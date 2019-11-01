The Asset Allocator: Harry Dent's Case For 'The Crash Of A Lifetime' (Podcast)

Summary

This podcast series is based on the premise that investors should be allocators.

Not everyone shares that view, and giving other viewpoints a fair hearing is the best way to test your convictions, maintain the ability to expand your horizons and learn.

Our guest interviewee is Harry Dent, author of Zero Hour and editor of Economy and Markets.com. His message is that now is not a time for "just re-allocating".

Says Dent: "This is the crash of a lifetime which will turn into, for smart investors and businesses, the sale of a lifetime".