Wow Unlimited Media: Down But Not Out

In the short term, upwards re-rating is due as the business model proves its resilience post-ADME episode over the next six months.

Seasonal uplift in profitability in Q4-2019 off the back of scheduled deliveries to revive investor interest in the stock.

Attractive entry point with a decent margin of safety after a 34% sell-off caused by seller over-reaction on loss of a major customer who contributed marginally to profitability.

Company Profile

WOW! Unlimited Media Inc. [TSX-V: WOW] (OTCQX:WOWMF) is a Canadian animation and media holding company. It produces animation in its two studios, Frederator Studios in Los Angeles with a 20-year track record and Mainframe Studios in Vancouver with a 25-year track record. The company's media holdings include Channel Frederator Network which comprises 3,000+ channels on YouTube, as well as WOW! branded programming on Crave, a Canadian streaming entertainment platform, owned by Bell Media.

Source: Investor Presentation, Oct 2019

Business Model

WOW!'s business can be broadly divided into two main operational segments; Content (Animation Production) and Media (Networks & Platforms). A succinct overview of the business model is provided in an interview by the management on this link.

Source: Investor Presentation, Oct 2019

There is a high degree of integration between these two segments as Channel Frederator Network which is viewed by kids and youth audiences, across mobile and gaming devices, serves as a global marketing platform for its animation content and provides insights into media consumption trends. WOW! leverages this understanding of digital consumers as well as the viewership analytics obtained from YouTube to create more compelling media content.

Source: Investor Presentation, Oct 2019

Being a small company with creative ability as its forte, the pedigree of key management is a core strength of WOW!. It is led by a core team comprised of Michael Hirsh (CEO/12.1% founding shareholder), Fred Seibert (Chief Creative Officer/16.1% founding shareholder) and Neil Chakravarti (Chief Operating Officer & President).

Source: Investor Presentation, Oct 2019

Of the two creative leaders, Mr. Hirsh was described by The Globe and Mail as "one of the most successful and influential figures in Canada's showbiz history, having built and sold off two globally dominant animation companies" while Mr. Seibert is an Emmy award winning executive producer, first creative director of MTV, last president of Hanna-Barbera, early investor of Tumblr and founder/CEO of Frederator Networks, Inc. and Frederator Studios. On the executive front, Mr. Chakravarti has a track-record as an entrepreneurial investment banker with stints at JPMorgan and Zee Entertainment and as a founder and investor in three startups in media, sports, and technology, with exits and notable successes.

Source: Robert Sarner

What's New - Loss of Major Customer, Price Overreaction

In early June 2019, WOW! announced the loss of a major portion of its business from one of its largest customers, ADME (CY), Ltd. and revised its 2019 revenue/EBITDA guidance downwards. This led to a sharp slide in share price from the last closing prior to ADME announcement of June 7th, 2019, of CAD0.97/share to a low of CAD0.51/share on August 20th, 2019. The stock price has recovered from the lows since then and now trades at CAD0.64/share with a very active investor outreach by the management team underway to tell their story of positive business prospects ahead.

ADME's decision to manage some of its YouTube channels internally was triggered by the maturity of its distribution agreement (which presumably had a two-year term from July 2017 to July 2019). The new distribution agreement with ADME is subject to cancellation by ADME on 30-day advance notice for each retained channel.

ADME channels represented approximately 85% of overall viewership while the channels pulled off Frederator by ADME represented approximately 40% of the viewership of ADME-owned channels. This implies that the channels (ADME/non-ADME) retained by Frederator comprised 60% of the viewership, which could be taken as a proxy for potential advertising revenue. We estimate that the annual revenue contribution of the remaining channels will be approx. CAD23 million.

More importantly, for investors, even though the ADME-owned channels contributed a significant portion of the Networks and Platforms revenues, they did not represent a significant portion of the company's overall profitability. Also, going forward, WOW! plans to deploy Frederator's audience-building expertise (proven by generating explosive audience growth on YouTube for ADME) to grow its higher-margin Owned and Operated channels where the Company retains 100% of YouTube revenues.

Financial Forecasts

A quick glance at the updated guidance provided in June shows that management has put forward a conservative estimate of the loss of 100% of the channels owned by ADME for the second half of FY2019 resulting in CAD15 million reduction in Gross Revenue guidance and CAD0.6 million reduction in Operating EBITDA guidance.

Source: Corporate announcements

Based on this guidance, we have prepared a forecast for 2019 and 2020 by breaking down the overall business into its two key operating segments; Animation Production and Networks & Platforms.

We think that Animation Production is likely to take the driver's seat for WOW!, post-ADME owing to studios generating traction in terms of revenue growth and margin expansion. Networks & Platforms will take the full 12-month hit in 2020 with its revenue halving down to around 50% of 2018 levels.

