Jernigan Capital, Inc. (JCAP) CEO John Good on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Jernigan Capital Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call.

Before we begin, please remember that management's prepared remarks and answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by our forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business. These forward-looking statements are qualified by the cautionary statements contained in the company's latest filings with the SEC, which we encourage you to review. A reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures provided on this call is included in our earnings press release.

In addition to myself on the call today, we have John Good, CEO; Jonathan Perry, President and Chief Investment Officer; and Kelly Luttrell, Senior Vice President and CFO.

I'll now turn the floor over to Mr. Good. John?

John Good

Thanks, David, good morning, everyone. We're very happy with our third quarter performance from the perspectives of both financial metrics and key operating metrics. Kelly will go through the financial performance, but I'd like to comment on progress we've made on the operations side. Currently, 54 of the 76 self-storage developments we've financed are completed and open for business, and approximately 85% of those open properties have experienced a full rental season. Given the young age of this portfolio, our primary focus continues to be on physical occupancy. Our properties added meaningfully to occupancy during the quarter, and fiscal occupancy is running approximately 290 basis points, ahead of initial underwriting for our 46 properties that have been open for at least one leasing season.

We had a busy quarter on the transaction front. For the full year, we've committed $101 million of capital to 18 self-storage investments, exceeding the midpoint of our $100 million full year investment guidance that we issued in February and reaffirmed during the year. During the third quarter, we originated 2 new development investments with profits, interest and rights of first refusal, or ROFRs, both in very dense and underserved micromarkets in the New York City MSA. These projects are being developed with an experienced developer with whom JCAP has done multiple projects in New York area. There aren't many of these deals left in the -- in this development cycle, and we expect the level of our investment in new development to moderate as we've noted previously. We're not forecasting any additional development investments for the balance of the year.

On the acquisitions front, the third quarter was our most active quarter in JCAP's history. During the quarter, we acquired developer's interests in 7 projects we've previously financed. These include the 5 self-storage facilities underlying our Miami bridge portfolio that we closed in March of 2018, our Jacksonville 2 development investment as well as the facility underlying our Miami construction loan. While we're regularly in discussions with our developer partners about acquiring their positions and projects we've financed, we believe those discussions are more likely to bear fruit in 2020 than in 2019. Therefore, we're not forecasting any additional acquisition closings in 2019. We now wholly own either on our balance sheet or within our heightened joint venture, 19 of the Gen V self-storage properties we've financed since our 15 IPO, accounting for just under 25% of the net rentable square feet in our overall portfolio. Going forward, we believe the frequency of opportunities to acquire developer's interests will accelerate. While the past is not necessarily a predictor of the future, our developers have historically initiated buyout conversations with us at about a halfway point in physical lease-up. That history provides us with a means to make an educated estimate of the timing of future buyout opportunities. On the basis of that analysis, over the next 18 months, a majority of our portfolio will have hit the milestone at which these conversations typically begin. Therefore, we believe there is a realistic scenario where we wholly own a majority of the self-storage developments we've financed within the next 18 months. Keep in mind that while we have ROFRs on all of our development projects and a desire to own a substantial majority of the facilities we've financed, we always have the optionality to allow the sale of a facility and realize a profit when it make sense to us and our shareholders.

Looking forward, we expect 2020 to be a transformational year for JCAP. First, as mentioned a minute ago, we expect the pace of acquisitions of developer buyouts to increase and thus our wholly owned portfolio to increase significantly. Second, we expect to begin to capture pricing power in our portfolio as our properties move closer to stabilization. Thirdly, we expect to have optionality on the capital front to be able to participate in what we believe would be a robust upcoming acquisition cycle. And finally, while discussions are ongoing and there is no transaction to announce at this point, we expect to internalize the external advisor of the company, JCap Advisors, LLC. All of these events have been part of our strategic vision and plan since inception and position us more as a traditional owner operator of properties for an equity REIT in contrast to the specialty finance company label that we've borne since our IPO. In that light and as the company's transformation to an equity REIT becomes especially pronounced in 2020, management and the Board continue to evaluate JCAP's key investing, financing and operating policies, including our dividend policy. Our Board and management collectively believe a rightsizing of our dividend will be in order in the coming months, and while we're not yet ready to determine the magnitude of such rightsizing, we will focus on an orderly and timely progression to a covered dividend as our outstanding portfolio of self-storage properties stabilizes.

Turning to the internalization process. At this point in the process of special committee, which is comprised of all our independent directors, has commenced discussions with the potential -- regarding the potential internalization of the company's external advisor.

With that, I'll turn the things over to Kelly.

