CVR Partners Poised To Advance To The Next Level

A year ago, I wrote on Seeking Alpha that CVR Partners (UAN) was poised to re-establish its distribution after a two and a half year hiatus (see Seeking Alpha article). A few weeks later they did so, and after paying its announced distribution in a couple of weeks, they will have distributed $0.40 in the trailing four quarters. It is my opinion that their distribution will dramatically increase in the next few quarters and going forward.

CVR Partners is a Master Limited Partnership engaged in the production of nitrogen fertilizers in the heartland of the Mid-West. Most of its sales are of urea ammonium nitrate ("UAN"), with the balance being ammonia. They sell a very small amount of urea, but not really enough to move the needle. Because the stock symbol and the product they sell are both "UAN," I will use CVR to describe the Partnership and UAN to describe the fertilizer.

CVR owns two production facilities. Its original plant is located in Coffeyville, Kansas and in 2016 it bought its East Dubuque, Illinois plant from Rentech Nitrogen:

The Kansas plant uses pet coke as its feedstock. Pet coke is bottom of the barrel residual sludge from refining crude oil into gasoline and is very similar to asphalt. The Illinois plant, like almost all nitrogen plants in the world, uses natural gas as its feedstock.

As I described last year, Nitrogen fertilizers experienced a multi-year decline in prices due to vastly expanded supplies that came from multiple new build plants. Those new plants were completed and the new supply absorbed by early 2018. That led to a slight excess of demand to supply in the second half of 2018 and resulted in significantly higher prices of UAN.

Then The Rains Came

Everything looked great, until the worst late fall/winter/spring weather in recent memory descended upon the Midwest. First came the deluge of rains, which turned fields to mud which prevented the normal application of Nitrogen (primarily ammonia) that comes right after the harvest. Then temperatures plunged, freezing the fields, making fertilizer application impossible. In the Spring, the rains returned as multiple deluges, delaying planting by over a month in many cases, and allowing only a tiny window for fertilizer applications.

The weather had several affects. Nitrogen could not be applied, so the supply chain started backing up. Storage at the farms, retailers, terminals and production plants all filled up. Production had to be cut (since there was no place to put it). Prices that had run up in expectation of a small shortage of product, came right back down. All of which had negative effects on the fertilizer producers, CVR included.

Trailing Four Quarters Results

Notwithstanding the weather events of Biblical Proportions, and the resulting problems, CVR managed to do shockingly well over the last year. In the last four quarters, they have had distributions of $0.12, $0.07, $0.14 and $0.07 for a total of $0.40 for the year. They also have Reserved an additional $0.09 per share to "pre-pay" maintenance capital expenditures and the remaining turnaround expenses coming up in the next quarter. Give all of the weather problems, which were obviously completely outside of their control, this is a remarkable achievement for a business that paid virtually nothing in the previous 10 quarters, and represents an excellent turnaround for them.

What About The Next Few Quarters

In the investment world, doing well in the past is fine, but what counts is what is likely to happen going forward. It is my position that CVR hit an inflection point a year ago, but that it is hitting another inflection point now, and will have over a dollar of distributions in 2020.

For the fourth quarter, I am assuming slightly less production than in the third quarter, due to the continuation of the turnaround at East Dubuque. But I am also assuming that CVR will drain its inventories of both ammonia and UAN. I base this both on management's statements in the conference call and the weather forecast for the next couple of weeks. Management indicated that their goal was to drain the tanks by the end of the quarter and also that they had had good ammonia application conditions in their marketing area for the previous 5 days. They also said that they needed another good couple of weeks to get a full ammonia application done. Well, a look at the 10 day weather forecast for East Dubuque (where virtually all of their ammonia is sold from) shows perfect temperatures (below 50 and above freezing) and no precipitation for the entire period. E. Dubuque 10 day forecast They also said that they pretty much always sell out of UAN in the fourth quarters, and had already sold "most of our production" for the quarter.

The kicker here is nitrogen pricing. Ammonia is the easier one, since CVR sells almost all of its ammonia from the East Dubuque plant, right in the middle of the corn belt. So it is corn belt pricing that I use, and don't concern myself with Tampa or Southern Plains pricing. In early October, the change in corn belt ammonia pricing "from summer fill to fall prepay brought FOB prices in the Corn Belt up to $390-$415/t FOB from $320-$350" (Progressive Farmer).

I am using the low end of the range or $390 a ton for the entire quarter. I think that this price will go up over the course of the quarter, as the demand emerges, but I am being very conservative here.

For UAN, pricing is vastly more complicated. The East Dubuque plant is square in the middle of the Corn Belt. The Coffeyville plant is in the Southern Plains, which generally gets lower pricing, but CVR does rail and truck a lot of their UAN from Coffeyville up to the Corn Belt. In addition, Fall sales are a combination of leftover tons sold at Fill prices, pre-pay prices and prompt sales, all of which have different prices. I was told by the Partnership that they limited the tons sold for summer Fill and the program ended in September. So that variable appears to be out. The Corn Belt pricing from multiple sources (which I cannot link to) at the start of October was between $190 and $215 a ton. For Coffeyville, the Oklahoma pricing (CF's Verdigris Plant) was $175 a ton. Since Coffeyville is closer to the Corn Belt, I am estimating that their ex-Plant price is now in the $180 range, although it could be a little higher for their sales in the Corn Belt.

So, there is some guesswork here. I feel certain that the average price for UAN in now in the $185-$195 range, and I am using the middle of $190 in my calculations.

