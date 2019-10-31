Activist Investors Target AT&T

Famed activist investment firm Elliot Management has been back in the news, taking on their largest target to-date that’s not a sovereign nation, telecom giant AT&T (T) and “winning” a temporary truce that included many of the demands sent in their initial letter to management. That was just one of several serious activist campaigns to be launched this summer including an earlier engagement with Marathon Petroleum (MPC) and sending its price soaring over 50% in two months, along with D.E. Shaw’s campaign with Emerson Electric (EMR) or Mantle Ridge’s efforts with Aramark (ARMK) which have all ended with substantial price appreciation for the targets.



(Image source)

It may still be too soon to tell if AT&T shareholders can expect a big win (at least in terms of share price) from this peace deal, but it’s been a serious boost to the HFRX Event Drive Activist Index, up a mere 7% this year thanks to a strong 3.5% return in September although it’s still down 10% in the last 12 months through 10.28. What made these particular targets so attractive? And we did some digging to find a great ETF to help you profit from this trend.

View to a Killing

It’s been a busy summer for activist investors with a series of campaigns that have targeted firms of different sizes across a variety of industries.

First was Mantle Ridge’s efforts to takeover Aramark where it’s management team eventually folded and saw a new Mantle approved candidate as CEO and with Paul Hilal of Mantle Ridge taking over as Vice-Chairman.

Then there came Elliot’s efforts to break apart a serious under-performer in an underperforming industry, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) which before news of Elliott’s stake hit the wire was seriously behind the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO) which was behind the broader S&P 500. In a case of “strength in numbers” Elliot’s goal of splitting up Marathon synced up with D.E. Shaw’s goal of selling off the Speedway chain to give the two firms more heft in their struggle:

Then came the shift to larger targets as D.E. Shaw launched an attack on industrial giant Emerson Electric (EMR) over entrenched interests not to mention the value opportunities to be had by splitting apart the company:

While Elliot took it to the next level by targeting a corporate titan and S&P 500 mega cap component like AT&T which unlike the rest of the companies we’ve discussed was actually outperforming the broader market in 2019. That might explain why the gains made since Elliot announced its campaign and the “truce” declared by both sides have been so anemic and short-lived.

Targeting AT&T might have struck some market watchers as a case of Elliot throwing its weight around to make a quick buck, we’d argue that the strategic logic behind the decision fits with the earlier campaigns, at least from an ETF perspective.

They key is to look at our constituent data where as of the close of 10.18, AT&T had ETF ownership of just over 10.6% of its outstanding shares while smaller Emerson Electric (market cap of just over $40 billion) had just over 12.1% of its shares owned by different funds while Marathon and Aramark had even less. There’s no hard and fast rule between company size and ETF ownership but AT&T and Emerson, as the biggest companies in their industries, had ETF ownership levels consistent with the broader market while Marathon and Aramark were relatively “under-owned.” Why should that matter?

Smaller companies might of a far more “manageable” size for an activist investor to take on, but their larger ETF ownership means that the pool of potential shareholders who can be induced to support a management changeup is that much smaller. After all, the more shares held in certain passive ETFs can reduce the number available to join an activist campaign. Meanwhile larger companies have both lower ETF ownership and broader name recognition making a far more compelling story for the financial media to broadcast far and wide, something activists need to attract more investors to their cause. The possibilities of breaking apart Emerson may be relatively small, but who doesn’t love a story about a “shady” board with eight corporate jets at its disposal?

For now, the market seems to be clearly listening to activist investors and their attempt at unlocking “value” but how can you invest with them instead of just sitting on the sidelines.

If You Can’t Beat Them

As we pointed out in the introduction, the longer-term track record of activist investors is a mixed bag with the HFRX Event Drive Activist Index up a mere 7% this year and down 10% in the last 12 months through 10.29 compared to a positive 21% YTD and 14.3% for SPY. Maybe that’s why there’s a distinct lack of ETFs representing the sector with just a handful of products offering exposure to the best ideas of the hedge fund realm. However given the recent success of firms like Elliot or D.E. Shaw, how can the average investor get exposure to some of the best money managers around?

