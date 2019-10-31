Investors Real Estate Trust: A Convert Residential REIT With Strong Market Focus

Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) is a REIT company with long history behind it. However, recently, it underwent a drastic makeover where it transitioned from healthcare segment to residential REIT sector. The transition took its time, but now, Investors Real Estate acts as a pure-play apartment REIT. The impact of the transition is largely positive and is visible through improvement in its important metrics such as dividend and FFO. Investors Real Estate has been focusing on improving its operations through developing local expertise in its target markets. With its emphasis on 'non-glamorous' markets such as Montana, the REIT may add a touch of diversification to a portfolio.

The Holding

Investors Real Estate manages over 13,000 units spread across six states and, in this way, is a highly concentrated REIT. However, this strategy has allowed the REIT to develop region-specific expertise which helps it beat out the competition with superior knowledge of local conditions. With its business mainly located in the Midwest and Great Plains, the REIT has access to growth markets. Some of the main markets Investors Real Estate works in are North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana, among others. All the main markets Investors Real Estate operates in are characterized by high population growth as well as high job creation growth. Owing to these features, the markets are also in pretty stable condition.

Another major point in favor of Investors Real Estate is that its base markets are not upscale Class I markets which tend to have premium valuations. By concentrating on middle level markets, leaving behind prime states such as New York and California, the REIT ensures that it is able to acquire properties at attractive valuations, bringing efficiency to its portfolio. However, despite their Tier Two status, these markets are pegged to show better than average population and job growth rate.

Investors Real Estate may be working in the rather crowded housing REIT segment, but it has unique strategies that set it apart from its peers. The REIT emphasizes on adding value-added services to its customers in closely-knit communities. Such value addition is generally done by renovating the existing properties to outfit them with latest appliances and facilities.

The Transformation

Investors Real Estate is currently a multi-family residential REIT, but it was not so from the beginning. The REIT was earlier engaged in healthcare real estate sector where it managed Medical Office Buildings. While MOB is an attractive segment in itself, Investors Real Estate had different things in mind. However, the company's portfolio was highly concentrated in a few states. In 2018, the REIT completely divested its MOB portfolio by selling the last of its MOBs. The company management had cited that it intends to focus on improving its operations. One year on and the REIT seems to be on the right path ahead.

Investors Real Estate had a well-planned strategy to transition from healthcare REIT to residential REIT. The company used the proceeds to boost its residential portfolio, which is focused on multi-family units. In comparison to healthcare REIT, residential REIT segment is relatively loosely regulated, making it easier for the REIT firms to devise their strategies. This segment is also less prone to wild swings. Overall, it seems that Investors Real Estate planned its move well and has executed it in an efficient manner.

The Financials

Since Investors Real Estate has undergone a major makeover rather recently, it is very important to pay attention to its finances. For its recent most quarterly earnings report, the REIT reported its net income at $0.11, massive jump from net loss of $1.83 per share it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year while its same-store revenue grew 3.1 percent. However, as Funds from Operations are considered to be one of the most appropriate metrics to be used for gauging the performance of a REIT, it is important to look at Investors Real Estate's performance on this front. The REIT reported its core FFO at $1.00 per share for the second quarter of the year, showing 9.9 percent growth over the previous years' core FFO. The company had reported its core FFO at $0.91 per share during the second quarter of the previous year. The improvement in important metrics provides the evidence that the REIT has been able to carry out its transformation in an efficient manner and that it has started yielding strong results.

Another positive indication was provided by the management in the form of earnings guidance revision. The REIT provided its updated guidance for full-year core FFO in the range of $3.62 and $3.72, raising the midpoint to $3.67 from its earlier prediction of $3.62. Apart from its operational efficiency, the REIT also has strong balance sheet. However, the balance sheet has some areas of concern as well. The REIT has leveraged heavy balance sheet which may limit its ability to raise funds. Investors Real Estate has Total Debt to Adjusted EBITDA multiple of over 8, which is nearly the double of industry average.

Investment Thesis

Investors Real Estate stock has grown over 25 percent in the past 12 months and has provided good dividend return as well. The REIT's latest dividend payment was at $0.70 per share, giving it the dividend yield of an impressive 3.7 percent. The REIT pays steady dividend, offering robust growth over the period.

Source: NASDAQ

Further, while the REIT has leveraged balance sheet, the proceeds from the selloff of its MOB properties have provided enough liquidity to Investors Real Estate to ensure that it is not overly affected by high leverage. Investors Real Estate is a smallish REIT with heavy regional flavor and is further endeavoring to fine-tune its localized specialization by focusing on a small niche area. The REIT may thus be recommended for a long-term portfolio as it can provide diversification by adding some non-premium markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.