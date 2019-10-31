NetEase: Think Global, Act Global

We initiate on NetEase (NTES) with a bullish view and a $338/share target, based on 23x 2020E P/E.

The company is scheduled to report its Q3 earnings in mid-November. Consensus expects $2.4bn in revenue and $3.05 in EPS. Heading into the quarter, investors should focus on a few areas: 1) mobile games outlook, 2) game pipelines, 3) ongoing international expansion.

With the investment community becoming bullish on NTES recently due to the deconsolidation of the non-core asset such as the sale of cross-border eCommerce, Kaola, we believe the focus is shifting back to the fundamentals where sustained gaming growth will determine share price appreciation.

Our view of the gaming industry is that it is heavily focused on R&D and is hit-driven. No longer can video game companies rely on mediocre titles to ride on the enlarging gamer base in China. Rather Chinese video game companies need to be more innovative in terms of IP creation and become more global with a product that caters to the broader audience.

In the case with NetEase, the company has a proven track record of creating its own blockbuster IP such as the Fantasy Westward Journey franchise. Although the self-developed titles are facing the challenges of a maturing shelf-life, we are more positive about NTES’s ongoing investments in IP creation and global expansion by investing in studios rather than IP M&A, such as the case with Tencent (see: Tencent: The Ailing Penguin).

That said, we are more bullish on NTES for the gaming vertical than on Tencent, which is largely a social media platform that has gaming and fintech (ie. Payment) as compliments rather than a core growth engine.

NTES’s forward P/E is trading above one standard deviation of its 5-year average and the market feels that the current level is quite rich given the slowing game revenue.

On the other hand, we believe that the international market is likely to play a bigger role for NTES’s games in the future, first by leveraging on licensed IPs and gradually expand its own IP such as Knives Out in Japan, which we consider to be a good indicator of NTES’s ability to potentially become a contender in the global interactive entertainment market. As such, we believe a 23x forward target multiple is justified which positions NTES in-line with that of the global peers such as Activision-Blizzard (ATVI) and Take-Two (TTWO).

Our 23x target multiple implies an 18% upside from the current level. We believe that the core gaming business and ongoing global expansion will drive share price appreciation in the near-term. Additionally, NTES is likely to benefit from the fund flow shifting from Tencent to NTES as 1) Tencent’s gaming business continues to battle maturity with no noticeable hit IP on the horizon, 2) ad segment continues to face competitive and macro risk, 3) payment to see ongoing deceleration due to the already high merchant penetration. (see: Tencent Q3 '19 Preview: The Penguin Got The Cold Feet).

Q3 preview: mobile games to remain stable

Mobile games will likely remain stable in the upcoming quarter. We note that FWJ continues to maintain its top-3 position on China’s iOS grossing chart, behind Tencent’s Honor of Kings and Peacekeeper Elite. In addition, WWJ grossing continues to see incremental recovery while New Ghost Mobile was largely flat.

Although the domestic game market continues to face maturity, we are more bullish on NTES’s expansion into Japan with Knives Out, Identity V, and Cyber Hunter that allow NTES to have a small market share in Japan’s mobile games market (we estimate NTES’s share to be around 5-6%). Notably, Knives Out continues to maintain its popularity over PUBG Mobile and this is no surprise given the amount of localization NTES has invested in this title whereas PUBG Mobile does not localize, hence is not materially more attractive than Knives Out.

We believe that the strong execution of Knives Out could potentially lead to broader international expansion for NTES. The company has already invested in Montreal-based Behaviour Interactive as well as opening a studio in Montreal. It also invested in Quantic Dream and Second Dinner, which all have experienced developers that have proven a track record in producing hits.

Upcoming launches look attractive

NTES recently launched Xuanyuan Sword on iOS a few weeks ago and this could potentially become a revenue contributor, already ranking in the top 20 on China’s gross ranking. We believe this could add around RMB250m in grossing for Q4. Besides Xuanyuan Sword, NTES also recently launched a mobile MMORPG Flower and Sword which is seeing reasonably good reception. NTES obtained approvals for the Onmyoji titles, Yokai Koya and The Card Game. The Card Game, which is expected to launch in November, has already attracted close to 2m in pre-registration and we think this could be off to a good start given the good gameplay and design. Finally, we also expect NTES to launch FWJ 3D and Marvel Super War in the next 6-12 months as they wait for the approval.

NTES games that recently obtained approvals include: Rover Rage, mobile game focusing on rover craft battles; Pro Evolution Soccer mobile; Champion of the fields, a sports mobile game that was co-developed with Joy Nova; The Room: Old Sins, a mobile puzzle game; UNO, card mobile game whose IP was licensed from Mattel; Terra Tech, a PC multiplayer game that allows the gamers to build their own battle vehicle.

In conclusion, we like NTES’s global expansion strategy and we believe that global is an inevitable path for the Chinese gaming companies. NTES clearly understands that its future lies in globalization and it is positioned for such growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.