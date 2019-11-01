EP Energy 1.25 Liens Create Company At 2x EBITDAX With 18% Current Yield

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ subscribers - find out more here.

Summary

Purchasing EP Energy's (OTCPK:EPEG) 8% 1.25 Lien Notes (CUSIP: U2937LAC8 or 268787AE8) at 45% of Par presents an attractive opportunity to earn an equity-like approximate 18% current yield in a significantly de-levered oil and gas company with attractive assets. Pursuant to a restructuring transaction that reduces its debt by more than $3.3 billion and reduces debt service charges by approximately $265 million, EP should be able to generate positive free cash flow at current NYMEX strip prices of $54.50 for WTI and $2.45 for Natural Gas to support debt service on approximately $1.5 billion of reinstated net debt. Even if you ascribe zero value to EP's $900 million of reorganized equity value, at 45% of Par, you are effectively creating EP's enterprise value at approximately $1.3 billion through the reinstated 1.25 Liens, or approximately 2x projected 2020 EBITDAX and at a 25% discount to EP's Proved Developed Producing PV-10 value (assuming a $55 WTI oil price at $2.75 natural gas price). EP_PV-10.pdf

Restructuring Transaction

EP, as with many other oil and gas companies, has seen its reserves value, cash flow, and ability to service its outstanding indebtedness negatively impacted by distressed market conditions in the oil and gas industry, which has persisted since 2014. Despite efforts to reduce debt and operating expenses, it became apparent that EP would not be able to continue to service approximately $365 million in annual debt service at current commodity prices. On October 3, 2019, EP filed for bankruptcy in the Southern District of Texas.

EP_Need_for_Restructuring.pdf

After engaging in discussions with various creditor groups, EP ultimately agreed in principle to a restructuring support agreement ("RSA") with a group of creditors, including Apollo, Elliott, Avenue Capital and Access Industries, that hold approximately 52% of EP's 1.25 Lien Notes and approximately 79% of EP's 1.5 Lien Notes. The RSA will provide for: (1) a substantial reduction of the company's existing funded debt by approximately $3.3 billion, (2) a substantial reduction of the company's annual debt service obligations by up to $263 million, and (3) a $475 million rights offering.

Under the terms of the RSA, EP will file a plan of reorganization that provides for, among other things, the following treatment:

Holders of RBL Claims will receive their Pro Rata share of the Exit Facility. Holders of 1.125 Lien Notes Claims will (i) be reinstated in the principal amount of $1 billion, or (ii) receive new notes. Holders of 1.25 Lien Notes Claims will (i) be reinstated in the principal amount of $500 million, or (ii) receive new notes. Holders of 1.5 Lien Notes Claims will receive, on account of the secured portion of such 1.5L Notes Claims, their pro rata share of (i) 99.0% of the new common shares, subject to dilution, and (ii) the right to participate in the Rights Offering. Holders of Unsecured Claims will receive their pro rata share of 1.0% of the New Common Shares, subject to dilution. Holders of Existing Equity Interests will receive, on account of available assets of the company, their pro rata share of $500,000 in cash.

Pursuant a Rights Offering, eligible 1.5 Lien Noteholders will be offered the right to purchase new common shares for an aggregate purchase price of up to $475,000,000 (the "Rights Offering Amount"). The Rights Offering will be backstopped by the Backstop Parties who have committed to (i) purchase new common shares at a 35% discount to a pro forma equity value of $900 million for cash consideration of $325 million, and (ii) exchange $138 million of their 1.25 Lien Notes for new common shares (the "Exchange Transaction") issued at a 25.7% discount to a pro forma equity value of $900 million.

Company Description

EP Energy ("EP" or the "Company") is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company that operates in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Permian basin in West Texas, and Northeastern Utah. On May 24, 2012, affiliates of Apollo, Riverstone Holdings LLC, Access Industries, and Korea National Oil Corporation acquired the predecessor of EP Energy and its subsidiaries from El Paso Corporation for approximately $7.2 billion of cash. The acquisition was partly financed through the issuance of approximately $4.25 billion of debt.

Conclusion

In addition to cutting debt service by approximately $265 million a year, EP's go forward business plan is focused on capital expenditures that will maintain existing production volumes and focus on the highest oil cut wells allowing EP to generate free cash flow at current commodity strip prices. To achieve that goal, EP's business plan assumes 2 drilling rigs in Northeast Utah, completing drilled but uncompleted wells in the Eagle Ford and only proved developed producing wells in the Permian Basin. EP projects approximately $465 million in capital expenditures to meet those production goals. Assuming that EP is unhedged going forward, at $55 WTI oil prices and $2.75 natural gas prices, EP should generate approximately $650 million in EBITDAX. After accounting for $465 million in approximate capital expenditures, EP should still generate sufficient cash flow to meet $115 million in pro forma debt service charges. Even assuming WTI oil prices of $50 and natural gas prices of $2.50, EP should still generate approximately $615 million of EBITDAX, allowing EP to still generate free cash flow to service its debt under its pro forma capital structure. Moreover, EP is expected to emerge from a bankruptcy with a minimum of $350 million of liquidity to further support its capex and debt service requirements.

Risks:

Commodity prices move significantly lower. EP's existing bond indentures permit the issuance of additional senior secured debt, which was disclosed as up to $371 million as of the 2018 10-K.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EP 1.25L BONDS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.