You could wait for news of another activist target to cross the wires or try to predict where a firm like Elliot will strike next, or you could just buy a fund dedicated to tracking a handful of the largest hedge funds, the AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF (ALFA). The ETF industry has a mixed record when it comes to replicating the performance of different hedge fund strategies and there’s currently no “pure” fund that strictly follows only activist investor.

ALFA is one fund that comes closest since it began tracking the AlphaClone Hedge Fund Masters Index, a sort of “best ideas” of different hedge funds built using 13F disclosures in late December of 2017. The index is built using 13F filings from ten selected managers and looks at the five largest holdings from their quarterly updates. Reconstituted semiannually and rebalanced quarterly, the positions are also equally weighted to make it a true “best of the best” index and carries an expense ratio of .65 bps. That would be considered high for a standard index replicator but a bargain even in this era of hedge fund fee compression, but what exactly are investors getting for that price?

First, this isn’t simply a case of reading public filings and playing “follow the leader.” Besides you having to avoid all the legwork, ALFA offers an additional benefit in their “Clone Score” methodology that helps narrow each managers filing to separate their best ideas from all the rest. Tracking other managers sounds easy in theory, but how do you determine which managers are worth your time? In other words, how do you determine who has skill and who’s just lucky?

Enter the Clone Score and while the details on how they do that are sparse at best, the basic concept is anything but. What AlphaClone is doing is calculating the information coefficient, the score that determines just how accurate each manager is, based on excess monthly returns compared to a benchmark and fixed hurdle rate, based on their public filings. That helps determine the amount of alpha each manager brings to the table and the best way they do that. Armed with that knowledge, AlphaClone can better select the ideas that make it into their index which consists of the top ten managers and their five best ideas based on their five largest positions which are equally-weighted at each allocation.

Not surprisingly, AlphaClone isn’t exactly broadcasting which managers they’re following but they do provide a broad breakdown on a monthly basis which as of the end of August includes 4 long/short managers, two growth, two diversified and one buyout and one value funds. That gives you a somewhat diverse portfolio of now 41 holdings and high turnover, currently close to 200%, but from a broad range of sectors and industries. And how has the strategy performed?

The track record is obviously short, but ALFA is up over 33.5% YTD and over 33% in the last year, putting it well ahead of both the HFRX ED Activist Index and SPY! That’s thanks to any number of individual positions, including Marathon Petroleum which was added in late August before its Elliot inspired run-up but also includes longer-term holdings like Microsoft (MSFT) which has been in the portfolio since mid-2017 or smaller names like Carvana (CVNA) or even smaller stocks like Genesee & Wyoming (GWR), which are up over 158% and 50%, respectively, this year.

So while what makes up the Clone Score may still be a closely guarded secret, something is clearly working at ALFA this year!

Author's note: Thank you for reading! Feel free to click on the "Like" button, and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section below. If you enjoyed reading this report, be sure to "Follow" our page to stay up-to-date on the latest developments and insights from ETF Global.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Assumptions, opinions and estimates constitute our judgment as of the date of this material and are subject to change without notice. ETF Global LLC (“ETFG”) and its affiliates and any third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees or agents (collectively ETFG Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, adequacy or timeliness of any information, including ratings and rankings and are not responsible for errors and omissions or for the results obtained from the use of such information and ETFG Parties shall have no liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions therein, regardless of the cause, or for the results obtained from the use of such information. ETFG PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, SUITABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE. In no event shall ETFG Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs) in connection with any use of the information contained in this document even if advised of the possibility of such damages.



ETFG ratings and rankings are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact or recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions. ETFG ratings and rankings should not be relied on when making any investment or other business decision. ETFG’s opinions and analyses do not address the suitability of any security. ETFG does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor. While ETFG has obtained information from sources they believe to be reliable, ETFG does not perform an audit or undertake any duty of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives.



This material is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security or other financial instrument. Securities, financial instruments or strategies mentioned herein may not be suitable for all investors. Any opinions expressed herein are given in good faith, are subject to change without notice, and are only correct as of the stated date of their issue. Prices, values, or income from any securities or investments mentioned in this report may fall against the interests of the investor and the investor may get back less than the amount invested. Where an investment is described as being likely to yield income, please note that the amount of income that the investor will receive from such an investment may fluctuate. Where an investment or security is denominated in a different currency to the investor's currency of reference, changes in rates of exchange may have an adverse effect on the value, price or income of or from that investment to the investor