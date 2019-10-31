Alrosa: Overcoming Market Challenges

I continue to explore Russian companies that can be potentially interesting for long-term investing, and Alrosa (OTC:ARRLF) is one of them. The second half of the year will likely be unfavorable for Alrosa's profits, but there're reasons to expect a reversal of this dramatic decline. I believe that demand for natural diamonds will remain persistent and the oversupply will be reduced in the next few years. Combined with a solid resource base and сonsiderable market share, Alrosa looks like a potentially attractive investment.

Company Overview

The main business activities of Alrosa are an exploration of new diamond deposits, mining, processing, and sale of rough diamonds. Alrosa is a leader in diamond mining not only in Russia (95% of all mined diamonds in the country) but also worldwide (share in world production of 28%) with the world's largest reserves enough for the next 30 years.

The main production activity of the company is concentrated in two regions of the Russian Federation - the Republic of Sakha, where 93% of the total volume of diamonds is mined, and the Arkhangelsk region, where the company produces 7% of diamonds. In total, the company is currently developing 27 different fields.

Alrosa is a state-owned corporation. The state owns a controlling stake through the Federal Agency for State Property Management. About 34% of the company's shares are in free float.

Now let's take a look at the financials.

Revenues for the second quarter of 2019 decreased by 19% Q-o-Q to 57 billion rubles, due to a drop in revenue from diamond sales - a decrease in carat sales amounted to 22% Q-o-Q.

The company's EBITDA for 2Q 2019 went down to 25 billion rubles amid a decrease in revenue (-20% Q-o-Q and -39% Y-o-Y). EBITDA margin remained at the level of Q1 2019 and amounted to 44%.

Net income fell by 44% Y-o-Y (-47% Q-o-Q), to 13 billion rubles in Q2 2019, which is again mainly due to diminishing revenues.

Capital expenditures in the second quarter went up by 17% Q-o-Q (-37% Y-o-Y) and amounted to 4.5 billion rubles.

Free cash flow for Q2 2019 amounted to 2.4 billion rubles (-91% Q-o-Q and -89% Y-o-Y) amid shrinking operating cash flow and a seasonal increase in capital expenditures.

The company's net debt amounted to 35.4 billion rubles, an increase of 2% compared to the previous quarter. The Net Debt/EBITDA remained unchanged at 0.3x. Despite a drop in diamond sales, Alrosa doesn't reduce production. The management expects to reach a production rate of 38.5 million carats compared to 36.7 million carats a year earlier. At the same time, the company plans to sell a total of 32-33 million carats of diamonds. Alrosa says that a decrease in production leads to an increase in production costs per carat. In other words, the company considers it economically more profitable to wait for a recovery in demand than to suspend production.

Market Overview

A limited number of companies are engaged in diamond mining in the world. The five largest - De Beers, Alrosa, Rio Tinto (OTCPK:RTPPF), Dominion Diamond and Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDMDF) - account for about 70% of the market, so production volumes and diamond prices are controlled by only a few of the largest producers.

Diamond production increased by 15% compared to the same period last year - up to 12.1 million carats. Diamond sales for the same period decreased by 3% compared to 2018 - to 6.4 million carats, gem-quality diamonds by 8% year-on-year - to 4.3 million carats. Thus, Alrosa increased the number of reserves by 40% compared to the same period in 2018 - up to 21.7 million carats.

Demand for jewelry and diamond products remains low due to macroeconomic uncertainty and the diamond crisis in India, where problems with diamond cutting began in early 2019. This, in turn, led to lower prices for industrial diamonds and jewelry quality.

Nonetheless, according to a study made by the consulting company Bain & Co., the demand for diamonds will grow by an average of 2% per year by 2030, while supply volumes for the same period will increase by no more than 0-1% per year or decline by 1% in a negative scenario. Such a gap between supply and demand in the future may lead to higher diamond prices.

Bain analysts attribute the growing demand for diamonds to the increase in the middle class in China and India, as well as to the rising spending power of millennials around the world.

Dividends

Alrosa’s dividend policy implies paying shareholders from 50% to 100% of free cash flow as dividends depending on the company's debt load. In the first half of the year, the company received 28.3 billion rubles of FCF. If the company pays all the FCF as dividends it will result in 3.93 rubles per share or 5.6% of dividend yield at a price of 70 rubles.

Risks

The key risks for the company are exchange rates of the Indian rupee and the demand for artificial diamonds. India is a strategically important region for diamond miners as the country has the most skilled diamond cutters. According to the Times of India newspaper, around 90% of all diamonds are made in the city of Surat in western India. The remaining 10% is concentrated in other regions of India. Therefore, weaker rupee leads to lower demand for rough diamonds.

The artificial diamonds are the looming threat for natural diamond makers. Being much cheaper than natural diamonds, artificial diamonds are gradually gaining popularity among the middle class, who want to own inexpensive diamond jewelry. Despite the fact that natural diamonds will continue to represent the vast majority of the market, the market share represented by artificial diamonds is forecasted to grow to more than 3% by 2023 and to 4.5% by 2035. This is not a big number, though this can change if we'll start to see a fundamental shift in customer behavior and habits.

Final Thoughts

I expect the first entry point to buy the stock after weak Q3 results this November. The second good entry point may appear at the end of the year when demand for diamonds grows seasonally on the eve of the Christmas and New Year holidays, so stay tuned for more updates.

It’s important to note that the company is traded only on the grey market in the US, so its liquidity is pretty limited.

