Columbia Sportswear: Strong Q3

The company revised guidance for full-year revenue growth up going into Q4. However, overall subdued guidance leading into next year sending shares down below $90.

Thesis

Columbia Sportswear (COLM) exceeded its own expectations again, posting revenue growth of 14% (constant currency) and EPS growth of 23% in Q3. The strong performance led the company to revise full-year revenue and EPS guidance upward.

Shares have been beaten down this year, largely due to ongoing trade tensions with China. While the company does source out of China, 40% of company revenue is international and not subject to the trade war. The company's retail presence in China is tiny and presents nothing but upside if the company can gain traction there. Amidst this stellar quarter of strong growth across the board, sales in China actually contracted in the low single digits. It was the only point of sales growth weakness mentioned on the earnings call.

With the continued pressure on shares and what is turning out to be a stellar year for Columbia, shares are getting crushed post-earnings on a subdued outlook. I viewed shares as a buy below $100 and believe Columbia is a strong buy below $90. Those worried about the company meeting tough comps next year in what could be a tougher economic environment might prefer to wait for a lower valuation, but I remain long Columbia Sportswear.

Source

Q3: Strong Revenue Growth In US And Abroad

U.S. sales increased 17%. The U.S. remains the company's core market. Internationally, Canada was the biggest bright spot as it posted 22% sales growth. The company said it witnessed broad-based growth across all geographies, with the exception of the aforementioned sales contraction in China, which has been an area where the company has always struggled and is in the process of trying to turn around.

Source

Sales of Columbia- and Sorel-branded products both saw double-digit growth, while the two other primary, but smaller, brand categories of Prana and Moutain Hardwear were down modestly.

Source

Wholesale vs. DTC Revenue Growth

Columbia's primary source of revenue is wholesale. But the company also has a strong Direct-To-Consumer offering that blends Columbia-branded stores and Internet sales. This quarter, wholesale won the day with 20% sales growth and big box retailers re-stocked. DTC was a muted 4% sales growth, largely due to the tough Q3-18 comp. This time last year, DTC sales were up 23% and the company did not expect to see the same growth rate from DTC this quarter.

Source

Continued Margin Improvement

Margins strengthened across the board. Gross margins were up 110 basis points to a record 49.3% and are up 130 basis points through the first nine months of the year. Operating margins expanded 60 basis points to 16.8%. And EPS was up 23%.

For full year, the company is guiding for operating margins of at least 13% vs. 12.5% operating margins for 2018. EPS is expected to be at least $4.70 vs. $3.81 a year ago.

Share Buybacks

The company has used cash on its balance sheet to buy back shares. As of Q3, the company has bought back 1.2 million shares at an average price of $97.50. As of this writing, shares were trading just below $94.

Valuation

At below $90 a share, the company looks like a value on a discounted free cash flow and PE basis. The company had committed to spending more on marketing this year to build on the strong 2018, in which, it crushed its own growth expectations. The same story has unfolded this year. Despite the stellar year, shares have underperformed the market due to China trade tensions. The recent selloff is due to fears about subdued guidance heading into 2020 given the economic environment and the company's belief an economic slowdown could be coming.

Conclusion

Columbia Sportswear is on the verge of reporting another stellar year. This could make for tough comps next year, but the company is well managed, has strong brands, and operates under a strong management team that has consistently generated market-crushing returns over the last couple of decades. I remain long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COLM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.