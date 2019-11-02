Retire Rich: Buy Low And Sell High Consistently

A 3.5% outperformance may not sound a lot, but it can make a difference of thousands of dollars over 25 years. Further, the S&P 500 performance streak of the last 10 years is unlikely to continue in the next decade.

The paraphrase “buy low and sell high consistently” sounds a bit over the top and too good to be true. However, this would be the dream of most investors to be able to buy low and sell high on a consistent basis. Obviously, it's easier said than done, and most folks active in the stock market fail to achieve this. As a matter of fact, the record of retail investors is worse than any other category. Most retail investors vastly underperform the broad market due to several reasons, for example, being too conservative, sitting on lots of cash for long periods, buying at the top, and then selling at the bottom, etc. The long-term returns of an average investor, who is generally invested in a blend of equities and fixed-income funds, is pretty low at 2.58%* for the 20-year period and 2.52%* for the 10-year period. This compares quite dismal in comparison to a 60:40 Stock/Bond Index portfolio’s 7.51% and 9.64% over the same periods.

Anyone can get lucky some of the time by buying and selling a stock at the right time. But that won’t make anyone rich. Before they know it, they would lose it all in the next trade. However, can we "buy low and sell high" on a consistent basis? In the first instance, it sounds like market timing, and it's widely known that most folks lose money trying to time the market. So, certainly, we do not recommend market timing. But we also believe that there are ways that could allow you to buy low and sell high without market timing. Most of these methods fall into the realm of a systematic investing approach. The main advantage of a systematic approach we see is that it eliminates the emotional response or decisions during both good times and bad, especially during market corrections or crashes.

We first wrote an article on this topic in early 2018, introducing a systematic approach that may allow buying low and selling high on a consistent basis. We wanted to re-visit this topic, first for the benefit of new readers, and secondly, we wanted to see how the system worked during the last year and as a whole since 1995.

Who Should Use This Strategy?

We want to clarify that the strategy discussed in this article may not be suitable for everyone. If all of your investable cash is ready to be deployed today, this strategy may not work best for you. This strategy will work best for folks who are in the accumulation phase and likely to contribute significant sums periodically. If your entire savings and contributions are within a 401K type of account, you may still be in luck, since many 401K providers/managers (like Fidelity) allow a part of the assets to be self-managed inside a brokerage-type account. Lastly, this can work even for folks who may not be in the accumulation phase, but they are able to transfer some of their assets from other passive accounts to this strategy.

Further, we could broadly divide the investors into three types. We are not including traders in our definition of investors.

Most Passive Investors:

Most passive investors should stick to investing in broad indexes or ETFs, and if they can tolerate the market gyrations, over time, they will probably do OK.

Passive-Active investors:

These are the investors who are basically in the middle. Even though they are passive due to lack of time, expertise, or any other reason, they still like to invest in individual stocks. We think these investors should stick to DGI investing, meaning investing in large, blue-chip, dividend-paying, and dividend growing companies and holding them for long durations. They also could invest a small amount of capital in growth companies.

Active Investors:

These are the investors who like to be on top of their investments. For some, it may even border on a part-time hobby. They always are in search of alpha in the market. They are open to looking at and trying new strategies.

Normally, we advocate investment in multiple strategies for such investors. By combining many strategies, we are able to bring diversification, improve returns, and reduce overall volatility and risks. Not all strategies are going to behave in the same manner at all times. When one strategy zigs, some others will zag.

With this spirit of looking for alpha, we are always experimenting and backtesting new ideas. This article is also about sharing this new strategy.

Buy-Low Sell-High Strategy [“ BLSH”] Using DGI Stocks:

Assumptions:

It may be best suited for folks who are in the accumulation phase and are still 10-20 years away from retirement. That said, it can still be used by anyone who is investing regularly in the stock market. This strategy may not be suitable for people who already are in the withdrawal phase since they will be selling and not buying most of the time. However, if they only withdraw the dividends, the strategy could still be good. This strategy does not require you to invest all of the money upfront in a lump sum. It would require you to invest gradually over a period of time, likely many years. The strategy would not compare or work well if your goal was to invest the entire amount in lump sum upfront.

