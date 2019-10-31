WEC Energy: Why There Might Be Very Little Upside Left

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

During spring of this year, Robert and I went on a small purchasing spree of utilities. We had decided it was about the right time to increase our exposure to the sector. Between us we purchased/increased our exposure to the following stocks:

The last 3 have all beaten the index handsomely since then. It is about time we provide an update. WEC is expected to report earnings on the 6th of November. How should investors think about the stock 6 months after I recommended purchasing shares?

WEC Energy has a dividend yield of 2.52% & trades around $93.79. Based on my M.A.D Assessment WEC has a Dividend Strength score of 65 and a Stock Strength score of 64.

This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors shouldn't purchase any more shares of the company for the meantime. It will also consider options for investors who want to trim gains.

In this article, I will once again go through WEC's dividend profile, highlighting what has changed since my last article, before considering any potential for capital gains from current levels.

Dividend Strength

For those of you who are familiar with my approach, you know that I like to fill my portfolio with what I call "strong" dividend stocks. This strength has two facets: safety and potential. I will not consider any stock which can not confidently cover its dividend for the foreseeable future. Chasing yield and dividend growth makes little sense if it is only to wake up one morning to see my stock's dividend cut.

While dividend safety is a sine qua non for good dividend investments, it is not the be all and end all. After all what point is there in having a super safe dividend which contributes virtually nothing to your total return? I want my stocks to have a good combination of both dividend growth potential and dividend yield. The higher the yield, the lower the required growth (to learn more about this, read this article).

Dividend Safety

66% of WEC Energy's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 27% of dividend stocks.

WEC pays 32% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 41% of dividend stocks.

30/06/2015 30/06/2016 30/06/2017 30/06/2018 30/06/2019 Dividends $1.6200 $1.9200 $2.0400 $2.1400 $2.2800 Net Income $2.31 $2.79 $3.05 $4.00 $3.45 Payout Ratio 71% 69% 67% 54% 67% Cash From Operations $5.20 $5.68 $6.76 $7.33 $7.02 Payout Ratio 32% 34% 31% 30% 33% Free Cash Flow $0.71 $-0.43 $0.45 $-0.58 $-1.93 Payout Ratio 225% -437% 444% -363% -118%

Source: mad-dividends.com

Nothing much has changed in 6 months on the safety front, nor did I expect it to. After all, this is a high quality, stable ute we are talking about. I republished the table above. Investors should expect two thirds of WEC's net income to be paid as a dividend as a good rule of thumb. This has historically translated to about a third of WEC's operating cashflow.

I'm sure you can appreciate the stability in such payout ratios. While the FCF payout tells a different story, it is a metric which I mostly overlook when it comes to utilities. I consider that utility CAPEX is financed by debt, not by the company's operating cashflow. Since revenues are pretty much guaranteed, it is not an issue for utes to pile on debt at attractive rates to finance profitable investments.

WEC's dividend is super safe. It is among the higher quality utilities in the US, and worth having as a core position in your portfolio (provided you can buy it at the right price).

Dividend Potential

WEC Energy's dividend yield of 2.52% is better than 50% of dividend stocks. This is significantly lower than the dividend yield has been at any time during the bull market. When I wrote my prior article, WEC was yielding 3%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Now investors might ask whether there is a significant difference between purchasing a stock when it yields 2.5% versus when it yields 3%. The answer is yes, absolutely.

But to understand how this changes, we first need another parameter: dividend growth

Last year, the dividend grew 7% which is in line with their 5 year CAGR of 8%. WEC has been a steady eddy in terms of dividend growth.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Let's run a little simulation. Let's say you have $100,000. You plan on investing it all in one lump sum. You will then save $1,000 per month which you will invest. You will also reinvest any dividends. You'll do so for 20 years, then plan to live off the dividends.

You have the choice between investing in a 2.5% yielding stock and a 3% yielding stock. Both grow their dividend to the tune of 7% per year, every year.

When you make monthly investments and reinvest the dividends it will either always be in a 2.5% yielding stock or a 3% yielding stock. This is highly theoretical, but bear with me.

If you go with the 2.5% yielding stock, this is what your expected annual dividend income would look like. The orange bar shows the portion of dividends coming from your initial $100,000 investment, while the yellow bar shows dividends received from your monthly additions and dividend reinvestments. The number on the top of each bar shows the total annual dividends.

Source: MAD Dividends LT projection tool.

If you go with the 3% stock, these would be the results:

Source: MAD-dividends LT projection tool.

I'll let you see the opportunity cost for yourself. 5 years from now, you'd generate about $1,500 more per year. Not a big deal you might say, what difference does an extra $100 per month really make?

But by year 2040, when our hypothetical investor is ready to retire, he'd have $10,000 less per year if he consistently piled his money into a stock yielding 2.5% versus the 3% option.

I'll let you make your own mind up, but when it comes down to it the takeaway is clear: dividend yield matters.

The obvious point is that dividend growth matters too. If the 2.5% stock grew its dividend at 9%, it would match the income of the 3% yielder growing at 7% by 2040, using the assumptions above.

