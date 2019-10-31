California Resources: Battered Senseless Prior To Earnings Announcement

Source: MarketWatch.

One of the favorite exploration and production stocks of oil perma-bulls, California Resources Corporation (CRC) posted a 17.2 percent loss on October 30, closing at its 52-week low. This performance caps a loss of 81 percent over the past year.

In August, I wrote an article about how critical risk management is in trading a stock such as CRC. And professional hedge funds have been cutting their exposure to CRC to manage risk, as reported here:

Due to the fact that California Resources Corporation (CRC) has witnessed bearish sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it's easy to see that there is a sect of hedge funds that slashed their positions entirely heading into Q3. Interestingly, Richard Mashaal's Rima Senvest Management said goodbye to the biggest position of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, totaling about $18.1 million in stock. Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell's fund, Arrowstreet Capital, also dropped its stock, about $5.9 million worth. These moves are interesting, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 3 funds heading into Q3."

CRC hedge fund investors were "disappointed" because the stocks returned -48.2% during the third quarter. Although, as I previously noted in my article about confirmation bias, one small hedge fund decided to "stay the course" despite the pummeling.

Long-Term Oil Price Expectations

As of October 30, oil futures prices have dropped to between $50 and $52/bbl (WTI) for the medium and long term. One analyst previously wrote that if WTI were to stay around $50/bbl long term, there is the possibility that equity holders would get wiped out. That appears to be what is driving CRC share prices lower, the growing expectation that oil prices will remain lower-for-longer and the need for professional hedge managers to cut losses if they want to attract money from investors in the future.

Conclusions

CRC is scheduled to announce its 3Q19 earnings on Monday, November 4th. Revenues and earnings are expected to be lower year-over-year. That's because the oil market prices were inflated last year as sanctions to Iranian oil approached.

Rosy articles about how the share price would rise to $50 and even $100 have been tapering-off. However, there have not been others calling for a short-position since I wrote my article on July 31 when CRC was 59% higher.

