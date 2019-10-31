Inventories, Trade, And GDP Growth Should Pick Up For Rest Of The Year

It's also true that the usual precursors, signals if you like, are showing that increased growth is likely.

One obvious point is that the Fed has loosened monetary policy to aid such growth.

GDP growth has been slow in the U.S. recently, but there's good reason to think it will speed up again.

What's happening to GDP?

We're all aware that economic growth has slowed in the US just recently. What we're all far more interested in is whether it's going to pick up again. The answer there being, well, as far as we can see from the numbers, we've got, yes.

We're not about to enter some massive boom, but we do think that GDP growth is going to pick up again to something like potential of 2% or so.

Thus, our investment strategies can be informed by reasonable and mild macroeconomic conditions. We don't have to worry about being wiped out by some slump. Equally, we're not about to be in some frenzy where everything makes money. We're in that annoying world where it's individual stocks and situations that will profit our portfolios.

Inventories

One of the classic signs of an impending recession is when inventories start to balloon out. The effect comes from consumer spending falling, but, of course, retailers and producers don't know it is doing so until it is. So, they're stocked, or producing, for what they thought would happen, higher sales. Equally, heavily falling inventories are signs that consumer spending is picking up much faster than the production side of the economy thought it would.

Inventories staying roughly stable, well, that's telling us that things are likely to be much as they have been. Thus, our inventories numbers:

(Inventories, from Census Bureau)

As we can see, the net change over the two sectors is pretty much nothing. Thus, no one is being surprised by the pull through - in either direction - from consumer behaviour.

If we look at the same data set in another manner:

(US inventories from Moody's Analytics)

We saw the slowdown in the economy earlier in the year. Inventories rose in both sectors as it took time for production to understand those changes in consumption.

Advance trade numbers

We also have the advance trade numbers:

(Trade deficit from Census Bureau)

A reduction in the trade deficit arrives as an increase in GDP. True, this change is only marginal but every little bit helps.

September's decline in the goods deficit was substantial, and the $2.7 billion month-to-month drop placed the deficit significantly below its year-ago level. The sizable drops in exports and imports are notable, however, especially considering that both are down substantially from a year earlier.

Industry GDP

This is more of a lagging indicator, but it gives us more information by industry sector.

(Industry GDP from Bureau of Economic Analysis)

If there are specific problems in particular sectors, this is where we're going to start seeing them:

The U.S. economy slowed in the second quarter and fewer industries contributed positively to GDP growth. Private industries added 1.64 percentage points to second-quarter GDP growth, compared with the 3.27-percentage point contribution in the first three months of the year. Professional and business services provided a solid boost while retail trade and wholesale trade were slight drags. Overall, 14 of 22 industries contributed to the 2% annualized gain in real GDP. This is a little less than the 16 industries that contributed to the gain in first-quarter GDP. The economy appears to have slowed even further in the third quarter.

But what we want to know is about the future

There are several reasons why we think growth will pick up again. Some of the uncertainty over trade has been lifted. The Federal Reserve has loosened monetary conditions with lower interest rates. So, what's the prediction for the future?

From IHS Markit:

Macroeconomic Advisers by IHS Markit estimates that GDP advanced at a 1.3% annual rate in the third quarter, down from 2.0% growth in the second quarter and 2.3% growth averaged over four quarters ending in the second quarter.

There's the slowdown, now what about the future?

Part of the slowdown reflects the continuation of an "inventory flow correction" in the third quarter, whereby the pace of production was reduced by an economy-wide desire to slow the pace of inventory-building. Other temporary factors that weighed on output in the third quarter were a shutdown of GM's assemblies beginning in mid-September and an ongoing cut in production of Boeing's 737 line of aircraft. The strike against GM has ended, and we expect aircraft production to ramp up next year. The inventory flow correction, moreover, appears to have run its course. Furthermore, the fundamentals for consumer spending are solid, and housing activity (construction and sales), boosted by past declines in mortgage rates, is firming. All of this suggests growth should pick up in the coming quarters. For the fourth quarter, we look for GDP growth to pick up to 2.0%, as growth of consuming spending and residential investment remains solid and growth of nonresidential fixed investment firms.

We think we're going to be back to potential growth.

My view

As I've long been saying I don't think there's anything particularly wrong with the American economy. There are no great macroeconomic problems nor imbalances that are about to throw it out of whack.

The more information we get in, the more I am confirmed in my view.

The investor view

The actual GDP number is going to be not all that good. Because the next report will be reporting upon that period of slowdown. Don't forget though, markets are forward looking. What matters is not what has happened but what people believe will happen.

Unless there's a very big surprise in the GDP numbers that are due, expect the slow down to already be in prices. It's that return to old patterns of growth that matters.

