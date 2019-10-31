Greentown China: Weak Results, High Land Costs, And Diversification Are Key Concerns

Greentown China is interested to diversify outside its core property development business in areas such as financial services, but acquisitions could stress its balance sheet.

The company continues to acquire new land bank in FY2019, and its land costs for newly-acquired land bank in 1H2019 seem relatively high.

Greentown China's 1H2019 results were weak with core net profit down -22.9% YoY and contracted sales only representing 37% of its full-year FY2019 target.

Elevator Pitch

I am negative on Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developer Greentown China Holdings, Ltd. (OTC:GTWCF) [3900:HK], due to its weak earnings and contracted sales, high land costs for newly-acquired land bank, its relatively high adjusted net gearing, and its future diversification plans.

Greentown China trades at 5.1 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E, representing a discount to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 6 times. The stock is valued by the market at 0.32 times P/B versus its historical five-year average P/B of approximately 0.5 times. It also offers a trailing dividend yield of 3.5% and a consensus forward FY2019 dividend yield of 4.0%.

I have a "Bearish" rating on the stock, as its mid single-digit forward P/E is on par with the average mid-to-high single digit forward P/E for Mainland China property developers I track, despite multiple negatives associated with the stock.

Company Description

Started in 1995 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2006, Greentown China is a property developer focused on high-end, premium properties with a presence in over 20 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities and more than 100 cities in Mainland China. The company's key shareholders are state-owned enterprise China Communications Construction Group (OTCPK:CCCGF) (OTCPK:CCCGY) [1800:HK], Hong Kong property conglomerate Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCPK:WARFF) (OTCPK:WARFY) [4:HK] and the founder Mr. Song Weiping with equity shareholding interests of approximately 29%, 25%, and 10%, respectively.

Greentown China's property projects are mostly located in first-tier and second-tier Chinese cities, which account for 72% of its land bank in terms of salable value and 67% of the company's 1H2019 contracted sales.

Geographical Distribution Of Greentown China's Land Bank As Of End-1H2019

Source: Greentown China's 1H2019 Results Presentation

Geographical Distribution Of Greentown China's Contracted Sales For 1H2019

Source: Greentown China's 1H2019 Results Presentation

Greentown China is primarily a property developer with its core property development business contributing 85.2% of its 1H2019 revenue. The company's other significant revenue contributor is its asset-light project management business, for which it provides brand value and management expertise for managed third-party property projects for a management fee equivalent to a percentage of the specific property project's contracted sales value. Greentown China does not own a stake in the managed third-party property projects for its project management business.

Greentown China's 1H2019 Revenue By Business Segment

Business Segment Segment Revenue Contribution As A Percentage Of Total 1H2019 Revenue Property Development 85.2% Project Management 5.3% Hotel Operations 2.1% Property Investment 0.4% Others (note: it is not specified in Greentown China's interim report what businesses they refer to) 7.0%

Source: Greentown China's 1H2019 Interim Results Report

Weak 1H2019 Results

Greentown China's 1H2019 results were weak. Its revenue fell -44.4% YoY to RMB18,658 million in the first half of the year, while its core net profit, adjusted for foreign exchange and fair value changes on properties, was down -22.9% YoY to RMB2,430 million over the same period.

The -44.4% YoY decrease in Greentown China's 1H2019 revenue was primarily due to delay in the completion and delivery of property projects. The company completed construction of property projects with a Gross Floor Area or GFA of approximately 1.35 million sq m in 1H2019, which represented a -44% YoY decline and only 22% of its full-year project construction completion target of 6.19 million sq m in terms of GFA. Nevertheless, Greentown China expects construction to accelerate in 2H2019 with a target project construction completion of 4.84 million sq m. In other words, Greentown still aims to meet its full-year FY2019 project construction completion target of 6.19 million sq m which would represent a +26% YoY growth from 4.92 million sq m of project construction completion in FY2018.

Another downside risk relating to 2H2019 and FY2019 earnings is gross margin. Greentown China's high gross margin of 32.0% in 1H2019, versus 1H2018 gross margin of 18.1%, was largely the result of a larger revenue contribution from higher-margin property projects such as Zibo Lily Garden, Hainan Blue Town, Hangzhou Arcadia Town. Going forward, Greentown China's gross margin is expected to trend downwards. The average gross margin for Greentown's China sold but unrecognized contracted sales of approximately RMB121.6 billion is in the 20-25% range, which implies lower gross margin in the future vis-a-vis 1H2019.

