Seeking Alpha
Financial Advisor | Portfolio Strategy | Editors' Picks | Podcasts

The Asset Allocator: Harry Dent's Case For 'The Crash Of A Lifetime' (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

This podcast series is based on the premise that investors should be allocators.

Not everyone shares that view, and giving other viewpoints a fair hearing is the best way to test your convictions, maintain the ability to expand your horizons and learn.

Our guest interviewee is Harry Dent, author of Zero Hour and editor of Economy and Markets.com. His message is that now is not a time for "just re-allocating".

Says Dent: "This is the crash of a lifetime which will turn into, for smart investors and businesses, the sale of a lifetime".

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify (click the highlighted links).

Harry Dent, author of Zero Hour and editor of EconomyandMarkets.com, explains why he anticipates the "crash of a lifetime." His message is that now is not a time for "just re-allocating."

In this podcast interview (26:05), Dent discusses the technological, demographic, and geopolitical reasons for a crash he expects to register at no less than 70%. The next three years, he says, is a time to just "get out of the way."

Invesco SA For FAs Sponsored by