Fulton Financial Bancorp: Cleaning Up And Looking Ahead

Fulton also has expanded its headquarters in the Spring of 2019, which would only be performed if the bank was moving forward in the right direction of growth.

The community knows our love for evaluating regional community banks. We are talking banks of all sizes, from smaller sub-$1 billion total asset-sized financial institutions, such as Muncy (OTCPK:MYBF), all the way to KeyCorp (KEY), at over $135 billion in total assets. This one is slightly different for today. I was very excited to review this community bank, as they have a comeback story in a way, as well as to show you can persevere through many headwinds. I proudly bring to you the analysis of Fulton Financial Bancorp (FULT).

Who is Fulton? Well, they are a $21.7 billion in total asset bank, located in Pennsylvania. They cover quite a bit of the Eastern part of the United States, such as PA, MD, NJ and VA.

So what is this come-back story I am talking about? I am referring to the multiple and I mean multiple consent orders that the subsidiary banks of Fulton Financial had - including Lafayette Ambassador Bank and Columbia Bank. What consent orders did they have? The subsidiaries had deficiencies in their Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance program. Having a consent order is no joke, especially when it comes to BSA/AML. Did Fulton get through it? You bet your last dollar they did. They were able to complete what was needed and have the consent orders lifted, that have been on for years at these institutions.

What did lifting the Consent Orders do for Fulton? On an entirely positive note, Fulton was allow them to consolidated their banks into their flagship bank, Fulton Bank. This reduces confusion, will increase synergies and finally will remove older names away from the bread and butter of Fulton. I know, from an organizational standpoint, what having one identity means this gets them there. This is another feel good moment for Fulton, especially when it comes to looking forward at the future. Speaking of the future, how do Fulton's financials look through 3 quarters and what does the indication look going forward?

Fulton's 3rd quarter earnings release tells a solid story. First earnings were back over and that is with $9.5 million of restructuring and prepayment penalty costs relating to the consolidation of the subsidiary banks. When you include that back, they would have had one of their best performing quarters at almost $70 million in net income (after tax). Fulton did report $62.1 million in net income versus $59.8 million in the last quarter, an increase of $2.3 million. The primary driver was the reduction in the provision for loan losses this quarter vs. last. What has also increased the last 2 quarters is their outside services, as mentioned, related to the consent orders and consolidation. That should go down going forward, saving millions. I anticipate 4th quarter earnings to be in the $65 million range for Fulton. From an earnings perspective, they are increasing EPS each quarter in 2019 and I don't see that slowing down going forward, now that their corporation can focus on growth going forward.

How will the growth in earnings occur? Well, their total loans have increased over $750 million in one year and they increased $300 million alone since last quarter. Further, short-term borrowings decreased (Down $350 million since last quarter), hence the prepayment penalty, as well as the slow reduction in deposit interest rates, which should reduce interest expense going forward, on an overall basis. Therefore, with a reduction in higher cost liabilities and an increase in interest-earning asset, as well as the clean-up of the consent orders and reduction in one-time costs to perform that and the consolidation, earnings should be significantly promising to finish the year, no doubt. Lastly, there does not seem to be anything complicated or unusual on their balance sheet, outside of a normal bank's activities, which in my mind, is a plus.

Overall, Fulton has weathered a few storms and significant events in their recent 12 months. I can't imagine what it was like cleaning up the consent orders and the difficulty in pulling off the consolidation, potential termination of charters and changing the branding/customer mindset. However, they did it and based on what I'm seeing from their balance sheet, I am confident the results will follow. Since Fulton appears to be ready to change it to the next gear for earnings, how do their dividend metrics look? You know what time it is. It is time to run FULT through the Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener.

Dividend Analysis

Stock Price* Dividend Forward EPS** Dividend Yield Payout Ratio 3-Year Growth Rate 5-Year Growth Rate P/E Ratio $17.31 $0.52 $1.52 3.00% 34% 9.14% 10.20% 11.39

*Based on 10/29/19 close price

**Per annualizing Q3 EPS

I would want to see a payout ratio below 60, a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio below 13 (lower due to historically lower P/E ratios in the industry), a yield above 4.00% (i.e., higher than the market and most community-based bank yields) and a dividend growth rate of 6.00% (given strength in desired yield).

1.) Payout Ratio - Fulton is starting this off right with a low payout ratio of 34%! What does this mean? They have the ability to continue to grow dividends, reinvest in their people and business, as well as have the safety to continue paying dividends. Fulton receives the green light here.

2.) Price-to-Earnings (P/E) - This metric is used to see if the company is undervalued. According to my source, the S&P 500 P/E ratio is approximately 22.6. Therefore, Fulton's 11.39 ratio is definitely below the 13 which is desired and is also consistent with what I've seen in the industry. Fulton is right there with other community banks I've evaluated and given they are a slightly larger community bank at over $21 billion in total asset size.

3.) Dividend Yield - The current dividend of $0.13 per quarter or $0.52 per year equates to a dividend yield of 3.00%. Dang. The going was good, but darn this yield is slightly lower than desired. There are a plethora of community banks, such as KeyCorp (KEY), United Bancorp Inc. (UBCP) and Citizens & Northern (CZNC), that yield over 4%. If $1,000 was invested, this equates to $30.00 on a go-forward basis. I definitely would prefer a higher yield, especially with the troubled past.

4.) Dividend Growth Rate - Fulton is interesting on the dividend growth. They are consistent as heck, by increasing their dividend by $0.01 each year. However, Fulton gives a little special nugget. As you can see from the chart below, they've been sending a special dividend to shareholders for 5 years and that special dividend for those 5 years have been $0.02, $0.02, $0.02, $0.03 and $0.04. Therefore, even the special dividend is grown and also is NOT included in the dividend above. If it were, the yield would be 3.24% and I would consider still low, but better.

They have been increasing their dividend, however, for 10 years (since the recession) with a dividend growth rate between 9 and 10%. Fulton receives the thumbs up here.

Conclusion

This is a tough one for Fulton. I occasionally am a sucker for a comeback story and this one is hard to turn away from, given they are a community bank. Overall, though, metrics are definitely strong.

Return on average assets (ROA) is well over 1.1%, which the goal for most community banks is to have it at least 1 and obviously strive for higher. In addition, it appears their allowance is on the higher side from what I usually see, at over 1% of total loans, but that could be due to their commercial and geographic exposure. However, there could be room to reduce the recording of provision, in order to increase the ROA. This was evidenced by $2 million of provision recorded in the 3rd quarter versus at least $5 million recorded in the previous 3 quarters. Earnings per share are trending favorable from $0.33 in the 1st quarter of the year to $0.38 at the end of the 3rd quarter. What about their dividend?

I love the growth rate, the payout ratio and price to earnings. However, the yield is the problem for me. It's sadly a little low for my liking. Given they had problems in the past, I would desire a higher yield. Even with the special dividends, they are still below a 3.50% mark, that I would have considered, believe their dividend growth rate will be higher going forward. That's the bullet that did it for me. However, I still think Fulton is a fine institution that will be doing very well in the next 3-24 months, from a performance standpoint.

Lastly, I would consider them if their price or dividend grew to the point where it yielded closer to the 4%. I would definitely be looking at them on my watch list and will catch more attention once they reach 3.50%. That'll be the proof that the entire organization believes they are going to be firing all cylinders to support the increase to their dividend to reach that yield. Therefore, on the sidelines... for now, but don't give up on Fulton, as they have gotten back on their feet to march into, what appears to be, a promising future.

Please share your thoughts and feedback on the analysis and conclusion above. I would love to hear from everyone and look forward to the comments. As always, good luck and happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.