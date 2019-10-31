Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Prescribe A Generous Dividend To Calm The Nerves

Last week, Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) reported 3rd quarter earnings on the back of strong domestic and overseas commercial real estate activity. BXMT originated a record $3.7 billion of loans for the quarter and provided a sizable dividend coverage of 110%. As in the previous quarters, shareholders should not be content with the $0.62 per share dividend to ignore the widening chasm between the Book Value and the stock price.

If you are not aware of the company's business model and relationship with Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX), I have written up a quick summary in my previous article.

The Edge To Beat Out The Competition

The record loan origination volume reported was almost triple the amount last quarter. The two largest loans alone accounted for $2 billion. As BXMT competes with other lenders for loan volume, the real estate finance company has been able to differentiate itself by targeting larger loans such as the Green REIT buyout in Ireland.

Loans of this size and locale require deep pockets and top-notch expertise on the local laws in order to close on schedule for the client. BXMT is able to leverage its "sponsor-benefactor" relationship with BX to evaluate the loan specifics without compromising on the risks associated with the deal. This clear advantage provides BXMT with an excellent opportunity to negotiate better terms since few competitors have comparable capital size nor global presence. This point was highlighted by CEO, Steve Plavin on the earnings call,

By leveraging Blackstone's experience in public to private real-estate transactions and market knowledge from property ownership experience in Dublin, we're able to quickly and definitively commit to the loan and support our clients bid, which subsequently won the support of the seller and its public shareholders.

Banks and insurance companies do have the ability to compete with BXMT on capital and expertise but are unable to move quickly due to regulations and bureaucracy. Again, this point is highlighted by the CEO on the call,

So our speed, certainty and ability to commit in large size are the keys to winning versus our bank competition.

Therefore, BXMT is able to leverage its unique position in the market to generate more business for itself by targeting more lucrative deals with better terms.

Lower LIBOR, Lower Returns

Data by YCharts

The loans and the credit facilities backing the loans are pegged to the US Dollar LIBOR. This relationship protects BXMT against losses if rates continue moving lower. BXMT is able to stabilize its dividend payout regardless of the volatility in interest rates. For the third quarter, the dividend coverage was only 4% lower than the previous quarter despite the sharp drop in the LIBOR.

Also helping are the LIBOR floors negotiated into the loans. If the LIBOR moves higher, the increased periodical repayments would increase earnings. On the other hand, if the LIBOR moves lower, the floors would kick-in to limit the minimum rate to be paid by the borrower. At the moment, 21% of the company's loan portfolio have in-the-money floors. This would mean that a fifth of the loans outstanding are earning the bare minimum for shareholders. If rates continue lower, more loans would be paying less and generating smaller rate of returns.

Dividend Coverage Still Holding Strong

As noted above, the lower LIBOR should have significantly impacted the dividend coverage. However, it has not and BXMT is able to maintain the $0.62 per share dividend. Of course, it remains to be seen if the rates continuing to move lower would impact the coverage and subsequently management's decision to reaffirm the payout.

BXMT has been able to generate sufficient earnings by taking on larger loans, as highlighted previously. The higher origination volume offsets the smaller payments by each loan. BXMT has $3.5 billion in the pipeline, likely to be booked in the 4th quarter. This gives me confidence in BXMT's ability to continue closing on more deals and sustaining the dividend.

In order to maintain a competitive edge, BXMT is working hard to lower the cost of capital so that the profit margin is maintained. The current blended cost of capital for BXMT's credit facilities is LIBOR + 1.67%. Active optimization has enabled BXMT to lower the rates from LIBOR + 1.90% in the previous quarter. This enables BXMT to underwrite safer loans (lower cap rate) and/or generate a larger profit margin.

More importantly, as BXMT underwrites larger loans, it is crucial for the company to maintain standards while doing so. For the last quarter, the average LTV was stable at 62%, relatively unchanged from the previous quarter. All loans, including the rent-controlled assets in NYC are still performing. These indicators reflect the health of the portfolio which is good.

Conclusion

Again, as I have reiterated a few times before, my major concern is and has been the premium to Book Value, currently at 30%. This is not a healthy premium to pay even for safe and first-rate asset such as BXMT. It would take roughly 3 1/2 years for investors to recoup the premium from dividends alone, based on the current stock price. There is no guarantee where the company and the stock will be in a year, let alone 3 years.

It is true that BXMT has become predictable to the point of being monotonous with each passing quarter. Many investors are confident each quarterly payout is a certainty.

Therefore, I would recommend investors to take some profit off the table at least until the stock price returns to a more realistic premium ratio. Maintaining a smaller position enables investors to continue collecting the handsome dividend but be protected from any unforeseen downside.

In summary, I maintain my HOLD/NEUTRAL on Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.