Furthermore, Greentown China's contracted sales, a leading indicator of future earnings, in the first half of the year were disappointing. The company's 1H2019 contracted sales of RMB74.3 billion (RMB49.4 billion for its property development segment and RMB24.9 billion for its project management segment) was only 37% of its full-year FY2019 target of RMB200 billion. The lower-than-expected contracted sales for Greentown were due to both a slowdown in China's economy (which affects housing demand in general) and state-imposed price caps in first-tier and second-tier Chinese cities.

Notwithstanding the lower-than-expected 1H2019 contracted sales, Greentown China expects to still meet its full-year contracted sales target for FY2019. The company's sell-through rate was 61% for 1H2019, and a 55% sell-through rate for its 2H2019 salable resources of RMB226 billion would allow it to achieve RMB200 billion in contracted sales for FY2019.

There was a slight pick-up in contracted sales for Greentown China in 3Q2019, with 3Q2019 contracted sales of RMB48.9 billion representing 66% of its 1H2019 contracted sales. As of end-September 2019, the company's 9M2019 contracted sales of RMB123.2 billion were 62% of its FY2019 target, so a lot depends on Greentown China's sales performance in 4Q2019.

Looking ahead, Greentown China guides for contracted sales of RMB200 billion, RMB250 billion, and RMB300 billion of FY2019, FY2020, and FY2021, respectively, which implies a +20% annual growth for the next few years.

Active Land Banking And High Land Costs

While a majority of Mainland China property developers I track have slowed down their pace of land banking in FY2019, Greentown China has done the exact opposite.

In 1H2019, Greentown China continued to engage in active land banking. It added to its land bank with the acquisition of 19 projects with a GFA of 3.22 million sq m at a total cost of RMB25.2 billion. The company did not deviate from its focus on first-tier and second-tier cities, which accounted for 88% of the newly-acquired land bank in 1H2019 in terms of sales value.

However, it is a concern that Greentown China's average land cost for the 19 projects acquired in 1H2019 was RMB12,837 per sq m. There are two key pieces of data to support the argument that land costs for land bank acquisitions were relatively high. Firstly, the company's average land cost for its total land bank as of June 30, 2019, was only RMB6,259 per sq m, half that of the cost of land acquired in 1H2019. Secondly, the land cost of RMB12,837 per sq m was 51% of Greentown China's average selling price or ASP for 1H2019 contracted sales. In contrast, land costs accounted for approximately 27% and 42% of the company's revenue recognized for 1H2019 and 1H2018, respectively.

Also, Greentown China is expected to further accelerate the pace of land banking in 2H2019. The 19 projects acquired in 1H2019 were equivalent to new salable resources of approximately RMB62.6 billion, which was only a third of the RMB200 billion in new salable resources that the company is targeting for full-year FY2019. Greentown China plans to partially mitigate the impact of higher land costs by targeting to reducing its selling, general & administrative expenses as a percentage of sales from 2.26% in FY2018 to 1.8% in FY2019 and 1.6% in FY2020.

Diversification Plans Are A Concern Especially With High Adjusted Net Gearing

Similar to many other Mainland China property developers, Greentown China has plans to diversify outside its core property development business, and it is particularly interested in opportunities in financial services.

In December 2018, it was reported that Greentown China entered into an agreement with Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group to acquire a 11.55% stake in insurance company Aeon Life Insurance for approximately RMB2.7 billion. In August 2019, Greentown China announced that it had terminated the agreement with Dalian Wanda Group, as it failed to obtain approval for the deal from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission by June 26, 2019, the deadline as stipulated in the agreement.

Nevertheless, it is likely that Greentown China could either consider reviving this deal or acquire other companies in future as part of its diversification plans.

Although Greentown China's headline net gearing as of end-1H2019 of 58.6% seems relatively low, the company's adjusted net gearing is estimated to be 121%, assuming perpetual securities are treated as debt (added to numerator and removed from denominator in net debt-to-equity calculation). Future acquisitions could potentially further stress Greentown China's balance sheet.

Valuation

Greentown China trades at 5.1 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 5.2 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$7.44 as of October 30, 2019. This represents a discount to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 6 times.

Greentown China is valued by the market at 0.32 times P/B versus its historical five-year average P/B of approximately 0.5 times.

Greentown China offers a trailing dividend yield of 3.5% and a consensus forward FY2019 dividend yield of 4.0%.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Greentown China include a further lowering of state-imposed price caps in first-tier and second-tier Chinese cities which reduces the company's average selling price for property projects and property development revenue; lower-than-expected earnings and contracted sales growth; a further increase in financial leverage; and diversification into businesses and industries outside of the company's core competencies.

