Summit Wireless: A Speculative But Potentially Lucrative Nanocap

The only problem is that it has no cash currently, but that could change with one strategic investment.

It has a great growth runway and is taking the proper steps to move forward.

Sometimes, the smallest companies can provide the best returns, and Summit Wireless (WISA) may be one of these companies.

Summit has a great product, has partnerships with major consumer electronics companies, and its product will soon be displayed in over 300 stores. The only problem is that it is severely lacking in cash.

WISA and Summit Wireless

Summit Wireless is a company that has developed a technology to allow speakers to connect wirelessly to the TV set, allowing the consumers to experience surround sound without excessive wires.

Summit doesn't sell the TV or the speakers, but rather it sells the USB dongles and soundbars that help connect the TV and the speakers, as well as the software that allows the whole system to run.

As you can see, a WISA system costs much less than a traditional speaker system to install.

Summit also owns the WISA association, which certifies products that work with WISA. Ownership of the WISA association helps Summit Wireless generate revenue by selling WISA modules to members, as a WISA module is needed for a product to be WISA certified.

Membership consists of some very well known names, like LG, Harman, etc.

Opportunity

As mentioned earlier, Summit has partnerships with major TV and speaker partners. Many products with WISA technology have been launched in 300 Best Buy locations recently.

Now product launching for the holiday season this fall is pretty extensive. We've got multiple projects from Harman, from LG, from System Audio, from Enclave. All these products represent price points going from below $1,000 to $5,000 generally. Bang & Olufsen does have $80,000 speaker pairs. But the meat of it is, this is sub $1,000 products, sub $2,000 products, which is where you start hitting the volume. Source: Q2 2019 call

This launch should help to improve revenues drastically in Q4, as Summit's partners will need to get replenishing orders from Summit after they sell out all their inventory. Summit will also be able to start fulfilling Q1 and Q2 orders.

So, that's all exciting. This sets up a stage for Q4 and for our P&L what that means is in Q4, we're able to not only ship product for new product launches that all occur at year end or Q1 or Q2 next year, but also it means we start getting replenishment orders which should build our quarterly revenue. Source: Q2 2019 call

No matter which TV set or speaker system gets sold, Summit will collect revenues as their product is bundled within the TV/Speaker. Summit estimates that its TAM is 5mil modules sold on average, which represents $45mil in potential revenue. However, since this is a very early stage company, many of the metrics used to calculate TAM and other KPIs are uncertain.

Long term, there are other revenue growth opportunities from selling their technology internationally or from embedded software, which has 100% gross margins.

Q4 will be an important time for Summit as its products will need to prove themselves in retail. If the rollout is successful, Summit will be in a much stronger position.

Risk

The main risk currently is the fact that Summit Wireless is running out of cash. At the end of Q2, the company only had $3.3mil of cash. Recently, it was forced to lower the price of some warrants and sell some stock in order to have enough cash to last through the holiday season, which diluted existing shareholders by ~4mil shares. This cash problem should be resolved if a strategic investor steps in, which is possible, according to management.

Daniel Carlson Just if you've had any conversations with strategic investor? Brett Moyer Strategic, we are active in those conversations, but that's all I can say. Source: Q2 2019 call

Another risk is that the metrics used to calculate TAM are uncertain, as we mentioned earlier. Weaker than expected attach rates or price per module would mean lower revenues.

There is also a risk of a NASDAQ delisting, as the price of the stock is below $1. However, with the recent recovery in the stock price, it may make it back above $1 soon.

Valuation

Using the lowest possible estimate of potential revenue, $22.5mil, and applying estimates from other consumer electronics companies like Logitech of ~2x EV/Sales, we value Summit at $45mil.

We think share count is also likely to increase in the future, up to 30mil shares before dilution slows down, so our price target is $1.33. Of course, this is a very uncertain price target as the company is still in its early stages.

It is hard to value the company from its balance sheet or cash flow as the company is a really early stage company. But from a cost basis, there has been over $184mil invested into the company through paid in capital so it should take at least this amount to replicate the company's technology. In terms of cash flow, it burns around $2.7mil per quarter. The cash at the end of Q2 is likely spent and it may take a few more quarters to reach cash flow breakeven, so we're factoring this into our dilution expectations.

Conclusion

Overall, Summit is a very speculative nanocap company that has the potential to become something much larger. Its products will soon be displayed in stores and this could be the catalyst that may help Summit get more recognition.

