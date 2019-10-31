BCE Inc. (BCE) CEO George Cope on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: BCE Inc. (BCE)
by: SA Transcripts
BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)
Q3 2019 Results Conference Call
October 31, 2019 08:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Thane Fotopoulos - IR
George Cope - President and CEO
Mirko Bibic - COO
Glen LeBlanc - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Richard Choe - JP Morgan
Jeff Fan - Scotiabank
Aravinda Galappatthige - Canaccord Genuity
Vince Valentini - TD Securities
Maher Yaghi - Desjardins
Tim Casey - BMO
Adam Ilkowitz - Citi
Drew McReynolds - RBC
Presentation
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the BCE Q3 2019 Results Conference Call.
I would like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Thane Fotopoulos. Please go ahead, Mr. Fotopoulos.
Thane Fotopoulos
Thank you, Donna, and good morning, everyone. Joining me for the