AMD Earnings: Out Of The Frying Pan And Into The Fire

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) reported third quarter earnings results after the close Tuesday that left bears claiming the report was a disaster and bulls claiming that it demonstrated the company is on the road to success. In my opinion, after we cut through all the noise, Q3 showed that AMD is executing well on its push into Intel's market share and is still going steady on its recovery from the deep depths of its near-collapse. But AMD is currently valued close to $40 billion and investors don't care about that recovery, they want evidence of significant progress happening right now. Such is AMD's journey: out of the frying pan of near-bankruptcy and into the fire of market expectations. So let's jump in!

Overview

Before getting into the commentary, here's a quick overview of AMD's Q3 2019 headline numbers:

AMD reported quarterly revenue of $1.8 billion, which missed consensus estimates by $10 million and represents 9.1% YoY growth, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.18, which was in-line with estimates and grew about 20% YoY. Non-GAAP gross margin rose to 43% in Q3, up from 40% in this quarter last year and up from 41% last quarter.

Lastly, guidance for Q4 2019 was projected between $2.05 billion and $2.15 billion, which at the midpoint represents about 27% YoY growth, compared to consensus estimate of $2.15 billion, and gross margin is expected to be 44%.

As I write this, AMD shares are pretty muted, down about 1% in after-hours trading as the market likely reacts to guidance coming below estimates. Sure, YoY growth is being projected at an impressive 27%, but when stocks trade at a forward P/E of 30, big jumps usually require a bit of something extra.

All in all, I think these numbers are standard fare so instead of discussing them any further, I would like to now get a bit more into the weeds.

There were two primary questions I had going into this report: 1) How would Zen 2-based Ryzen CPUs fare in their assault on the desktop processor market and 2) How would EPYC's impact show up in results for the Enterprise, Embedded, and Semi-Custom segment? The answer to 1) was answered pretty resoundingly while the answer to 2) was a bit murkier.

Ryzen Hits A Home Run

Revenue for AMD's Computing and Graphics segment came in at $1.28 billion for Q3, which translates to a whopping 36% YoY and QoQ increase. That growth was primarily attributed to desktop Ryzen CPU sales, likely driven by the company's new line of processors based on TSMC's (TSM) 7nm manufacturing node and on AMD's Zen 2 microarchitecture. The 7nm node has provided AMD a leg-up on Intel's (INTC) current desktop processors, which are based on Intel's previous generation 14nm process, due to issues the chip giant have had scaling its 10nm manufacturing process to sufficient yields. For a full breakdown on Intel's 10nm woes, you can read my previous article here.

Intel's 14nm process is still pretty effective, with 14nm+ and 14nm++ processors providing solid performance, but it's evident through reviews from online tech mags and from AMD's revenues in the quarter that the company's third generation Ryzen processors offer an attractive value proposition that consumers are recognizing. Some of the reports coming in are quite impressive, with German retailer Mindfactory reporting that for September CPU sales, 81% of processors sold were AMD chips, leaving just 19% for Intel.

That's, of course, probably not an accurate reflection of the general CPU market as we would expect a company launching a new line of processors to receive overwhelming unit share in that period, but this unit share was also an all-time high for Mindfactory's data, which should demonstrate how successful the launch of Zen 2 has been for AMD.

Rome Wasn't Built In A Day

Regarding EPYC's impact on earnings, answering that is bit tougher than the Zen 2 question. AMD's server CPU sales are clumped in together with semi-custom sales among others in the company's Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom product segment. It's a pretty heterogeneous collection.

The company's earnings press release gave us some information, though not much:

Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment revenue was $525 million, down 27 percent year-over-year and 11 percent sequentially. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter decreases were primarily due to lower semi-custom product revenue, partially offset by higher EPYC processor sales.

I'm sure we'll get more information in the conference call but I'll provide some preliminary commentary here. I think this is the paragraph AMD bears are likely to seize on as evidence that the company's server progress has been overstated and that Intel is still as dominant as ever in the space. Without having the sales broken out by product, there's really no way to know for sure what the story is here, but we can make some inferences.

A big driver of Semi-Custom results are the APUs included in all modern game consoles, which aren't very high margin for AMD but do produce a significant amount of revenue. As Microsoft (MSFT) and Sony (SNE) gear up for the release of the Xbox Project Scarlett (Xbox Two) and the PlayStation 5 respectively, consumers are likely scaling back on console purchases in anticipation of buying the new consoles when they are released in the holiday season of 2020. Up until now, Microsoft and Sony refreshes like the Xbox One X and the PS4 Pro that offer 4K gaming and HDR have been generating revenue for AMD, but with a new generation of consoles inevitably comes a calm before the storm. I think this was likely a significant factor in this segment's quarterly results and will likely continue to weigh on comps until late 2020.

Regarding Rome, AMD's line of second generation EPYC processors, there is reason for optimism. In the press release, there is a long list of companies that have bought into EPYC Rome, including Google, Microsoft, Amazon, supercomputing companies Cray, Dell, IBM, and more. As per an article I wrote last week, which can be read here, AMD offers an unbeatable value proposition in the server market as its current lineup of Rome chips outperform Intel's current 14nm Cascade Lake lineup in almost all applications including HPC and cloud computing. Adding onto that, AMD also uses its graphics processor expertise to bundle GPU accelerators like the Radeon Instinct with Rome and Naples (first generation EPYC) CPUs, which Intel, mostly lacking in GPU development, can't match.

I think viewing this earnings report as evidence that AMD's server offerings have flopped is a rather myopic view of things. Enterprise markets are always slow to adapt to changes, and the server market is no exception. AMD is making headway with the largest cloud computing providers in the business and as Intel's struggles to scale 10nm and refusal to price their offerings competitively continue, so will AMD's progress in securing market share.

Investor Takeaway

As we can see by the market's reaction, investors were not overjoyed with this report. To those holding AMD for the short term, I don't have much in the way of advice. But for long-term investors, I think this quarter showed yet again how the company's resurgence is as strong as ever with Zen 2-based desktop processors and servers selling well and proving that AMD can compete with Intel for computing markets going forward.

AMD's margins continue improving, which shows that the market share gains we have seen in desktop and server markets have likely come from truly competitive products and not from slashing prices just to undercut Intel. As Intel fails to reach sufficient yields for its 10nm node and remains plagued by supply constraints for 14nm as well, I think we'll continue to see AMD secure market share and position itself in prime location for a long-term turnaround effort.

Market expectations might be weighing on the stock now, but I expect continued execution on the part of AMD will lead to stock price appreciation.