We estimate that the profitability of Animation Production which had a much higher (and positive) Operating EBITDA margin in 2018 is likely to remain stable in 2019 and experience a slight margin expansion in 2020 while Networks & Platforms which had negative margins historically is going to narrow down the cash burn in 2019.

We expect Operating EBITDA to be around the mid-point of management guidance of CAD2.9 million in 2019 and climb to CAD3.5 million in 2020 on the back of Animation Production business.

Overall, we think that the loss of ADME business could be a blessing in disguise for WOW! as it alters the revenue mix towards a positive margin business segment and frees up management's time from a negative margin business segment.

Valuation

The opportunity in WOW! is a 26% expected appreciation in stock price over the next 12 months on the back of a growth in Operating EBITDA from CAD2.9 million in 2019 to CAD3.5 million in 2020 (assuming no expansion in EV/EBITDA multiple of 12x)

As no opportunity comes without risks, there could be a downside risk of around 20% stock price decline if the stock re-tests its CAD0.50 technical support (and 52-week low)

Catalysts

In our view, the key catalysts for driving a change in investor perceptions about WOW! and its share price are:

Investor interest in WOW! is likely to revived by the upcoming deliveries in Q4-2019 which will bump up the Operating EBITDA towards the guidance level of CAD2.9 million (mid-point of the guidance range of CAD2.4 million to CAD3.4 million) despite a negative Operating EBITDA in 1H-2019 (-CAD2.4 million). Earnings/cash flows of production studios tend to be weaker through the early quarters of the year as production work is underway, and revenue is not recognized until the projects are fully delivered, which typically occurs towards the year end quarters. WOW!'s productions in progress level stood at an all-time high of CAD11.7 million at June 2019 (note 5 of Q2-2019 balance sheet) which is a very encouraging sign for revenue to be booked in the future. The major delivery slated for late 2019 is the third season of WOW!'s hit animated series Castlevania on Netflix (NFLX). Other deliveries in the pipeline are Costume Quest Christmas Special on Amazon (AMZN) with delivery set for late 2019 and Season 2 of Bee & PuppyCat with delivery set for late 2019. Investors lacking an appreciation for this nuance of the media content production industry are likely to be swayed by short-term volatility in revenues, earnings, and cash flows.

Improvements in the operational performance will become more evident in a post-ADME WOW! like a bigger focus on higher margin business segments like Animation Production and Networks & Platforms ex-ADME, improved capacity utilization at studios and low-cost development through partnerships. An expansion in margins is very likely after the loss of low margin ADME volumes. Secondly, the virtuous cycle of creating renewal seasons of hit series like Castlevania results in better margins on each sequel as long as audience interest can be maintained. Moreover, on the production end, after reaching higher capacity utilization of its own studios, WOW! is now increasingly relying on low cost development through its partners in places like South Korea or Indonesia.

like Animation Production and Networks & Platforms ex-ADME, improved capacity utilization at studios and low-cost development through partnerships. An expansion in margins is very likely after the loss of low margin ADME volumes. Secondly, the virtuous cycle of creating renewal seasons of hit series like Castlevania results in better margins on each sequel as long as audience interest can be maintained. Moreover, on the production end, after reaching higher capacity utilization of its own studios, WOW! is now increasingly relying on low cost development through its partners in places like South Korea or Indonesia. Attractive entry point for investors looking for a decent margin of safety after a 42% price correction from the level of last private placement at CAD1.10/share in April 2019. The usual risk of catching a falling knife is very low here as the trigger for the price correction is an announcement by the company that it has lost a major customer which contributed insignificantly to profitability.

Time Frame

Short term triggers - we expect the story of WOW! proving the resilience of its business model post-ADME over the next six months with the 4Q-2019 earnings announcement (expected date: April 2020) acting as the key litmus test.

Long term triggers - we see WOW!'s acquisition by a larger media company as a potential trigger over the next five years given the track-record of the CEO, Michael Hirsh who has already built and sold off two animation companies, Nelvana and Cookie Jar, and WOW! being his third and most recent venture.

WOW! is a micro-cap stock with a market capitalization of approx. CAD18 million. Small/Micro caps are a high risk/high return asset class as these stocks could offer attractive returns due to their high growth potential, undervaluation and being prime acquisition targets while at the same time there are also risks due to low liquidity, lack of analyst coverage and more sensitivity to market fluctuations. Investors should consider their risk appetite before taking exposure to micro-cap investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer:



This report is a personal opinion only and should not be considered as an "investment advice" or as a "recommendation" regarding a course of action. Only registered investment advisers can provide personalized investment advice. Investors should get personal advice from their investment adviser and should make independent investigations before acting on any information published here.