Buy Strategy:

The strategy will invest for the long term in the following kind of stocks:

The companies are fairly large, having a market capitalization of at least $10 billion.

The companies pay a good dividend and have a dividend history of at least 10 years.

We want to fill at least half of our portfolio with dividend aristocrats (or champions) - those that have at least 25 years of dividend history with continual dividend growth.

For the rest of the portfolio, we should look at companies that may have a shorter dividend history, but still, we would want at least 10 years of history. For example, if we were going to construct a portfolio today, companies like Home Depot (HD), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), UnitedHealth Group (UNH), and Visa (V) would fit the bill. They have less than 25 years of dividend history, but all indications are that they will continue to pay and grow their dividends.

For each stock, on a daily basis, we will calculate the average price of the previous 252 days (which is approximately one year in terms of trading days). We multiply this average price by a factor like 0.90 or 0.85, etc., giving us the “target price.” We will call this multiplication factor the “Buy-Low-Factor.” We will provide the details below as to how we determine this factor. Thereafter, at the end of each day or week, we will compare the current price with the target price. If the current price is lower than the target price, we will buy the next lot of shares. We also determine the maximum number of shares that we want to have in any single company.

Buy-Low Factor:

For any given stock, we should look at the annual volatility. For low volatility stocks, the Buy-Low Factor would be 0.90. For medium volatility stocks, it should be 0.85. Even though our strategy will rely mostly on low or medium volatility stocks, if we have a high volatility stock in our portfolio, the Buy-Low-Factor will need to be 0.80 or lower. Sure, you can measure precisely the volatility for a given stock over the past year and compare it with the S&P 500. But you also could just make a guess generally based on the stock, the gap between its 52-week high and low, and the industry in which it operates. A good example of low, medium and high volatility stock would be KO, HD, and AMZN in that order (though AMZN pays no dividend and would not be considered for our strategy). However, for the purpose of back testing, we have used the buy-low factor as 0.90 for all the stocks in the sample.

Example:

Stock: Proctor & Gamble (NYSE: PG)

Volatility: Low

Buy-low-factor: 0.90

Initial shares to buy: 100

Incremental shares to buy: 100

Maximum shares to hold at any time: 500 or the total Invested-cash < $20,000 (this does not include the shares acquired from re-invested dividends).

Sell Strategy:

The "sell" strategy is optional. If the investor really believes in the stock/company and wants to retain the investment for the long term as buy and hold, there's no need to adopt the "sell" strategy. Investors who may like to sell partially when the prices are high, and valuations are rich, should adopt this "sell" strategy. However, without the “sell” strategy, you may not have additional or enough funds to invest when prices are low.

As in the buy strategy, for each stock, on a daily (or weekly) basis, we will calculate the average price of the previous 252 days (approximately one year in trading days). However, we will use multiple criteria to determine the sell decision.

Current shares match or exceed the target-allocation

And current-price > 1.15 times 252-days-average-price

And current-price > 1.10 times last-buy-price (most recent buy)

And current-price > 1.50 times our average-cost-basis in the stock.

When all four conditions are met, we will sell a partial quantity (generally the same number of shares that we bought last time). As you see, the “sell” strategy is more strict compared to the “buy” strategy. However, the "sell" strategy could be flexible depending on the investor. Some investors may not like to sell at all and may just use the buy-and-hold approach. Some others may like to sell a partial quantity if a position has become overweight in the portfolio and thus may like to reduce the exposure.

Example:

Stock: (PG)

Volatility: Low

Target allocation: 500 shares (only sell when 500 or more shares or the invested sum has exceeded $20,000, excluding the reinvested dividends)

Sell-high-factor: Combination of multiple criteria as defined above.

No of shares to sell in one lot: 100

Back-Testing (1995-2019) Results

Stock Selection:

The strategy will have no meaning if it does not show promise in the back-testing results. Even then, there are no guarantees that it will deliver similar results in the future. For our backtesting, we selected 14 stocks. The stocks were selected from many sectors/industries, though they are all solid blue-chip companies with a long history of paying dividends. Since our period of back-testing is 1995-2019, we have to think about what stocks we should have bought in 1995. Many of the well-established dividend companies of today (like Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL)) had not started a dividend payment policy in 1995. Obviously, it will be almost impossible to eliminate a selection bias entirely, but we have made an effort to look at the companies as if they had met our criteria back in 1995.

