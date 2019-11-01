The Asset Allocator: Harry Dent's Case For 'The Crash Of A Lifetime' (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify (click the highlighted links).
Harry Dent, author of Zero Hour and editor of EconomyandMarkets.com, explains why he anticipates the "crash of a lifetime." His message is that now is not a time for "just re-allocating."
In this podcast interview (26:05), Dent discusses the technological, demographic, and geopolitical reasons for a crash he expects to register at no less than 70%. The next three years, he says, is a time to just "get out of the way."