and The Conference Board confirm that consumer confidence remains strong, however, it has declined markedly compared to a year ago. Below is the Michigan data.

Source

That said, consumer sentiment could worsen if trade tensions with China deteriorate. Trex needs a strong US consumer to grow sales. Buying an expensive new deck is a discretionary expense. If the economy takes a turn, Trex could face some tough headwinds. Revenue growth has remained strong in recent years but that could change in a deteriorating economy.

Source

That said, long-term remodeling market dynamics suggest Trex has years of growth ahead of it. The company says the addressable market in decking is $6 billion and that every 1% of market share gain from wood by Trex equals $50M in annual revenue. Trex claims credit for inventing the composite decking market. In the years since Trex's creation, competitors have emerged, but Trex continues to be a dominant player in the market and brand recognition has helped differentiate it from composite alternatives.

In the June 2018 investor presentation, the company cited remodeling market data from Harvard University's Joint Center for Housing Studies (JCHS) that called for 2018 remodeling market growth of 7.1%.

Source

A 2017 study published by JCHS predicted that remodeling growth would remain strong into 2025, as homeowners are predicted to spend approximately 50% more on their homes per year than they did in the 1990s. The above graphic illustrates this point from the 2017 study.

Valuation

The recent selloff from $90 to the low $80s provides a reasonable entry point for long-term investors. The company is on pace for double-digit revenue growth over the next 15 months and EPS growth is likely to outpace revenue growth as the company continually seeks to expand margins. I almost pulled the trigger at $60 a few months ago and regret not making the purchase. A lot of fear was baked into the stock price after the production facility problems. Anymore macro events that result in a further depressed stock price would make the shares more appealing.

Conclusion

Trex has a great product that resonates with homeowners. A downturn in the economy could hurt demand. At ~$80, Trex is more appealing now after a strong quarter with company expectations for an equally strong 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.