To further remove the impact of selection bias, if any, we have included a few stocks to our list that did not perform very well during the 2008-2009 financial crisis. Two of them are Bank of America (BAC) and Aflac Inc (AFL). Even though both companies had paid dividends for a long time, and one of them (AFL) is actually a dividend aristocrat, so they would have otherwise satisfied our selection criteria. BAC was dragged down due to the subprime mortgage crisis to the extent that its survival was at stake. It eventually survived and recovered, but its share price still trades below its pre-recession level even after 10 years of the current bull market.

The second company, Aflac, was the worst of the dividend aristocrats in terms of drawdown during the 2008-2009 crisis. Its share price dropped by about 80%. However, it has recovered during the following years.

Besides these two companies, we have many recent laggards in our sample. First, Exxon Mobil has lagged the broader market since 2014 when oil prices crashed. Also, AT&T, 3M Co., and XOM have vastly underperformed the S&P 500 during the last 10 years. Further, more recently, the performance of another stock in our portfolio (Altria – MO) has been nothing but dismal due to regulatory pressures and its controversial investment in Juul. The stock has lost nearly 40% of its value since 2017.

Out back-testing model kept the same 14 companies for the entire period of roughly 25 years. However, in a real-life portfolio, one could add new companies from time to time and keep the portfolio well diversified and balanced.

List of selected stocks:

Symbol Company Name Sector/Industry 1 ADP Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) Business Services 2 AFL Aflac Inc Insurance 3 BAC Bank of America ( BAC) Banking 4 ED Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED) Utility 5 JNJ Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Healthcare/ Drug 6 LOW Lowe’s Companies (NYSE: LOW) Retail/Home Improvement 7 MCD McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) Restaurants 8 MMM 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) Industrials 9 MO Altria Group (NYSE: MO) Tobacco 10 PG Proctor & Gamble ( PG) Consumer defensive 11 T AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) Telecom Services 12 TXN Texas Instruments (NYSE: TXN) Technology/Semiconductor 13 WFC Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) Banking 14 XOM Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) Energy

Back-testing: Buy Low and Sell High Strategy

For back-testing purposes, we will buy up to 500 shares (only 100 shares at one time) of any single stock before initiating the "sell" strategy. If the number of shares falls below 500, generally, no sale will occur, except if the total value of the invested amount in the stock has crossed a threshold (> $50,000). The back-testing model assumes that we started investing in January of 1995 and ran the model until October 25th, 2019.

Rules and Assumptions:

Period of testing: January 1995 – Oct 25, 2019

Buy rules:

Buy the first 100 shares of each stock on the first day of the test period (Jan. 3, 1995).

Buy any subsequent shares when the current price is less than 90% (or 85% for higher volatility stocks) of the average price of the past year (that is 252 days).

Also, after the first buy, all subsequent purchases will be at least 252 trading days apart.

Sell rules:

Do not sell unless the total shares in a company have reached 500 or the invested-amount, excluding the re-invested dividends, has exceeded $20,000.

Sell only if the current price is > 1.15 times of the average price of the past year (that is 252 days) and > 1.10 times the price of last (most recent) purchase and > 1.50 times the average purchase price of the stock in our portfolio.

Subsequent sales will be at least 252 trading days apart.

The system will run the check for buy and sell signals on a daily basis using end-of-day data.

Below are the tables of buy-sell transactions as determined by our system during the period from 01/01/1995 until 10/25/2019 for each stock in our portfolio. Prices shown are split-adjusted prices.

(ADP)

(AFL):

(BAC):

(ED)

(JNJ)

(LOW)

(MCD)

(MMM)

(MO)

(PG)

(T)

(TXN)

(WFC)

(XOM)

How Do Buy/Sell Events Look on the Charts?

We are just going to present two stocks with "Buy/Sell" events superimposed on the price charts. We have not been able to automate this mapping as of now, so this had to be done manually, hence only two charts. But they are representative of the rest of the buy/sell. The two charts are for TXN and XOM, with only the recent buy/sell superimposed.

