Sberbank: A Digital Bank That Lacks A Digital Strategy

Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY) continues to increase its presence in the Russian tech sector with mixed intermediate results. In an effort to have it all, the bank faces numerous issues with products and services it develops. It seems that the transformation of Sberbank to a tech company won't be as smooth as the bank imagines.

A Wannabe Tech Giant

Sberbank said it had signed a non-binding agreement with Gazprombank on the purchase of a minority stake in MF Technology, which is a shareholder of Mail.ru Group. The transaction is planned to be closed before the end of the year after obtaining government approvals.

Gazprombank owns a stake in Mail.ru through a joint venture MF Technologies, which also includes MegaFon, Alisher Usmanov's USM Holdings, as well as Rostech. Gazprombank has 35% in the joint venture. In total, MF Technologies has 58.87% of the voting power. The share of Gazprombank, therefore, is 20.58% of the voting shares of Mail.Ru Group.

The approximate transaction price may be about $170 million. For Sberbank, $170 million is not a significant amount, it is only about 1.3% of net profit for 2018 and there should not be a significant impact on financial results for 2019. At the same time, participation in Mail.ru should contribute to the development of the Sberbank ecosystem, at least in theory. In practice, things are a bit more complicated.

According to the strategy of Sberbank approved at the end of 2017, by 2020, it should be transformed into a tech company and compete with Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) or Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). The bank is building an ecosystem in which it will own a technological platform where it aggregates producers of goods and services form the best offer for them based on an analysis of the behavioral characteristics of customers.

Sberbank’s ecosystem includes dozens of companies in various fields: medicine (DocDoc), telecommunications (Sberbank Telecom), cloud technologies (SberCloud), communications (Dialog), biometric recognition and identification (VisionLabs), and so on.

The problem I see here is that some of the bank's products lack any value proposition for customers while having very strong competitors:

Sberbank Telecom is a mobile virtual network operator which tries to compete with such giants as VEON (NASDAQ:VEON), Megafon, MobileTelesystems, and extremely successful Tele2 (OTCPK:TLTZF), not to mention other successful MVNOs like Yota.

SberCloud is going to compete with Yandex.Cloud, Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure (NASDAQ:MSFT) and other experienced players.

Dialog is used as a corporate messenger for Sberbank, but it also has ambitions to become some kind of "Russian Slack."

At the moment, it is a big question of how the products above can attract the end consumer and at the same time prove to be profitable.

Now let's take a look at Sberbank's recent acquisitions and joint ventures:

In the spring of 2018, the bank created a joint venture in the field of electronic commerce based on Yandex.Market, where Sberbank and Yandex each have 45% of the company. In addition to the self-titled price comparing platform, it's developing two marketplaces Beru and Bringly. Initially, the JV partners stated that they plan to become a "Russian Amazon."

At the end of July, Sberbank and Mail.Ru Group signed a binding agreement on the creation of a joint venture in food and transport segments worth over 100 billion rubles. The JV is focusing on developing the food delivery service Delivery Club and Citimobil taxi services, which are close competitors to Yandex.Eda and Yandex.Taxi.

In August 2019, Sberbank bought a 46.5% stake in Rambler Group, which includes the Okko online movie site, Rambler web portal, online news sites Gazeta.ru and Lenta.ru, etc. Sberbank CEO German Gref explained the deal as enriching the digital ecosystem. Sberbank's goal here is to become the leader of the Russian media and entertainment market.

The thing is, making everything everywhere with everyone is not a strategy, but this is exactly what Sberbank does with its digital ecosystem.

Bringly was launched in test mode in November 2018, about a month after the Beru marketplace was opened. Over the past months, Bringly's site traffic has decreased by about 27 times, according to SimilarWeb web analytics service. In April, 2.5 million users visited the Bringly website and only 91,000 in September. From November, Bringly will close the loyalty program for users, which allows them to partially pay for goods with bonuses. The project turned out to be uncompetitive, and its development is in fact frozen.

Beru marketplace faces cloudy prospects too. Despite the turnover exceeding 2 billion rubles per month, it's hard to imagine a scenario in which Beru can become the second or even third player in Russian e-commerce in the next few years. The Russian e-commerce market is pretty saturated and it's extremely hard to compete with such giants as Wildberries, Ozon, and Aliexpress who have superior logistics and compelling price policies.

Due to lack of focus, Sberbank also forgets to develop its own products that are far closer to its core business. A vivid example is the Sberbank Investor mobile app which is barely usable (checked personally by me) and has low ratings in the App Store and Google Play:

Source: App Store

Source: Google Play

While the Russian stock market faces an unprecedented surge of new retail investors, it's just unforgivable to have such a bad product in such a perspective area.

Final Thoughts

Developing cooperation with Mail.ru, Sberbank is betting on a smaller player in order to beat major ones. As we can see in the example of Sberbank-Yandex JVs, this strategy isn't particularly successful. The bank's ecosystem as a whole still doesn't look like a foundation of the company's future business model. In my opinion, Sberbank needs to be much more consistent in its tech investments and pay more attention to the quality of its own software products within the digital ecosystem.

