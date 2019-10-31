Economic Insight From The Architectural Billings Index

The Architectural Billings Index ("ABI") is a diffusion index that tracks growth in billings for design work at architectural firms from month to month across the United States. It is computed from survey responses from thousands of architectural firms throughout the U.S. who are asked to report if billings went up or down compared to the prior month. A value above 50 shows growth in billings, while any value beneath 50 indicates shrinkage. Any growth or contraction in billings will naturally lead to corresponding construction spending or lack thereof, as the buildings designed by architects will eventually result in the hiring of contractors, breaking ground, and buying materials. All that economic activity in the construction sector has natural implications for the economy in general, and the ABI reliably predicted the last two recessions with approximately eleven months of lead time. The survey also measures the growth in value of design contracts (which precedes billing) and inquiries into new work (which precedes design contracts), both of which are less sure than billings but are nonetheless indicative of the overall economic climate. For more detail on the design and inputs of the index, along with a thorough explanation of it's strengths, limitations, and predictive power, please read this article where I introduced the ABI to the SeekingAlpha community. Feel free to visit my page to read the other updates I have written as well. Today I am going to give updates on what the ABI revealed this last month.

September 2019

The survey for September showed the index remaining in negative territory at 49.7. This is an improvement over last months dismal 47.2.

Negative reads total four this calendar year, but this was the first instance of two sequential months in the red. The key things to look for in the ABIs recession prediction power is severity and duration: in both the early 2000's and in 2008, the ABI dipped severely below 50 and stayed there. Duration is starting to take shape, but we have yet to see severity down towards 45. These results verify other indications of a general economic slowdown, but nothing is screaming recession, at least as it relates to the billings index. The good news was that both design contracts and inquiries into new work both shot up in September, which bodes well for future billings.

Regional Results

A very useful aspect of the ABI is that it breaks down the aggregate score into four regions, which has considerable implications for businesses whose primary area of operation is centralized in one part of the nation. Particularly exposed are financial institutions whose business is lending. If architects aren't designing buildings that will need a loan to build, those financial institutions will suffer. Here are the regional results:

The northeast has been a persistent problem for many months. The South has been a consistent source of strength. Contextualizing the landscape with this information is useful for any thorough valuation analysis that takes into account future cash flows.

Special Practice Question

My favorite part of the monthly survey is the special practice question, where respondents are asked about a unique topic. This month the question was about firms experiencing delays, cancellations, or projects being scaled back. The reason they asked this question was because many projects were stalled or cancelled during the great recession. Are we seeing similarities now? The results are tabled in the image below (multiple responses were permitted):

52% of all firms reported at least one of these negative events occurring. 46% said that nothing significant along these parameters was going on. The remaining 2% reported some other impact. Notice that cancellations made up the smallest percentage, with delays or pauses making up the biggest. I will mention here what I mentioned in another update: it seems like people are simply scared that a recession might happen, and are acting accordingly. They are in wait and see mode rather than feeling any actual squeeze. The biggest danger is that this fearful behavior might actually cause the recession. We might talk or think ourselves into an economic trough. Some interesting snippets from the report itself:

Firms located in the Northeast were more likely to report having affected projects (62%), while firms with a commercial/industrial specialization were less likely to have had affected projects (43%). By far, the most commonly cited reason behind these significant project changes, delays, and/or cancellations is that the construction budget is insufficient for the project as currently conceived (76% of firms). Nearly half of firms (47%) cited client nervousness about proceeding, 29% selected financing problems, and 19% selected tariff or trade concerns as the reasons.

Note that data was not furnished that spelled out the situation in 2008 as it relates to delays, cancellations, and scale-backs (nor could I determine if that data was even available). Therefore, we can not conclude that the situation as measured currently is better, worse, or similar to that time. Nonetheless, the data is useful and thought provoking.

From the Horses Mouth

Each ABI report concludes with actual responses from people who work at the architectural firms surveyed. This boots on the ground perspective is worthy of taking note:

“Despite intense demand for housing, getting projects financed and started is increasingly difficult.” —155-person firm in the West, commercial/industrial specialization “Conditions remain strong overall, but we are seeing slightly less optimism than we did at this time last year. We are being particularly careful about hiring additional people at this time.” —48-person firm in the South, institutional specialization “It is taking unreasonably long to get materials ordered and fabricated. Contractors are generally available, but these delays in acquisition and fabrication are slowing the process.” —1-person firm in the Northeast, residential specialization “Still many opportunities, just smaller in size. Not because they have been scaled back, but because they are just not coming out as large as they were previously.” — 300-person firm in the Midwest, institutional specialization

The general tone is that everyone is being cautious.

Conclusion

As I reported in my last update, I did purchase a May 2020 call option on the ProShares Short S&P 500 ETF (SH) with a $30 strike price. While that position has moved against me, I felt that it was an inexpensive way to hedge against risk given the unique climate we are in. The sharp downward read on the ABI last month convinced be to buy that option in context of many other macro reports and data, and I intend to buy further options in subsequent months if the data continues to indicate further deterioration. As long as the ABI continues its dance around 50, we can expect a rather "meh" economic environment going forward. No one knows if or when the market with surge up or fall down, but we can use data to open positions that hedge against potential risk and or eliminate positions that have outsized risk. ABI is a fine tool to use towards those ends.

