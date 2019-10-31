Roku's Valuation Is Beyond Extreme

Stocks and the way they trade can be funny at times and even make absolutely no sense. Take Roku (ROKU), for example, the streaming media device maker. It trades with a price to sales multiple that makes Beyond Meat's (BYND) stock look cheap. Yeah, imagine that.

People will point to the opportunities that lay ahead for Roku, such as the growth of streaming media, and since the company doesn't create content, it can be the "Switzerland" of streaming media. Well, maybe, it depends on how you think about it.

Another Device Maker

Apple (AAPL) makes a lot of devices and provides a gateway to the internet. The company also generates service revenue from its devices and gives its users a way to communicate with one another. Yet, Apple trades at a reasonable, and I would say cheap valuation of 16.7 times one-year forward earnings estimates and at 3.8 times one-year forward sales. Nowhere near Roku's 11.2 times one-year forward sales estimates or Roku's 235 times two-year forward earnings estimates.

Yeah, I get it about the growth and the opportunity, the addressable market - it's about the rate of growth on revenue, yep. Analysts estimate that Roku will grow its sales by 48% in 2019 to $1.1 billion, then by 37% to $1.5 billion in 2020, and 31.5% to $1.9 billion in 2021. It comes to a compounded annual growth rate [CAGR] of about 38.75%. Not bad! For that growth rate, you get Roku's one-year forward price to sales ratio of 11.2.

Beyond Extreme?

Then there is Beyond Meat, a different business, sure. But the bulls would point to the enormous opportunities for this company too. Currently, analysts see the company growing its revenue by over 200% in 2019 to $283.28 million, then 70% in 2020 to $481.7 million, and another 43% in 2021 to $690.06 million. It comes to a CAGR of 98.7%. Even faster than Roku, but Beyond Meat trades with a one-year forward price to sales ratio of 10.6, based on Beyond's current market cap of $5.1 billion, yikes!

Project Griffin

Then there is Netflix (NFLX), the company that makes the content viewers want to watch and the reason why Roku has devices to sell, and the company that invented the Roku, image that. Netflix is expected to grow sales by 27.5% in 2019 to $20.1 billion, then by 21.5% in 2020 to $24.4 billion, and an additional 19.7% in 2021 to $29.3 billion. Giving the company a CAGR of 3%, but yet Netflix trades for a one-year forward price to sales ratio of 5.1. The growth rate is about 25% slower than the pace of Roku. However, Roku trades with a price to sales multiple that is more than double that of Netflix.

If Roku multiple should decline, it is likely to fall to around its previous highs of around 8. At that valuation, the stock would trade for about 29% less at a price of approximately $103.

Technical Take

It seems hard to deny from many perspectives that Roku is highly overvalued currently, and the technical chart appears to agree with that assessment. The stock is now testing what could amount to be an extreme and essential level of resistance at $150, which to this point, has held firm. If the stock fails to rise above it; it would seem the first region of technical support would not come until approximately $135. Additionally, the equity has been rising on declining levels of volume, a sign that the number of buyers in the stock is declining. Also, it appears that a downtrend is forming in the relative strength index, a sign that bearish momentum is beginning to build.

When digging further, the RSI has topped at overbought levels three times since March 2019, and despite rising to around 84 each of those three times, the stock has gone on to make new highs, a bearish divergence. If the downtrend in the RSI is now first starting to form, it could suggest that the Roku is in for a long-term move lower. The first significant level of support should this happen would come at a price of approximately $100.

Risks

Investing isn't easy, and momentum is hard to predict. Momentum is mostly responsible for much of the stocks moving higher. When investors moved out of momentum stocks at the beginning of October, Roku's stock fell sharply. If momentum continues to be healthy and the company post strong results that warrant that momentum, the chart would suggest the stock rises and retests its highs around $180.

Picking and choosing stocks is never easy, but when something doesn't make sense, there may be a perfect reason for that. Currently, Roku's valuation doesn't make sense to me. I have been proven wrong in the past in this stock. We'll see what happens this time.

I first fell in love with the stock market when I was 16 years. Now, 25 years later, I still have the same love and passion as when I was first learning. By the time I moved on to college, I was investing regularly and was using the money I was making from the market to pay for my tuition. Now after a long career as a buy-side trader I share all of my experience with you daily with timely thoughts throughout the day in Reading The Markets. Additionally, I use fundamental, technical, and options market analysis to identify individual stock ideas for you.



Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, NFLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.