Netflix: The Dead-Money Era Begins

If you want to make money off Netflix, sell the company a screenplay. Writers and consumers will win biggest in an increasingly competitive streaming market.

Netflix content will continue to get better because the company has no choice with more quality competitors. And quality content will come at increasingly steeper prices.

Netflix will have a place in the streaming world for a long time. But that doesn't justify its current valuation.

Thesis

Netflix (NFLX) reported a Q3 that was better than Q2, a quarter in which U.S. subscriber count fell sequentially. This quarter, U.S. subscriber count increased modestly both yoy and sequentially.

That said, the challenges Netflix is facing will remain a reality for the foreseeable future. Netflix will be a leader in the streaming space for years to come, but that doesn't mean the company will be a great investment. Nor does it mean it's a buy at $280, even after its steep decline from a 52-week high of nearly $400.

As the company makes increasingly massive bets on content, it faces competition from companies bidding against Netflix for exclusive deals with the very same creators with track records of creating great content.

Netflix may be increasing the quality of its content, but that's because it has no choice. Streaming competition is intensifying. With a price-to-earnings multiples that dwarf media industry averages, we may be in the first phase of Netflix finally growing into its steep valuation and I wouldn't be surprised to see the company under-perform the market over the next year or longer.

Q3-19: Solid Quarter, But Costs Continue To Rise

Netflix posted solid growth numbers. Revenue growth exceeded 30%, operating profit nearly touched $1 billion, and domestic subscriber numbers inched up modestly after contracting sequentially last quarter.

Source

That said, competition is intensifying. It's not just competition to attract consumer eyeballs. Netflix must continually bid against deep-pocketed competitors to attract writing talent.

CEO Reed Hastings and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos discussed the cost issue on the Q3-19 call. One of the interesting byproducts of a streaming world is that the quality of television is improving exponentially. TV is becoming more like movies in terms of quality and prestige. But costs are also rising to produce quality TV.

In just the last year alone, Sarandos estimated that it costs 30% more to produce a show. A 30% cost increase per show in one year. They also stated that House of Cards, a show that has been pegged as a $100 million show when it began seven years ago, would be a bargain at $100 million in today's competitive content production market. The show was a hit, according to Netflix, and $100 million today would be just 1% of Netflix's production budget.

Source

The cost inflation is spilling into movies as well. Netflix's new prestige movie, The Irishman, alone has amassed a budget of more than $140 million. No studio prior to streaming could have justified a budget of that size for something simply designed to groom Oscar voters and win awards. In the old theatrical-only release world for movies, a movie had to double its budget at the box office for the studio to break even because theaters kept approximately half of the take. The prospects of a prestige movie for adults raking in more than $280 million at the box office would have been slim at best.

Source

Next month, competing products Apple+ and Disney+ will launch. As those two platforms evolve, Netflix will face increased competition for writers of new shows and movies. Netflix will also have to pay to keep any talent that produces hits on its own platform. The disadvantage facing Netflix is its financial situation.

The company recently issued $2 billion in additional debt, bringing its debt load to more than $14 billion. The company also issued $2 billion in debt in April. Netflix is currently burning cash at torrid rate and may not be cash flow positive until 2023.

Valuation

Netflix is trading at a steep premium on a P/E basis to comparable media plays. Domestic subscriber count appears to be saturated. International will continue to grow, but margins are lower for international subs. As buzz picks up around Disney+ and Apple+ next month and into next year, domestic subscriber count could take a hit again. And it remains to be seen how much pricing power Netflix will have with consumers as streaming options continue to expand. It's hard to see a catalyst on the horizon that is going to send shares up in any meaningful way.

Conclusion

Netflix is a great company that will continue to face intense competition and rising costs. The company has negative free cash flow and will likely remain so the next few years. I wouldn't be surprised to see the stock trade sideways or downward over the next year or longer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long DIS.