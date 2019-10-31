Dorman Products: Continued Weakness Makes Price Attractive

Headwinds aside, the long-term thesis remains intact. Shares are priced to reflect the gloomier outlook, which should improve after this year.

The 2% growth in Q3 is expected to be mirrored in Q4 and the company will not achieve its goal of growing revenue 7-9% for the year.

Thesis

Dorman Products (DORM) produced another disappointing quarter. Revenue growth came up short of expectations due to soft demand and costs continued to increase due to ongoing facility consolidation.

Though the company had guided for 7-9% full year revenue guidance earlier this year, the company will not achieve the low-end of that prediction. Nine months into the year, revenue is up 5% and the company expects Q4 revenue to be similar to Q3's 2% growth.

Looking ahead to next year, things will likely improve. Market tailwinds in the auto aftermarket favor Dorman. And the recent depression in the stock price is presenting long-term investors with a great entry point in the low $70s. I remain long DORM.

Q3-18: Revenue Comes Up Short, Costs Up

The muted revenue growth of 2% was the result of soft market demand, notably in the company's warehouse distributor channel. The company had been expecting growth rates in the 7-9% range this year, but the company will end the year far below the low end of that at around 5%. Additionally, costs are up. The company finally completed consolidation of its Portland, Tennessee facilities. The costs involved with this consolidation will be in the rearview mirror beginning 2020.

Source

In 2017, the company also assumed operations of a distribution facility in Montreal as part of its acquisition of MAS Automotive Distribution. The Montreal operation is being folded into the new Tennessee facility.

In addition to this, the company is also consolidating a newly acquired production facility in Pennsylvania with the operations of its pre-existing Michigan production facility. The consolidations were supposed to be completed halfway through the year, but Dorman delayed completion until the end of the year in an attempt to minimize disruption to clients. Costs of this transition have been higher than expected, but the company expects operations to resume as normal beginning in 2020.

Dorman has also been impacted by tariffs in the ongoing trade war with China, but those increased costs have been passed on to the consumer, and tariffs have not impacted EPS.

Looking Ahead To 2020

The company expects demand to strengthen. Long term, the market dynamics look good for Dorman. There are a couple of factors favoring the company. The average age of cars on the road continues to climb.

Source

Though Dorman had strong Q1 and Q2 revenue growth of 7%, its strongest performance in the last decade came when the country struggled to recover from the financial crisis. If we hit an economic slowdown, that would likely benefit Dorman as car owners opt to repair cars as opposed to doing full replacements. Growth peaked in 2013 with nearly a 17% revenue growth rate. As the company's revenue growth has slowed in the years since, car sales have continued to tick upward and have leveled off in the 17 million per year range.

Source: YCharts, which aggregates sales data from the federal government

Dorman believes it is in a position to exceed the growth of the general automotive aftermarket (3.5%) in the years ahead. Any recession aside, the company expects growth to result from the aging of cars on the road. The average age of vehicles is increasing.

Source

In addition to the above graphic, a 2016 article by Automotive News cited research that showed the fastest-growing age group of vehicles on the road through 2021 were those 16 years or older. The number of old cars on the road was expected to increase from 62 million in 2016 to 81 million in 2021, an increase of 31%. The high quality of vehicles is a reason cited for the improving lifespan of cars.

Valuation

Given the recent softness in both revenue growth and a contraction of EPS due to temporary expenses, Dorman looks fairly valued. But the EPS problems are temporary, and we are likely to see a resumption of strong EPS growth beginning in 2020 once facility costs are in the rearview mirror and operations continue as normal. The company has also been a consistently strong double-digit generator of free cash flow over the last decade. Prior to the cost hiccups in Q1 and Q2, the stock had approached $100 in anticipation of continued strong EPS growth. Once the facility cost issues are ironed out, I expect the stock to approach $100 again on EPS growth strength and wouldn't be surprised to see this occur in 2020.

Conclusion

The recent selloff back into the $70s once again is a good entry point for a company with several tailwinds. I expect better financials in 2020 and a stock price much higher than the current $72.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DORM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.