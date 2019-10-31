Prologis Merger Reveals Froth In Industrial REITs

Prologis (PLD) has announced its acquisition of Liberty Property Trust (LPT) in a stock for stock deal. I believe Prologis overpaid and that this deal is indicative of the froth in the industrial REIT sector. Let us begin with the vital statistics of the purchase:

Purchase price $12.6B

107mm square feet of logistics facilities, another 5.1mm in development

4.9mm square feet of office valued at $700mm

NOI cap rate 4.25%

$2.8B of “non-core” industrial assets

Flat same store NOI growth on LPT’s portfolio

We looked at the deal from 3 angles, absolute valuation, relative valuation, and strategic fit. To us, it does not look like a good purchase from any of these angles.

Absolute valuation

If we net out the office and give full credit to the development square footage as if it was complete, that is $11.9B for 112.1mm square feet of logistics facilities or $106 per foot. This strikes us as rather high for average quality logistics space.

As of LPT’s most recent quarterly report, rent per foot was $5.28.

Source: SNL Financial

This means the purchase price represents a multiple of over 20X revenues. Importantly, $106 is above replacement cost for industrial space of this caliber and location.

Relative valuation

The transaction cap rate of 4.25% is significantly more expensive than the industrial REIT average at around 5.0% and an even bigger spread against the 5.3% cap rate at which LPT traded prior to the merger bump.

Source: SNL Financial

The analysts on the merger call picked up on the seemingly too low cap rate and pressed PLD on the issue. Hamid Moghadam, CEO of Prologis, responded by saying:

“Here, once you get beyond the higher-yielding assets that we will be selling, the nonstrategic assets, what remains is going to be a 4.25% cap rate on the portfolio, which is again very similar to what we are selling our currency at”

To me, this translates to “it is okay to overpay because our stock is equally overvalued”

Perhaps this is a rather harsh interpretation, but I don’t see it as accretive to buy lower quality assets at the same cap rate as you are selling higher quality assets (through issuance of shares).

Frankly, LPT’s portfolio is not growing all that fast. 3Q19 same store NOI was essentially flat at 0.1% cash and 0.3% GAAP. PLD’s portfolio is growing far faster, so mixing the two will result in a slower growth rate than PLD had alone.

Thus, the merger looks dilutive to growth without any pickup in value since the cap rate was the same.

Strategic fit

Management cited a few sources of synergy

Property overlap and submarket concentration

G&A savings

Operational cost savings

Management is calling for $60mm of day 1 cash synergies through G&A and operating efficiencies. They see potential for revenue through submarket concentrations, but those will come later.

These synergies are likely to occur and I have no qualms with management’s projections. The G&A savings will come immediately and verifiably by simply no longer paying the staff of LPT. To the extent that PLD already has local property management, the redundancies of the acquired portfolio can be eliminated, thereby saving on operating costs.

So while the projected synergies are reasonable, I don’t see it as evidence of strategic fit. These same synergies would manifest in basically any acquisition. Prologis has 731mm square feet of industrial properties spanning across just about every market in the U.S. and the major markets across the globe. It would be nearly impossible for them to buy a large portfolio of assets without substantial submarket overlap.

In fact, LPT’s portfolio is about as different location wise as we have seen so far. When PLD acquired DCT the footprint was a nearly exact match in terms of both property type and location. LPT’s portfolio contains some smaller submarkets which PLD is deeming non-core and selling. It also contains a substantial amount of office which PLD will also have to sell. The office is valued at $700mm and the non-core industrial at $2.8B. $3.5B of assets needing to be sold seems like a lot for a $12.6B acquisition.

Overall, we see little strategic fit. It looks more like PLD is just using its scale and the currency of its high multiple stock to buy up anything and everything.

It is not uncommon for REITs to grow for the sake of growth. Generally speaking, the bigger a REIT is, the more management gets paid. Moghadam, PLD’s CEO made the list of top paid REIT execs at number 2 with total 2018 compensation of $28.2mm.

Implications

Given the high price of the acquisition, I believe it is dilutive to PLD’s long term shareholder value. The few pennies of FFO/share accretion will quickly be diluted away by the lower growth profile of the portfolio.

We see no reason to own PLD presently as the shares look overvalued with an FFO multiple of 25X 2020 estimates. That being said, I see little opportunity to short PLD. It has great properties and is generally a well-run company outside of this particular acquisition. While I view the purchase price as ambitious, it will likely not be a disaster for PLD. The dilution is mild and has already been reflected in the market price as it sold down a few percent following the announcement.

Related opportunity

In past cycles when large REITs started to get frothy valuations, they used their currency to buy up peers. This is exactly what PLD did and we see it as the tip of the iceberg. We anticipate increased M&A across many REIT sectors.

The key in this sort of environment is to be invested in the targets rather than the buyers. This acquisition resulted in a roughly 20% gain for LPT shareholders and a slight loss for PLD shareholders and this is a common pattern. When the buyers are paying high prices the M&A targets come out ahead.

Likely targets are the small to mid cap REITs with strong property portfolios that are trading at sizable discounts to their larger peers. In healthcare, we see Global Medial REIT (GMRE) as a potential buyout target for Ventas (VTR) or the larger MOB players like Healthcare Trust (HTA).

In infrastructure, we see Uniti Group (UNIT) as a takeout target for the high multiple tower REITs or perhaps a PE aggregator. Cedar Realty (CDR) looks like a bite size takeout target for one of the larger shopping center REITs.

Disclosure: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long GMRE and UNIT. I am personally long GMRE, HTA and UNIT. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article. Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer’s abilities as an investment advisor representative.

Conflicts of Interest. We routinely own and trade the same securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2MCAC. This circumstance is communicated to clients on an ongoing basis. As fiduciaries, we prioritize our clients’ interests above those of our corporate and personal accounts to avoid conflict and adverse selection in trading these commonly held interests.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GMRE, UNIT, HTA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.