Global Payments: Making Inroads In Quebec

Global Payments (GPN) announced that it is acquiring Monetico Payment Solutions, the merchant acquiring arm of Desjardins Group, which is a leading Canadian financial services company based in Quebec. As part of the transaction, GPN will receive Desjardin’s existing ~40k merchant portfolio and a 10-year marketing alliance in which Desjardins will refer members to the GPN for payment technology and acquiring services.

The transaction is expected to close by early 2020. Although the term of the transaction is not disclosed, we estimate that it could be somewhere around C$200-C$300m.

We believe this acquisition serves several purposes for GPN.

First, this acquisition is accretive to GPN’s global expansion plan, specifically in Canada’s Quebec province where it is mostly French Canadians and requires a specific team of merchant acquirers given the unique cultural and business practices in the region. Although GPN has been operating in Canada for quite some time, operating in Quebec is a difference in that the official language as well as many business languages in Quebec is French so the acquirer team must be fluent in French as well as English. In addition, French Canadian business culture is different from that of in Ontario, where it is predominately English-speaking. For example, drinking wine during business lunch is considered normal, or being overly direct in business communications.

Second, this plays in into the broad trend of acquirers’ consolidation. Worth reminding the investors that the payment business is sticky business and it is much easier to acquire a competition as part of the expansion plan than grow organically. With greater transaction volume, the company can achieve higher revenue while lowering churn by cross-selling value-added services. With the line between online and offline becoming increasingly blurred, gaining scale is a priority and this is exactly what GPN is doing: to gain scale in a difficult to reach the market in Canada.

Finally, GPN may also be looking at potential upside in merchant penetration. According to Industry Canada website, Quebec has around 236k SMEs that have less than 99 employees in Canada, the second-largest group behind Ontario, which has roughly 417k SMEs. Given that Monetico only has around 40k merchants, accounting for 17% of the market share, there could be incremental share gain for GPN if it leverages its brand and scale to further penetrate the Quebec merchants.

In conclusion, we think this is an accretive acquisition for GPN as it allows the company to further expand its scale in a hard to penetrate the market while having the upside of further merchant penetration in Canada.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.