Kelly Luttrell

Thanks, John, and good morning, everybody. Last night, we've reported third quarter earnings per share of $0.26 and adjusted earnings per share of $0.46, both of which exceeded the high end of our quarterly guidance. Overall for the quarter, our results came in above our expeditions with a few noteworthy items on which I'll provide some additional color for everybody.

First, fair value for the quarter came in at the high end of our range. This was primarily driven by a favorable movement of interest rate, along with overall better-than-expected construction progress. Second, our interest income exceeded the high end of our guidance, driven primarily by higher-than-expected default interests and modification fees recognized on certain investments. And lastly, property NOI was above the high end of our range, driven by the timing of our acquisitions during the quarter. In regards to guidance, as of the end of the third quarter, our construction progress and timing of deliveries remained on track. Our operating portfolio is performing in line with expectations, and we have more visibility now on the impact of market interest rates over the balance of the year. Based on these factors, we are once again able to adjust our guidance ranges. The net effect of all this is an increase in the midpoint of our full year adjusted EPS guidance range and a tightening of our EPS guidance range.

Turning to the balance sheet. We issued $2 million of common stock under our ATM program during the quarter at an average share price of $20.68, which was an approximate 8% premium to our June 30 book value per share. We also utilized our credit facility with $125 million drawn at quarter end and our leverage as measured by net debt to gross assets stood at approximately 20% at quarter end. Our table of capital sources and uses contained on Page 17 of our supplement reflects sufficient capital to fund our investments for the next year. And as we've done since inception, we will continue to prudently seek to match our funding obligation for the sources of capital and thus add to the value of our company and maintain our debt levels in the range of 25% to 30% of gross assets.

And with that, I'll turn it back over to John.

John Good

Thanks, Kelly. And if I can just make a quick note on Q&A, which we'll go to right now. We understand that the internalization process is top of mind for you and all of our shareholders. However, because the process is ongoing right now, we aren't able to answer questions beyond questions concerning the contractual process to be followed. So we'll respectfully ask that in Q&A, you limit your questions to the topic of the technical process.

Our first question comes from the line of Todd Thomas of KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Todd Thomas

First question, John, your comments around the dividend. I think you mentioned that there would be -- the Board and management are committed to potentially rightsizing the dividend in an orderly manner. What does that mean exactly? And I guess how was the Board thinking about the magnitude of a potential reduction that might be in order in light of the potential cash flow growth you'd expect our the next 18 months from both bringing stores onto the balance sheet and also seeing cash flow growth from lease-up?

John Good

John Good

Todd Thomas

Todd Thomas

John Good

John Good

Todd Thomas

Todd Thomas

John Good

John Good

Jonathan Perry

Jonathan Perry

Our next question comes from the line of Tim Hayes of B. Riley FBR.

Timothy Hayes

Just one more on the dividend. You talked about that being a -- the process being a 2020 event. But just trying to understand what that means with respect to a potential internalization announcement. Do you expect to kind of have your thoughts and finalized on the dividend? And maybe that road map planned out when you do make an announcement -- if you do make an announcement, excuse me?

John Good

John Good

Timothy Hayes

Timothy Hayes

John Good

John Good

And they are currently engaged with the manager in negotiating a transaction. There won't be any announcement or any further commentary until there is a transaction to announce. Going back to the management agreement. Under the management agreement, any transaction that is agreed to between the manager and the company must be supported by an opinion, by a nationally recognized investment bank that the financial consideration to be delivered in that internalization transaction is fair to the shareholders of the company from a financial point of view. So I would suggest or suspect that no announcement would be made before you have an agreement and before that fairness opinion has been delivered. And once that happens, you go into a process of a shareholder vote. The management agreement also requires approval by a majority of the shareholders voting at a duly called meeting of the company's shareholders. And so once those first 2 steps are done, we'll go through the proxy solicitation process and shareholders will be permitted to vote on the transaction at that point in time and must approve it before the transaction can close. Yes, the process of fairness opinion, proxy statement, shareholder vote, that's kind of 75- to 90-day process. So if you want to look at timing of things, nothing's going to happen this year from a closing standpoint. So I think that, that is probably the most I can say about process. And happy to answer any additional questions on the aspect of that, that doesn't go to the merits to the discussions.

Timothy Hayes

Timothy Hayes

John Good

John Good

Jonathan Perry

Jonathan Perry

Timothy Hayes

Timothy Hayes

John Good

John Good

Timothy Hayes

Timothy Hayes

John Good

John Good

Timothy Hayes

Timothy Hayes

Jonathan Perry

Jonathan Perry

We have reached the end of the question-and-answer session. I will now turn the call over to John Good for any closing remarks.

John Good

All right, thanks, and thanks, everyone, for being on the call, and thanks for your continued interest in JCAP, and we look forward to talking to you again in late February. We will be at Nareit a week from Monday. Thank you.

