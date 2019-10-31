Gossamer Bio: Risk Prevails Over Future Benefit

What are the expectations from Gossamer Bio's drug candidate?

I decided to finalize my bearish thesis on Gossamer Bio (GOSS) and put it all in one article.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. is San Diego based biotech start-up. The lead drug candidate of the company, GB001, is being evaluated at Phase-2b for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma.

The company must first show the effectiveness of its drug candidate, and then, if it succeeds, prove the advantages of its medicine over other competing products on the market. I am skeptical of this probability. Next, I will explain the reasons for my skepticism.

Before diving into the details, let's look through asthma, its forms, and the current standard of care.

Asthma is a very complex disease. It has several types, various phenotypes, clinical states, pathology, and outcomes.

There is no complete cure for asthma, but treatment methods help patients with asthma lead an active lifestyle.

There are several types of asthma (with many phenotypes):

Allergic asthma (or atopic) is asthma that's triggered by allergens (dust, pollen, pets, etc.). Patients with this type of asthma are usually prescribed a corticosteroid inhaler to take every day and a reliever inhaler (quick-relief inhaler) to use when having asthma symptoms. An important part of allergic asthma management is to avoid allergic triggers.

Nonallergic Asthma - when asthma symptoms flare up in extreme weather conditions or during stress.

Adult-Onset Asthma: Some people show no signs of asthma until they become adults. This is known as adult asthma. In such cases, certain causes may also trigger asthma.

Exercise-Induced Bronchoconstriction (EIB): Symptoms can develop during physical activity (manifested as narrowing of the airways). About 90% of asthma patients have EIB. But EIB itself can be the result of different disease conditions as well.

Occupational Asthma: This type of asthma develops as a result of patient's occupation (chemical fumes, dust or other irritants in the air).

Asthma-COPD Overlap: When chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) includes asthma.

Depending on the severity of asthma, patients are usually prescribed quick-relief (for immediate relief: Short-acting inhaled beta2-agonists (inhalers), anticholinergics, and long-term asthma medications including inhaled corticosteroids (they are well tolerated and are among most effective medications for treating asthma), leukotriene modifiers, Long-acting inhaled beta2-agonists.

There is also a rare form of asthma called Eosinophilic Asthma. This is a severe form of asthma marked by high levels of eosinophils (white blood cells that are part of our immune system).

According to recent estimate, about 5% of adult asthma patients may meet the criteria for the phenotype of eosinophilic asthma.

According to recent national asthma data of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of adults with asthma in US is 19 million. According to the estimation, the potential number of eosinophilic asthma patients in US is 950,000 adults.

Well-known inhaled corticosteroids are not so effective in preventing asthma attacks in patients with eosinophilic asthma (EA).

Here are the drugs prescribed for the management of EA (depending on severity):

- high-dose Inhaled corticosteroids/oral corticosteroids

- long-acting beta agonists (LABAs): Salmeterol (Serevent Diskus), Formoterol (Perforomist), Arformoterol (Brovana), etc

- Biologic Therapy for severe asthma:

Benralizumab (Fasenra) by AstraZeneca (AZN)

Mepolizumab (Nucala) by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Reslizumab (Cinqair) by TEVA Pharmaceuticals (TEVA)

Dupilumab (Dupixent) by Sanofi (SNY)

Now let's compare major efficacy parameters of the biologics which are considered as best in class for the treatment of severe asthma and EA:

For each medicine's efficacy details please click here: Benralizumab, Mepolizumab, Reslizumab, Dupilumab.

Let me emphasize that these drugs completed multiple Phase-3 clinical trials prior to the FDA approval.

Gossamer Bio with DP2 antagonist - GB001

GB001 is Oral DP2 antagonist at Phase 2b stage for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma. It is the lead drug candidate of Gossamer Bio and the major projections and estimates regarding the company are associated with this particular candidate.

The investors expect an important catalyst in 2020 (Estimated Study Completion Date: July 31, 2020).

Here are the outcome measures of the trial:

It is obvious that the objective of phase 2 is to show the advantages of GB001 over placebo.

But in reality, for the opportunity to compete in the market, this drug candidate should show better results than already approved drugs.

A retrospective analysis of other DP2 antagonists.

Recent disappointing results of Fevipiprant

Fevipiprant (Novartis) ZEAL 1 and ZEAL 2 (Phase-3) trials did not meet the primary efficacy endpoint of FEV1 improvement in moderate asthmatic patients. The safety profile was confirmed as clean and placebo like.

Here are the previous Phase-2 results of fevipiprant:

There were other DP2 antagonists in the past such as Amgen's (AMGN) DP2 antagonist vidupiprant (AMG 853) and AstraZeneca's (AZN) AZD1981 which weren't successful in late-stage clinical trials.

Let's dive more into details and see the development status of DP2 antagonists in the past:

Development status of DP2 antagonists:

Even in cases where DP2 antagonists were better than placebo, they were significantly less effective than other drugs, making further developments commercially ineffective.

Now, let's look through the post-hoc analysis published by Gossamer Bio evaluating Phase-2 trial of GB001 (former ADC3680 by Pulmagen Therapeutics) in subjects with partly controlled atopic asthma.

Presented at the AAAAI 2019, San Francisco, CA USA, February 21-24, 2019

As we can see, overall population data is far from impressive. On the other hand, the target patients in eosinophilic asthma are patients with high EOS, where GB001 had even worse results than in overall population.

More competition from rivals

There are several late-stage clinical trials for severe asthma, but the most interesting, in my point of view, is Tezepelumab (target: TSLP blockage) by Amgen & AstraZeneca. It is currently at Phase-3 (for severe uncontrolled asthma indication).

Estimated Study Completion Date: December 4, 2020

Here are the previous results of Tezepelumab in Phase-2:

Based on the above arguments, the task for GB001 to beat rival's results is hardly possible, even in the unlikely event that it succeeds in its clinical development.

Financials

As of June 30, 2019, Gossamer Bio had about $464 million in cash and equivalents.

Net cash used for 6 months was $64.58 million.

So, average quarterly cash burn is now around $32.29 million, which will substantially increase during the company's pipeline development.

As I emphasized, previous experience shows the need for several Phase-3 trials to confirm efficacy for asthma.

Conclusion

Gossamer Bio is not developing first in class, nor best-in-class drug and their stated potential (or possible differentiation) seem vague and weak.

Taking into account all the above arguments and risks, the current $1.4 billion market capitalization of the company carries serious downside risks. The lead candidate is in Phase-2, whose data should be better than existent drugs to have a chance in a very competitive market. The available data and retrospective analysis speak about high possibility of weak results.

Although the positive result is not obvious, in any case, the company is far from a hypothetical marketing stage for several years.

