Johnson & Johnson's Xarelto Gains Another FDA Approved Indication, Needs Additional Nods Under Its Belt

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and its partner Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYRY) announced that it received FDA approval for another indication for one of its blood clot drugs known as Xarelto. Specifically, this was approved for blood clots that can possibly occur in patients with acute illness who are either hospitalized or discharged from the hospital. This latest FDA approval becomes another one of many indications for Xarelto. Sales from Xarelto continue to grow and it is good to see that patients have alternatives other than standard of care drugs.

FDA Approval Provides An Oral Treatment Option

Xarelto was approved by the FDA to prevent venous thromboembolism (VTE) or VTE related death during hospitalization and post-hospital discharge in acutely ill medical patients. Specifically, these are patients who are not at high risk of bleeding but have a high propensity for a blood clot occurring. This FDA approval is good news for two reasons. One reason is that Xarelto can be given for these patients while they are hospitalized and then can continue to take treatment once they are discharged. Especially, since this drug can be taken orally. The total amount of time the patient can take it is in a recommended time frame of 31 to 39 days. The second reason why this FDA approval is good news, especially for patients, is because it provides a solid alternative to current standard of care. Current standard of care for VTE or blood clots for those with acute illness would be injectable anticoagulants. Looking closely into Xarelto, it is a good choice for treatment of VTE and even possibly other blood clot indications. For instance, Xarelto doesn't require constant blood tests like other anticoagulants. What may be needed from time to time would be a kidney test to make sure that everything is alright, but no need for constant blood tests. A downside is that Xarelto leaves the body quickly, which means that a patient must remember to take the drug every day. The good news is that Xarelto offers other advantages like less food/drug interactions and is less likely to cause severe bleeding like other anticoagulants like warfarin.

Xarelto Already Approved For Many Indications

Xarelto is a good drug for Johnson & Johnson, because it has been approved to treat many indications over the years. Matter of fact, it has been approved to treat approximately 8 indications. About 6 of the 8 indications specifically deal with VTE across a range of multiple patient populations. What makes this a good market to go after is that there are more than 7 million patients in the United States that are hospitalized with acute medical illness. The problem is that in-hospital VTE continues to rise. The thing to understand is that VTE doesn't only happen while a patient is in the hospital, it can and typically does also occur up to 3 months after a patient has been discharged. The reason why I feel Xarelto will do well is because it is an oral alternative. Standard of care patients have to be given an injection of anticoagulants. As you can see, taking oral drugs after being discharged from the hospital will be more convenient than needing to receive treatment with injectable anticoagulants.

Conclusion

The latest FDA approval indication for Xarelto is good news, because it will help expand the market. The drug has been doing okay, being able to generate Q3 2019 worldwide sales of $613 million. Year over year sales for Xarelto are pretty much flat. There was an increase in volume of prescriptions, however, the problem is that it was offset by rebates. Specifically, there was an increase in the legislative Medicare rate for the "donut hole" from 50% to 70%. This gap created a problem with sales. Why is this an issue? That's because Xarelto is a big part of Medicare in the United States. Therefore, it is quite vulnerable to such gaps. The good news is that the additional indication recently added, plus others in the coming years, might end up countering such issues. Another risk I can point to would be a competing drug by the name of Eliquis stemming from Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Pfizer (PFE). Eliquis has more market share compared to Xarelto. It's not going to be easy for Xarelto but adding additional indications will definitely help. The advantage for Xarelto is that it can be given as an oral pill once daily, however, Eliquis has to be given through oral administration twice daily. The new oral anticoagulant (NOAC) market has been growing for years. One way this can be proven is to see how important Eliquis has become for Bristol-Myers Squibb. Eliquis in 2014 only accounted for 5% of Bristol-Myers Squibb's total sales. However, that has dramatically changed over the years. Eliquis in 2018 accounted for a total of 29% of total sales for the company. Xarelto has a chance to capture this large market space. The good news is that Johnson & Johnson has been having some good fortune in expanding the label. The recently approved blood clot patients with acute illness is just one example. Back in October 2018, it nabbed FDA approval for coronary and pulmonary artery disease. An analyst expects that these two indications will add $1.5 billion in sales per year. The downside is that it won't happen immediately. Adding that much in sales per year, for those two indications, will happen gradually over time. Still, I believe that adding additional indications can only serve to help increase sales of Xarelto in the coming years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.