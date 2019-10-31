Grubhub: It May Get Worse

Grubhub is a leader, but costs continue to rise and things could get worse for the stock before they get better.

The problem with the food delivery space is the difficulty in developing and maintaining a strong competitive advantage. Grubhub believes it has an advantage, but that financials say otherwise.

Thesis

Grubhub (GRUB) continues to be a leading provider of food delivery, but competition is intense, costs continue to rise, and the runway for growth appears to be narrowing.

The company's revenue grew 30% in Q3-19, a deceleration from Q2-19 revenue growth of 36%. While revenue growth deceleration isn't anything new to Grubhub, it was the extremely conservative revenue guidance of 9-16% for Q4-19 that really crushed the stock price 40% post-Q3 earnings.

In addition to subdued guidance, profitability continues to get hammered as the company must continue to invest in marketing to attract and retain grubbers. Sales and marketing expenses were up a whopping 45% and net income was nearly wiped out this quarter.

While I continue to believe that Grubhub has a strong position in an intensely competitive industry, it is unclear to me how the market will shake out or how the stock price will perform, particularly if the company can't even meet its paltry revenue growth figures next quarter. As we've seen in ride-sharing, this will probably be an industry that can support two players, though the economics of ride-share continue to be a struggle for both Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT).

I believe consolidation will happen. Grubhub will likely be folded into another company, I just don't know when and I don't know at what price this will happen. Things may get worse for Grubhub before they get better.

Q3-19: The Price Of Business Is Outpacing Sales Growth

Grubhub's expenses this quarter continued the trend of Grubhub paying up to stay competitive. Ops and support costs as a percentage of revenue were 50% of revenue this quarter vs. 45% this time a year ago. And marketing expenses were 22% of revenue this quarter vs. 20% a year ago.

The company believes that the best path forward is by signing up as many restaurants for its platform as possible. I believe that's true, but to get there, the company is spending more on employees to help them recruit restaurants.

Additionally, CEO Matt Maloney acknowledged that commoditization of restaurant delivery is happening faster than anybody at Grubhub expected. The differentiator from Grubhub's perspective is having the largest independent restaurant roster, adding to that roster, and charging less than the competition.

Going into Q4, one of the reasons revenue growth is expected to dip well below 20% is because the company will be giving away a lot of food deliveries to promote Grubhub adoption with key partners like McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA). But it's not just free promos that will drive down revenue growth, Grubhub says the overall industry is heading to low double-digit revenue growth.

Ultimately, Grubhub believes there will be no reason to use one of its competitors. Grubhub will have all restaurants on its platforms, it will have a loyalty program, and it will charge less than competitors. I think this is a little naive. Though the company plans to push loyalty programs for consumers while continually building out its leading restaurant roster, I don't know if that will be enough to build a sustainable competitive advantage.

Valuation

The company's stock has gotten hammered over the last 18 months. But with rapid revenue growth deceleration, higher expenses, and decreasing profitability, it's possible Grubhub's best days as a standalone company are behind it. If you believe Grubhub will be one of two standalone survivors in this market, the recent price dip may be an opportunity. It looks cheap on price/sales, price/cash flow, price/book. But I'm not certain restaurant delivery can be dominated by a pure play in the future. I suspect Grubhub will be acquired, but I don't know when and I don't know at what price.

Conclusion

I had hopes for Grubhub and believed the company, and sentiment, would turn around as the company continued with its expansion. But the industry is too cut-throat. I doubt I will be investing in food delivery again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.