Peel Some Apple; Twitter Loses, TV Wins; Boeing CEO Must Go

Apple (AAPL) looks like a "double-top" formation, fast traders should look to trim some shares

Let me first say again that I am a fan of AAPL, I am a fan of CEO Tim Cook. Also, let me say that this is NOT a call for long-term investors or even speculators that wanted to hold AAPL into 2020 to sell. This is for fast money traders that have ridden AAPL up for the last few weeks and should be generating cash (taking profit) on a regular basis. It appears to me that AAPL is forming a double-top, and there is a good reason for it.

AAPL has been running up hard for several months, the market anticipated this revaluation based on the clear acceleration of its services and the wearable sector. Also, let me say that this is an interim top, I believe that Dan Ives of Wedbush is correct that AAPL could reach $300, just not yet and not for a while. Even with the better results, analysts are justifying a higher price based on how a consumer staple is priced.

Hardware consumer electronics companies trade lower than a market multiple where consumer staples trade somewhere north of 19 to 21 times earnings. AAPL is already trading at nearly 20 times forward earnings. I will grant that as services grow in revenue, this is a very plausible premise, but with still flagging iPhone sales, there is a bearish counter-argument to that.

This call is primarily a classic "Buy on the Rumor, Sell on the Fact," AAPL is simply overbought, "everyone" is bullish of AAPL and "everyone" is already in the stock. I put everyone in quotes because I don't want to be taken literally, of course, there is more money available, I just think that for now, buyers are tapped out. So the question is why am I sticking with this premise since I already said that AAPL was fully priced going into the report and it is trading higher in the premarket. Obviously (you might say), I am wrong, I should admit it and move on. Perhaps, but I am partly a chartist, and the chart is telling me that AAPL is at an interim top, and probably there is about a 25-point downside to the previous high. Just look at the (5-Day) chart...

Source: TradingView

Let's zoom out 6 months...

Source: TradingView

I will be wrong if AAPL closes above the prior closing high of 249.75, tellingly the highest level today was 249.15. So here is the bottom line; traders should sell some shares, maybe 1/3rd to a half. If AAPL closes above this level and trades above 249 for a while, then that would be a classic signal to get back in if you are a momentum trader. I think the opposite happens. I think that AAPL closes only up 1% or less today.

Twitter (TWTR) just did some virtue signaling, ceding the political ad business to Facebook (FB)

Doesn't that make you want to buy TWTR? The market says no (down again today). Here is another reason why Dorsey should give up the CEO chair to someone who cares about the business. They blew it on the ad serving software and now in order to appear virtuous to the political class, he ceded a huge advertising business to Facebook and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL). Does Dorsey want to be a politician or run a social media business? In any case, TWTR has already been severely punished from nearly 46 to 29ish, and I see some more downside to 25-27 a share. A fast money trader might consider taking a shot on a bounce from that level. I could also see a strong bounce if they announced that they corrected their rookie software mistake on the platform.

So who wins? Good old-fashioned TV, where you can run "Willie Horton" ads

I have spoken about this before but now I think it makes even more sense. I think Sinclair Broadcasting (SBGI) and Barron's pick Fox TV (FOX) should do much better. Of course, Facebook blew away earnings last night and you have a lot of other reasons to buy FB. The bull case for Sinclair is that it has been rolling up other independent TV chains; these are affiliate stations of the big networks. They have been buying multiple stations in the same region, something that was a no-no for decades, but now with all the media competition, it was deemed okay. The point is that "Ma and Pa Kettle" still watch good 'ole fashioned broadcast TV.

Also, these stations are carried on cable because people want to know about the local news, weather, winter school closings, and whatnot. The company leans right and I am betting that the incumbent who values his base the most will pour money into SBGI. I also think that local politicians of every stripe will want to make their case to every constituency. Fox is bigger, and in deference to Barron's who highlighted FOX a few weeks ago for similar reasons, I think the revenue will make a greater difference to relatively tiny SBGI with an 11 PE.