Please keep in mind that we are not selling the entire position in a stock, we just sell a small part of the holding when the system tells us that the price is reasonably high or our position has become overweight. Eventually, we would buy this position back as and when the prices come down.

Performance:

Below is the performance of the portfolio (with 14 securities) assuming all dividends were reinvested in the respective securities. Please note that the five-year performance of the portfolio has been dragged down due to big drops or sideways price movements in recent years for stocks like MO, T, MMM, and WFC. However, that also has provided an opportunity to add new shares at much lower prices, which should benefit the portfolio in the long run.

BLSH Model 60:40 Stock/Bond S&P500 5-Year Annualized Return 9.20% 6.71% 11.18% 10-Year Annualized Return 13.66% 9.38% 13.18% Since 1995, Annualized Return (returns were calculated as investments were made) 13.56% 8.24% 10.01%

Amounts invested over the years in the 14-stock portfolio:

Year Purchases Sales Net Amt. Invested 1995 19160 0 19160 1996 5682 0 5682 1997 5558 0 5558 1998 13187 0 13187 1999 19091 0 19091 2000 33458 0 33458 2001 28348 0 28348 2002 33577 1600 31977 2003 7064 21550 -14486 2004 13008 5985 7023 2005 7230 5969 1261 2006 18264 8730 9534 2007 17214 12676 4538 2008 48081 3493 44588 2009 11914 16066 -4152 2010 14447 9971 4476 2011 25686 24433 1253 2012 13671 8896 4775 2013 0 36794 -36794 2014 2826 21095 -18269 2015 42574 23069 19505 2016 12683 72482 -59799 2017 6223 44505 -38282 2018 71491 12821 58670 2019 17912 44231 -26319 TOTAL $113,983

We invested roughly $488,000 over the years but sold stocks worth $374,000 as well. This works out to a net investment capital of roughly $114,000, invested gradually in 14 stocks over the years. It grew into a large sum of over $1.5 million over 24.5 years, providing a CAGR of roughly 13.6%.

Here's the portfolio as shown in today’s prices. Please note that some readers may be quick to think that the entire out performance is because of one stock, i.e. Altria (MO). But that’s not true. If we remove MO stock altogether from the portfolio, our performance gets reduced only by one percentage point. We still get about 12.6% annualized return from this portfolio for over 24.5 years. But maybe we would have invested in Microsoft then and got the same overall results. The point we are trying to make that this is the function of diversification. Some stocks are going to give us outsized returns, some mediocre and a few would perform poorly.

Conclusion:

This portfolio is based on a predetermined, systematic approach. The portfolio does not require the entire investment upfront but allows us to invest periodically at different times. The system is flexible, and we can decide how much we want to be invested in each stock. We also can see that even if we were to select a few stocks that may not do very well along the way, the overall results would still have been outstanding.

Over a period of 25 years, we had on an average 13-14 transactions for any one stock. In total, we had a total of 185 transactions (130 purchases, 55 sales) for 14 stocks.

We will admit the stock selection process (for back-testing purposes) may have some selection bias, but we also picked stocks that performed to varying degrees at different times. For example, Exxon Mobil hasn’t done much in terms of share performance since October 2014. Bank of America had an especially terrible performance during and after the financial crisis, and its dividend was cut from 32 cents to just 1 cent a quarter. Though it has recovered a lot, it is still 40% below its all-time achieved before the financial crisis. Altria (MO) is another good example of poor performance from a former top performer. It has performed miserably poor in recent years. So, in spite of some selection bias, saying that our selection was filled with top performers would be an over statement. In fact, we have plenty of losers in the mix. But that does not stop the overall portfolio from providing excellent overall long-term returns.

Essentially this portfolio strategy uses the concept of dollar-cost averaging (“DCA”), but instead of buying at a regular interval irrespective of the price, it only buys when the price is relatively cheap and sells when the price is relatively high. We will like to emphasize that more work and research may be needed to gain confidence in the strategy. The idea is to provide a basic framework to do further research and due diligence to formulate a coherent investment strategy.





