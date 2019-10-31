Civeo Corp.: New Hope For A Turnaround

Identifying a turnaround in its earliest days can be integral to generating outsized returns. Catch the turnaround too early and you could be in for a bumpy and painful ride, but come in too late and you could miss out on strong results for your portfolio. In evaluating Civeo Corp. (CVEO) following the release of its third quarter earnings, it looks an awful lot like the turnaround for the company might be here at last. If future quarters mirror this one, investors could be in for some nice upside in the months and years to come, but as with catching any turnaround prospect, there's always a risk of a false start.

Civeo's quarter was robust

By pretty much every measure, Civeo had a great quarter. Let's compare it on the basis of guidance for starters. During the third quarter of this year, the company's revenue came in at $148.2 million. This beat analysts' forecasts by $1.91 million. Earnings were $4.53 million, coming out to $0.02 per share, and beating analysts' expectations by $0.05 per share. Year-over-year, the results were even better, with revenue up an impressive 23% from the $120.49 million seen in the same quarter last year. To put this in perspective, for the full year so far, revenue was up just 7.6%, so this latest quarter shows a significant outperformance.

It is worth mentioning though that in early July, the company completed its acquisition of Action Industrial Catering, giving it a foothold in the integrated services space and further expanding its reach into Australia. This undoubtedly was a contributor to the company's rising sales. That said, it would be wrong to argue that rising sales are due only to that. As an example, in Canada, the company saw a 7% increase in the billing of its rooms. In addition to that, moving forward, we should see additional revenue thanks to two of the company's customers agreeing to extend their contracts for its services. This alone will end up being worth A$37 million.

While these sales results are great, what was really remarkable was the company's bottom line. Its net income of $4.53 million was a big improvement over the $14.25 million loss seen in the third quarter last year. This brings the firm's year-to-date loss to only $28.28 million versus the $118.03 million loss experienced in the first three quarters of the firm's 2018 fiscal year. Not only were earnings positive, other bottom line results were great as well.

As an example, we need to only look at the company's operating cash flow. During the quarter, stronger cost controls and the rise in sales helped to push operating cash flow to $23.6 million. This brings total operating cash flow this year up to $33.53 million, up from the $25.86 million seen in the year-to-date period last year. Due in part to lower capex now expected (with this year's slated to be between $33 million and $37 million), free cash flow was $20.3 million for the quarter. This represents a more than doubling over the $9.8 million in free cash flow seen in the same quarter last year. On the basis of EBITDA, the situation looks great as well. For the quarter, this figure came out to $36.2 million. This topped the $30 million to $33.5 million management forecasted when it released its second quarter earnings release.

One final positive development seen relates to the firm's debt. Earlier this year, the company announced an extension of its term loan and credit facility borrowings by one year, taking it into 2021. This is great on its own, but it's also important that management focus on debt reduction if they want the business to become truly healthy again. From the end of last year through the third quarter this year, for instance, debt rose by $14.84 million from $376.25 million to $391.08 million. This happened even as the firm's cash on hand shrunk $4.30 million. Thankfully, management does seem to be focusing some on debt reduction because, although debt is up for the year, it has dropped by $11.8 million in just the past quarter.

Understanding the past is incredibly important, but perhaps even more important is knowing what the future holds. If all goes according to plan, the near future is shaping up to be positive for Civeo. In its latest guidance, the company said that EBITDA in the fourth quarter should be between $19.5 million and $23.5 million. This will bring full-year EBITDA to between $98 million and $100 million, with a mid-point of $100 million. This compares favorably to the $95 million to $101 million (with a mid-point of $98 million) management previously anticipated. As a result of this, with the company's current market cap of $196.14 million, its EV/EBITDA for the year is 5.8, while its market cap/operating cash flow multiple should be around 4.1.

Takeaway

Right now, it appears as though the picture for Civeo is looking up. The company's debt picture has improved some and its cash flow and earnings outlook is improving at a nice clip. Add to this the firm's new contract extensions, more booking at its Canadian operations, and the prospect of a stronger-than-expected 2019, and it really does look like the company is shaping up to see the start of a turnaround. As with anything, investors should exercise caution here since the road forward could still be rather bumpy and it will probably be years still before the firm gets back to being truly healthy, but the risk at this point does seem to be shifting more in favor of the bulls than the bears.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.