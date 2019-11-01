Enterprise Products Partners: Future Dividend Aristocrat, 6.7% Yield, 61 Hikes, $9 Billion In Growth Projects

It has $9B in growth projects in 2019 - 2021.

It yields 6.7% with 1.7X coverage, in addition to retaining over $2B for growth projects.

EPD's management has raised the quarterly distribution 71 straight quarters, 22 straight years - it will be a Dividend Aristocrat in the future.

One of the grand daddies of the midstream energy industry, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), is one of the largest market cap firms in that space. Analysts and the financial media have often pointed to EPD as one of the best-managed midstream companies, but over the past few years, Mr. Market hasn't been that impressed:

EPD's price fall from above $40.00 in 2014 roughly followed WTI Crude Oil's falling price trajectory over the past five years:

This negative market sentiment is more likely a function of the boom and bust cycles of the Energy Patch than a comment on EPD's management, which has steadily utilized a conservative approach to its capital management.

Instead of diluting shareholders, or getting overburdened with debt, they've chosen to retain a significant portion of their quarterly distributable cash flow in order to fund the company's growth projects. This approach has now been adopted by many other midstream firms that are reacting to investors' concerns about over-leveraged midstream companies.

"DCF for the first nine months of 2019 was $5.0 billion, which also provided 1.7 times coverage of the aggregate $1.32 per unit of cash distributions for that period and resulted in $2.1 billion of retained DCF. Retained DCF is available to reinvest in growth capital projects and reduces our need to issue additional equity." (Source: Q3 '19 earnings release)

Financials:

Indeed, EPD has one of the lowest net debt/EBITDA and debt/equity ratios among the midstream firms that we cover. Management also has done a good job of improving the company's ROA and ROE over the most recent four quarters.

But EPD was down ~-3.9% this week, after reporting lower revenues and net income.

If you subscribe to the earnings beats/misses parlor game, you can see that EPD has had a string of four straight revenue "misses" starting with Q4 '18.

However, they've managed to "beat" analysts' EPS estimates in six out of the last eight quarters, in spite of those revenue "misses":

Earnings:

But EPS isn't really the right metric to be looking at with a midstream firm like EPD, due to big, often lumpy, non-cash depreciation and amortization expenses, which increase as the company's asset base increases.

Instead, you should look at its EBITDA growth, in terms of covering its debt, and its DCF distribution coverage. Yes, EBITDA growth was slower in Q3 '19, at 6.36%, and DCF only grew 3.73%.

However, EPD set six operational records including total equivalent pipeline volumes, natural gas pipeline volumes, NGL fractionation volumes, crude oil marine terminal volumes and DIB and propylene production volumes.

But over the last four quarters, EBITDA has grown 15.47%, and DCF has grown 16.75%, which has allowed management to keep increasing the quarterly distributions every quarter, while simultaneously increasing distribution coverage by 10.5%:

EPD also had 115% growth in free cash flow in Q3 '19 and 56% FCF growth in Q1-Q3 '19, vs. the same periods in 2018:

(Source: EPD site)

Segments:

Part of the fallout from the Q3 '19 earnings was the relative margin compression in some of EPD's segments, notably the Crude Oil segment, where the gross operating margin fell $98M to $496M, vs. $594M in Q3 '18.

However, most of that decline was due to a non-cash mark-to-market charge of $-190M. EPD's crude oil segment assets actually had gains of $114M, less -$22M for Other Marketing:

EPD's NGL segment had a -5.17% margin decline, while its Natural Gas and its Petrochemical/Refined segments had 19.35% and 15.66% margin growth, respectively.

All of this resulted in a -3.39% overall margin decline - disappointing, yes, but not tragic, and certainly not shocking, given the lower prices in Q3 '19 vs. Q3 '18. WTI crude was in a range of ~$50-$63/barrel in Q3 '19, vs. ~$64 - $74/barrel in Q3 '18. Meanwhile, natural gas was in a range of ~$2.00 - $2.70 in Q3 '19 ,vs. ~$2.70 - $3.00 in Q3 '18.

Volumes grew across the board in Q3 '19 and Q1-Q3 '19, thanks to new assets coming online:

Growth Projects:

EPD has ~$9.1B in growth projects scheduled to come online between Q4 '19 and 2021, so we can expect more DCF and distribution growth, with strong, ongoing distribution coverage.

(Source: EPD site)

71 Distribution Hikes From A Future Dividend Aristocrat:

At $26.35, EPD yields 6.72%, it just went ex-dividend on 10/30/19, and should go ex-dividend next ~1/30/20. It goes ex-dividend in a Jan/April/July/Oct. schedule, and pays in a Feb/May/Aug/Nov. schedule.

Management has raised the quarterly distribution 71 straight quarters.

With its latest hike, EPD now has entered 22 straight years of payout increases, and management has its sights trained on the Dividend Aristocrat designation: "We continue to get closer to the 25-year Dividend Aristocrat benchmark, which is a select group of stocks with over 25 years of consecutive dividend increases." (Q3 '19 call)

EPD issues a K-1 at tax time.

Coverage has continued to be very robust - it has ranged between 1.7X to 1.8X in the most recent three quarters, averaging 1.68X on a ttm basis:

Valuations:

Although EPD's 6.77% yield is lower than peer averages, its coverage is much stronger, at 1.68X. Its 8.89X price/DCF is higher than the group average, but it has lower price/book, price/sales, and EV/EBITDA valuations.

Analysts' Price Targets:

With its recent price decline, EPD is now 17.65% below analysts' lowest price target of $31.00, and 32.68% below the average $34.96 price target.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings. We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. Find out now how our portfolio is beating the market since its inception. There's currently a 20% discount for new members.



Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service features options selling for dividend stocks.



It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.