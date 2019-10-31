BCE Inc. (BCE) CEO George Cope on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Q3 2019 Results Conference Call

October 31, 2019 08:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Thane Fotopoulos - IR

George Cope - President and CEO

Mirko Bibic - COO

Glen LeBlanc - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Richard Choe - JP Morgan

Jeff Fan - Scotiabank

Aravinda Galappatthige - Canaccord Genuity

Vince Valentini - TD Securities

Maher Yaghi - Desjardins

Tim Casey - BMO

Adam Ilkowitz - Citi

Drew McReynolds - RBC

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the BCE Q3 2019 Results Conference Call.

I would like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Thane Fotopoulos. Please go ahead, Mr. Fotopoulos.

Thane Fotopoulos

Thank you, Donna, and good morning, everyone. Joining me for the