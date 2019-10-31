People's United's Stability Looking More Appealing Now

People's United looks more or less fairly-valued to me, but PBCT's more defensive characteristics may appeal to some investors.

Management's efforts to reposition the loan book and actively manage its deposit costs and security portfolio is part of what drives a more consistent full-cycle performance from this bank.

When I last wrote about People’s United Financial (PBCT) I had a more or less “yeah, it’s fine … I guess” opinion about the shares, and the stock is more or less in the same place now as it was last quarter, but there was plenty of volatility in between, with a sharp 15% drop to ($14), a rally, another drop, and then another rally. That’s a surprising amount of share price volatility for a company whose management prioritizes smoothing out the operational performance.

I spent some time over the past weeks reevaluating People’s United in the context of its past performance and current valuation. Although the long-term lack of exceptional tangible book value growth is still an issue, I probably haven’t given the bank enough credit for its more defensive characteristics, and I’d note that other banks with strong defensive attributes like Commerce Bancshares (OTC:CBSH) and U.S. Bancorp (USB) can enjoy more robust valuations than their growth rates would otherwise seem to support.

Surprisingly Steady Performance

That defensiveness/stability was a little more apparent in People’s United’s third quarter results, where the bank posted a small core earnings beat ($0.01) driven by steady execution across all the major line items.

Revenue rose 14% yoy and stayed flat on a qoq basis, driving a $0.03/share beat relative to expectations. Net interest income rose 14% and was flat qoq (beating by $0.01), with a similar pattern in earning asset growth. Net interest margin was the surprise, with flat qoq performance coming in about 5bp better than expected. I’ll talk more about this in a bit. Fee income was up slightly more than net interest income and contributed an incremental $0.02/share relative to expectations.

People’s United gave some of this back at the expense line, with operating expenses up 15% yoy and holding flat qoq, leading to a $0.01/share underperformance. At the core pre-provision line, People’s United saw 13% yoy growth and 2% qoq contraction, coming in $0.02/share better than expected.

Repositioning The Balance Sheet Effectively

People’s United posted 19% yoy growth in average loans and flat sequential performance, with strength in C&I lending (up 4% qoq) on strong demand in the mortgage warehouse business (as also seen at First Horizon (FHN), among others). Running off some New York multifamily loans and residential mortgages contributed to a 1% decline in CRE loans and a 3% decline in mortgages.

PBCT did quite well relative to most banks in terms of its loan yields, with yield up 17bp yoy and down just 2bp qoq. This is a direct byproduct of management’s loan rebalancing efforts, including the aforementioned runoff of multifamily and mortgage loans in favor of better-yielding assets.

On the deposit side, management was more active than average in repricing its deposit products (CDs, et al) throughout the quarter. Deposit balances declined 1.5% qoq, but non-interest-bearing deposits did tick up 2%. All told, deposit costs were down slightly on a sequential basis (down 4bp) with a similar decline in interest-bearing deposit costs. PBCT management is doing well in actively managing its deposits, but I would note that the loan/deposit ratio is higher than average, so the company may find it has a little less room to maneuver in future quarters.

Overall, I think PBCT is doing a good job of managing its balance sheet at this point in the cycle. While many other banks, particularly asset-sensitive banks, are layering on swaps to reduce spread pressure in 2020, those swaps come with literal costs, including negative upfront carry. What PBCT is doing instead is shifting around its securities portfolio, running off/selling RMBS and adding on CMBS, as well as adding some longer-duration munis.

More M&A Likely

Although the United Financial (UBNK) deal hasn’t even closed yet as of this writing (it likely will on November 1), I expect that People’s United management is already looking at other opportunities out there. Banks in the New York City and Boston areas would likely offer more near-term loan growth, but management has indicated that they’d be willing to expand more into the Mid-Atlantic region (Philly/Balto/D.C.) if the right opportunity appeared. Management also indicated a willingness to look at non-bank acquisitions, including equipment finance and/or insurance operations.

The Outlook

More effective management of spread pressures is certainly welcome, but I think PBCT will find it difficult to maintain this level of performance through 2020. That said, the next 12 to 18 months looks like an opportunity for management to answer the bears and justify the stock’s valuation (relatively to underlying growth metrics) through better performance during a more challenging part of the banking cycle.

I haven’t really changed my modeling assumptions all that much, and I’m still expecting long-term core earnings growth in the mid-single-digits, though M&A is likely to have a meaningful influence.

The Bottom Line

I don’t believe PBCT is all that cheap, but then I’m also not a big fan of overpaying for downside protection. People’s United does pay a healthy dividend and the company’s stable operations could make it relatively attractive when other banks start posting uglier comps in 2020. While re-evaluating the business and how it may perform across the cycle leaves me more favorably inclined toward the stock, I still don’t have a particularly strong feeling about buying or avoiding these shares at this price, but another drop below $15 would be worth reconsidering.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.