What's Going On With Expenses

CVR's Direct Operating Expenses went up by $12.2MM from 3rd quarter of 2018 to 3rd quarter of 2019. This has caused a lot of consternation. However, most of this change was due to CVR's very unusual accounting practices. First off, the Turnaround expenses of $6.8MM are included in 2019. This would normally be a separate line item, but CVR chooses to include it here. It obviously has nothing to do with continuing operating expenses.

The other odd thing is that when they produce products that they do not sell in the quarter, and it goes into inventory, the expenses of producing those products is subtracted from their Direct Operating Costs for the quarter. Conversely, when they sell products out of inventory, they add the costs of those products to their Direct Operating Costs. I know of no other company that does this, but that is the way they do it. In the 3rd quarter, they drew down inventory, which added $3.8MM to DOC (this is broken down in their 10Q).

The final $1.8MM was a combination of inventory write down of obsolete spare parts and personnel costs, which were mostly bonuses for supreme efforts made during the second quarter to get all the product out the door under very difficult circumstances. Again, not standard accounting practices, which makes people wonder.

The bottom line here is that Direct Operating Expenses really didn't really go up all that much. As a check, I looked at average Direct Operating Expenses for the last 3 years. In 2017, they averaged $39MM per quarter. In 2018, they averaged $39.8MM per quarter. And for the first three quarters of 2019, they averaged $40.4MM (excluding the Turnaround expenses). And this past quarter was $40.75MM. So yes, up a couple of percent per year, but really nothing to be concerned about.

Going forward, there has been some concern expressed that CVR guided a range of $40MM - $45MM for Direct Operating Costs for the fourth quarter. At the high end, this would be a large increase. But over time, I have found CVR's guidance (as well as guidance from the same people at CVI and CVRR) to be extremely conservative. Meaning that they tend to come in near (or below) the low end of guided costs. I don't see DOC of over $41MM in the fourth quarter, exclusive of inventory adjustments and turnaround expenses.

Raw Materials Costs

The other item of concern is the increase in the Cost of Materials. In particular, the price of Pet Coke, which is the raw material used at the Coffeyville plant. In Q3, Cost of Materials went up by $2MM over last year. Once again, we have the inventory accounting issue, which added $1.5MM to the number. For some reason, freight shipping costs are included here, and were up $0.6MM.

The price of Pet Coke did go up, by $2.1MM over 3rd quarter of last year. However, the natural gas materials cost was down by $2.3MM, more than offsetting the Pet Coke price increase. So once again, there really isn't that much to see here.

Going forward, on the Pet Coke side, prices should stabilize here. CVR used to get almost all of its Pet Coke from its sister oil refinery, CVRR. But as CVRR has moved away from running heavy crude, there has been less Pet Coke available. This requires CVR to now get 2/3 of its Pet Coke from other sources which isn't that much more expensive, but the transportation costs are enormous, which is where the problem lies. However, I spoke with IR at CVI, who tells me that the CVRR refinery is running as low heavy crude as it can (given the refinery configuration) and that therefore Pet Coke availability from them has bottomed out. Bottom line is that Pet Coke costs should stabilize at 3rd Q numbers.

On the flip side, natural gas continues to stay incredibly low, after the spike of last year's polar vortex. Natural gas storage is vastly higher now than it was a year ago, and its looking like an average to mild winter this year. The futures strip going out has natural gas averaging about $2.50 for the next couple of years, so that will keep CVR's costs well below last year.

Pulling It All Together

I have fine tuned my model for CVR over the last 12 months and finally feel secure that I understand their accounting and the affects of price changes for various inputs and outputs. What I do is to start off with the same quarter from the previous year, adjust for different production and sales numbers, adjust for price differentials and adjustments for one time items. So for the fourth quarter of 2019, I am projecting a Distributable Cash Flow of $24.7MM, resulting in a distribution of $0.22 per share. This assumes the entire release of Reserves of $9.6 for maintenance cap ex, which I am very confident they will do.

Valuation Of The Equity

A lot of people have expressed dismay at the low stock price of UAN and wonder what is going on here. Well, MLP's can be valued on a lot of different metrics, but the easiest one here is a multiple of Distributable Cash Flow, and is normally in the 9-10 times range. Given that the last 4 quarters of distributions was $0.40 per share, that would give a fair value of $3.60-$4.00 which has pretty much been its range recently (until the last couple of days). Now this masks the additional 9 cents per share of DCF that was reserved, but no one really pays attention to that. So we have been in the current fair value range. I think that the recent decline is due to a number of things. The first is the misunderstanding of the increased Direct Operating Costs and Costs of Materials, which I explained above. I think that there is also a concern that the very late corn harvest this year (caused by the endless rains in the Spring) will make it impossible to apply ammonia in the fields again this year. Listening to the conference call, talking to Investor Relations, and looking at the weather forecasts for the relevant region, I have concluded that this concern is completely misplaced. I actually think that there will be a significantly higher than normal ammonia application this Fall which should push prices up significantly. I have not put that into my projections above to be conservative, but I think that that is the most likely scenario.

Going forward, I think that the size of the corn crop is going to be vastly below the USDA projections. Everyone who I talk to in the industry thinks that those numbers are nuts. But Wall Street relies on the "official" numbers, which I think is grossly misleading them. After the harvest, a huge number of new acres will be prepared for corn, and that will require significantly more nitrogen this Fall, as well as next Spring and early summer. This will push prices up dramatically. My estimates now are for Distributable Cash Flow in excess of $1.00 for the next four quarters. This will mean a fair value for the stock of $9-$10 per share. And that is why I am extremely long CVR right now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UAN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.