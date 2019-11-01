High Dividend Of The Year: 15% Yield, Out Of Favor Sector, Big Returns With BDCL

We identify two ways to play the sector with yields up to 15% and big upside potential.

The current valuations look compelling and we think this sector will catch up in the next market up leg.

Business Development Companies (or BDCs) are companies involved primarily in lending to small and mid-sized companies. Following the 2008 crisis, BDCs have grown significantly as regulatory pressure limited banks' ability to lend to small and medium sized companies. The banking exit from this sector has allowed multiple specialized companies to take their place. BDCs are also set up as Registered Investment Companies or RICs and are required to distribute at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders.

We visit this segment today as it lies in tatters with investors sitting rather disillusioned on a pile of realized or unrealized losses. To begin with we can see the glaring difference in the performance of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD), which yields 9.5%, over the last 5 years. The 70% differential is rather distressing but it does tell about half the story. Note neither BDCL nor BIZD issue K-1 tax forms.

On a total return basis BDC's have fared much better and have narrowed the gap between the major indices.

While the income has been good, investors are still holding an underperforming asset class and wondering if it would be best to get rid of these investments in lieu of broader market exposure. This is understandable as even that performance of 34% total returns has been driven by a few strong BDCs, while most BDCs have lagged the sector ETF's returns.

Where we are in the cycle

BDCs have been drawn into a maelstrom of three problems.

First, BDCs aggressively positioned themselves for rising rates. In fact, it was hard to get through a single BDC presentation without hearing about how all or most of their loans were floating loans. To compound their potential gains from this, BDCs also fixed their own debt rates to the extent possible. In other words they wanted to get all the upside with rising rates. The about face by the Fed since December 2018 has hence caught them flatfooted. While their own debt costs are fixed, BDCs are now receiving progressively lower income from the interest rate cuts. Many of these BDCs do have interest rate floors on their loans but in most cases these "floors" are rather far away and have not kicked in to help.

The second issue BDCs have had is the big discrepancy between the mid-sized and large cap stocks. Companies that BDCs typically lend to have a much stronger correlation with the mid-size companies than with the large cap indices. While BDCs have even lagged that index, we can see the difference is much smaller.

Finally, BDCs have seen some rather brutal trends in the senior loan markets. Senior loans are possibly the only asset class today (outside of 30 year bonds) that is already priced for a brutal recession.

That index shown above is made up of larger more liquid names. The smaller names have got crushed even more. Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT), a fund we own which yields 9.8%, has its average senior loans being valued at 88% of par.

Source: XFLT Sep 30, 2019 update

BDC loans are moving in sync with these indices and are creating NAV pressures as management reprices these loans to fair market values. So at a time where the major indices are hitting new highs, BDCs continue to be an extreme outlier.

Why this is an opportunity

Investments ebb and flow and investor moods change over time. For the past few years senior loans and BDCs have been completely out of favor. One can see the divergence just in 2019 where loan funds (a good proxy for BDC like investments) have seen rapid outflows whereas high yield bond funds have not.

The irony here is that senior secured loans are significantly safer than high yield bonds and have much better recoveries in defaults than high yield bonds. The bulk of the BDC loan Universe comprises of senior first lien secured loans and these offer highest levels of protection and recoveries even in a recession.

The only thing you need to know

While all of that serves to show why BDCs are priced for much worse things than the stock market as a whole, we would like to move to our two favorite measures of this sector to drive home the point. First is the spread between the yield of BIZD and the 10 year Treasury rate. This is priced at multi-year highs and indicates the extreme cheapness of BDCs.

The second even more important metric is the yield spread between BIZD and Moody's Baa Corporate Bond Yield. At 6% yield spread this is begging to be bought.

BDCs in our opinion represent one of the most undervalued asset classes today.

How to Play

BIZD remains the best way to get exposure to this asset class with all the diversification you need. The fund holds 25 different names but is heavily weighted to its top 5 holdings.

Source: VanEck

Some investors are turned off by the extremely high expense ratio that shows up on the ETF website.

Source: VanEck

Many of our subscribers are wondering whether this meant that this ETF did actually have a negative yield. The real reason that this shows up here is because according to SEC rules, BDCs themselves are closed end funds. Hence their expenses, which include management fees, overhead, interest etc. are considered as part of the expense ratio for the "parent" fund, BIZD. Hence the expenses appear high. BIZD management is well aware of what a nasty impression this creates and has a whole document dedicated to explaining this. The crux is shown below though. BIZD in essence costs you 41 basis points of fees after fees waivers and expense reimbursements.

Source: VanEck

The leveraged bet

While BIZD seems to be a prudent bet to play the sector in a wholesome manner, there is one other option. ETRACS 2 X Leveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company (BDCL) is as the name suggests a 2 X leveraged play on this same sector. It yields 15.6%.

The exchange traded note or ETN is a liability of UBS and replicates 2X the performance of the index. Over shorter periods of time 2X funds do exactly what they say they will, i.e. 200% of the index return. Unfortunately the compounding impact does not work like that over longer periods and 2X funds tend to do badly when the asset class is volatile. Case in point, BDCL returned just 19.59%, trailing even the unlevered BIZD's positive returns.

But there are periods where the compounding works in your favor. 2X funds reset their underlying asset pool. As UBS mentions on their website,

"Because the current Principal Amount is reset monthly, you will be exposed to compounding of monthly returns. As a result, the performance of the ETNs for periods greater than one month is likely to be either greater than or less than the Index performance times the leverage factor of two, before accounting for Accrued Fees and the Redemption Fee Amount, if any. In particular, significant adverse monthly performances of your ETNs may not be offset by subsequent beneficial monthly performances of equal magnitude."

So in uptrends this boosts your returns even more than 2X.

One can even see this in the underlying distributions which were reset higher in 2017 after falling in 2016.

Source: UBS

The key reason we are recommending this here is because we think BDCs are poised to significantly outperform and this may be one of the few times the 2X fund might make sense.

Yields

BIZD currently yields 9.08% while BDCL dwarfs that with a whopping 15.63% yield.

Source: UBS

BDCL's 15.63% yield on current price is created by essentially doubling the index yield and deducting margin interest and other tracking fees from that total amount. In that sense, BDCL's yield causes no decay in the underlying asset base. But we would not hesitate to recommend it here even if it was set up to create a small NAV decay as within our time frame it would not matter. The key component of total returns is the direction of the BDC index and our thesis is that we are at a key inflection point where BDC index will catch up to the broader market.

BDCL Purchase Price

Investors purchasing this should watch the indicative value (^BDCL-IV) which is available from this link. Ideally you do not want to pay a premium above that value.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Conclusion

Economic data is improving. “Hard data" which moves based on numbers is doing better than "Soft data" which is based more on sentiment.

We think the Fed pause will materialize soon enough as we see clarity on the trade front alongside stronger economic data. That should remove worries of both higher defaults and falling revenues (via lower interest rates) for BDCs. On the other hand the interest rate cuts which have already been put into place will help BDCL going forward. Interest rates, specifically the 3-month LIBOR, are the major expense that is taken out of the BDCL dividend. That rate has been falling and will reduce expenses for the fund and improve returns as well. The sector looks like a contrarian bet for the next 12-24 months. We think it is time to go long while trimming some of our outperforming sectors like Utilities.

The business development sector is currently oversold and set to shine going forward. BDCL and/or BIZD are likely to be the biggest winners in your high dividend portfolio over the next two years, with yields up to 15%.