Yet you don't get to control dividend growth, management does. You can try to identify stocks with good track records of increasing dividends, with potential to continue increasing it at a satisfactory rate, but that's it.

On the other hand, you have total control over dividend yield. Either you buy the stock, or you don't.

And when it comes to WEC, I believe that its mid-single digit dividend growth potential isn't high enough, considering its 2.5% dividend yield.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives WEC a dividend strength score of 65/100. The dividend is super safe, no doubt. The dividend growth potential is quite predictable. However the rapid appreciation in stock price makes the dividend yield unsatisfactory. I would advise investors to not invest any more funds in WEC.

Stock Strength

The section on dividends should help investors answer the question "Should I buy (more) WEC?" But what should investors like myself, who already own the stock do with it?

I believe there are high quality stocks which should be viewed as core positions in your portfolio. The sort of stock you always want some exposure to.

This doesn't mean gains should never be booked. After all any long term WEC investor's position is now worth 20% more than it was 6 months ago, and 36% more than it was a year ago.

There is nothing wrong with selling part of an overvalued position to allocate the funds to a less expensive position. Realizing value in such ways can do wonders for your income. This is explained in detail in my article "How to sell your dividend stocks to increase your income."

The question must always be: Is the stock likely to continue increasing much more, or has the valuation gotten to a point where one would be better off selling part of the position?

Value

WEC has a P/E of 27.19x

P/S of 3.86x

P/CFO of 13.36x

Dividend yield of 2.52%

Buyback yield of 0.06%

Shareholder yield of 2.58%

These values would suggest that WEC is more undervalued than 60% of stocks, which is a loss of 8 points since my last article. As WEC has continued to increase rapidly in price, it has become ever more expensive.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The chart above suggests that WEC is trading well above its 5 year average P/E. The stock's multiples are at a slight premium to the sector, which is understandable given the higher quality of WEC's operations. The price is getting extremely expensive at current levels. If we use the 5 year P/E range as an idea of how expensive WEC could get, it could go up to 31x earnings. This would represent about 14% upside. A reversal to the stock's average P/E would imply 19% downside.

Overall, WEC's price seems extremely rich at current valuations, and I don't see much more upside left. At most investors can expect to squeeze another 15%, which would push the yield down to 2.17%, an abnormally low number.

Value Score: 60/100

Momentum

WEC's price has increased 8.23% these last 3 months, 20.80% these last 6 months & 36.14% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $93.79.

Source: mad-dividends.com

WEC has better momentum than 91% of stocks, which suggests the stock is extremely likely to continue outperforming. If utilities continue their meteoric rise, WEC will likely continue to lead the pack. The problem with stocks is that when markets turn, the leaders often turn first.

Investors who are considering trimming their position will therefore want to decide on the timeliness of keeping WEC as the amount of upside left declines.

Momentum score: 91/100

Financial Strength

WEC's gearing ratio of 2.3 is better than 34% of stocks, but in line with the sector median. WEC Energy's liabilities have increased by 7% this last year. Operating cashflow can cover 9.3% of WEC's liabilities.

These ratios would suggest that WEC Energy has better financial strength than 49% of stocks, which makes it similar to the median utility and median US stock.

Financial Strength Score: 49/100

Earnings Quality

WEC Energy's Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -10.6% puts it ahead of 59% of stocks. 37.6% of WEC's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 12% of stocks. Each dollar of WEC's assets generates $0.2 of revenue, putting it ahead of 30% of stocks. Based on these findings, WEC has higher earnings quality than 27% of stocks.

Utilities always get bashed in our earnings quality score because of their low asset turnover and low levels of depreciation. Arguably this is unfair because of the guaranteed revenues the companies enjoy. It does serve as a reminder however, that utilities are capital intensive businesses, and that their assets generate relatively low amounts of revenue relative to other sectors. This should have implications on valuations. I don't believe steady eddy stocks like WEC should ever trade at 30 times earnings.

Earnings Quality Score: 27/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 64/100 which is an improvement of 14 points since my last article. The stock's fantastic momentum has made it a market leader during the past 12 months. While it could still rise higher, most of the gains have been priced in now.

Investors wanting to trim their position will encounter one tough question: Where will they redeploy the cash? If they don't mind cutting their allocation to utilities, they will find ample opportunities in the energy sector. But if they want to maintain their exposure to utilities, finding a replacement might be tough, especially in taxable accounts.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 65 and a stock strength of 64, WEC Energy is a stock every dividend investor would want to have in his portfolio … just not at these prices.

If, like me, you consider WEC to be a core position, but you hold shares in a taxable account, whenever you do trade shares, make sure you notify your broker to sell them using LIFO. Selling the last purchased shares will reduce your tax burden.

If you have the shares in a tax sheltered account, it will be easier to find a replacement. To understand the mechanics and math behind replacing income stocks, read my article "Yield On Cost Is An Absurd Metric."

I'm seriously considering trimming my exposure to WEC without reducing my exposure to utilities. Nothing drastic, probably cutting a fifth of the position at most. In the next few days I will be searching for a replacement stock. When/if I find a replacement, I'll let you know in the comment section.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WEC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.