Muilenberg must go in order for the Max to fly

The Boeing (BA) CEO might be a very nice guy, charitable, kind to dogs and courteous to waiters but I haven't seen the level vitriol and bile vented so forcefully since the 2008 great recession. You may also recall that the major bank CEOs were made to perp-walk into Congress where the political class flayed and filleted the executives to a rapt citizenry. The result was that none of the CEOs remained at their desks except for Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM). Jamie Dimon steered his bank around the disasters that befell the other companies. That exception aside the similarity doesn't end there. Congress excoriated the agencies that were supposed to govern the banks, and that is the issue that now arises.

Time and again, Congress tagged the FAA as having a way too cozy relationship with Boeing, and that Boeing captured the agency. I don't believe there is anything material in these accusations, and if even so, the continued tenure of Muilenberg has nothing to do with fixing that. But the political optics of Muilenberg still piloting BA just makes it difficult to allow the FAA to certify the Max with any level of alacrity. The bargain WILL be that BA trades Muilenberg for that certification which will happen this coming month. The resignation and the certification will happen within days of each other. The resignation announcement should be a buy signal even if BA first sells off on the news.

What does Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) Mean for Micron (MU)? A lot...

Samsung chip Inventories fall the most in more than two years. Samsung beat earnings but that is beside the point. The key takeaway is that the chip glut is finally being worked off. Samsung beat earnings so those chips weren't sold at a loss. This is another milestone in the journey to a stronger semiconductor sector. Samsung is a major competitor in memory chips, and that is a tell for Micron. MU is a buy, and if you are already in MU and wondering if you should add, this data item should get you over any hesitation.

The DRAM and NAND market is a different kind of market than it used to be; always boom and bust. Yes, we had a bit of a drought but not the decimation of past memory-chip recessions. There are fewer players, and the chips are harder to manufacture, so there is a moat. The Intel (INTC) CFO err CEO noted that their memory business was doing a lot better too. Buy MU.

Interesting Earnings

We are selling off hard today based upon poor manufacturing PMIs. Whenever you have this kind of sell-off it is always instructive to see which stock is up against strong the negative news and perhaps trade that name.

LendingTree (TREE) is up very strongly. I assume this jump is on the health of the mortgage/refi market. It was up nearly 50 points, but at the time of this writing, it is trading at 350 up 34 points. The yearly high for TREE is 435 so there is plenty of upside. I have been behind TREE for quite a while. Mortgages and housing should continue to be strong and TREE should continue to rally.

FB had fantastic earnings. It is up nicely and I expect that when this selling is over that FB will climb back to old highs and perhaps exceed its all-time-highs.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is trading up today as well. I said that AMD was a buy but perhaps wait for it to fall a bit. I was wrong. Start edging into AMD today. There are just too many "tells" that the chip sector is going to be doing much better.

Universal Display (OLED) is trading up 13% today. I admit that I walked away from this name several years ago. My thought then was that the OLED sector was too slow in adoption. Now, it is obvious that the sector has matured and OLED is benefitting from its huge IP moat. The results speak for itself: Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.78 beats by $0.17; GAAP EPS of $0.78 beats by $0.24. Revenue of $97.51M (+25.7% Y/Y) beats by $11.63M. The revenue growth caught my eye - nearly 26%.

Bristol-Myers (BMY) and Celgene (CELG): Both of these stocks had very good earnings and they are merging. There is a very good argument that these mostly cancer-focused biopharma companies belong together. It might make sense to buy BMY. I think the combination makes this a good long-term investment albeit with some risk because the purchase price for CELG is huge and its primary drug Revlimid goes off-patent in 3 years or so. BMY recently had very good news on a cancer-drug this week and CELG reported much better than expected earnings and revenue. I think a trader could also buy BMY today, and scalp some points.

Selling off but I think unfairly...

Etsy (ETSY) beats on revenue and meets on earnings though it falls sharply after lowering full-year adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to a range of 22% to 23% from a prior view of 22% to 24%. So the fact that revenue grew 32% and solid growth in active sellers is less important of the margin possibly coming in 1 percentage point lower? ETSY is a member of my "New eRetailers" list. This is a group of retailers that have community with the buyers, either by employing social media characteristics and/or by having an individualized relationship with the consumer.

Traders' Corner

I added to my GE position. I trimmed some of my Uber (NYSE:UBER) PUTS with the intention to roll down and out on Monday with additional Puts. I pulled the trigger on AMD CALLS.

Put-Call Community Coming Soon

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long AMD via Call options