AT&T's New Capital Allocation Plan Gives Its Stock A 8.5% To 10% Total Yield

As a result, AT&T stock is worth close to $48.00, as I pointed out in my last article - an upside of over 25%.

I estimate that the company will buy back more shares than their estimates, giving the stock a 10% total yield.

This is slightly below my estimate of 9 to 11% total yield in my last article. AT&T will cut 70% of the Time Warner shares issued and 100% of the debt.

AT&T announced its Q3 results but also a 3-year capital allocation plan. It claims the average yield to shareholders will be 8.5% with dividends and buybacks.

AT&T's 3-Year Capital Allocation Plan Brings Clear Direction

AT&T (NYSE:T) stock will be greatly enhanced by the clear 3-year capital allocation plan that management introduced with its Q3 results on Oct. 28, 2019. The guts of the plan are outlined below, with shading to emphasize what I consider important:

Source: AT&T 3-Year Capital Allocation Plan

I circled the part where AT&T uses the concept of adding the dividend to the buybacks and calling it a "yield" to shareholders. This article will discuss the capital allocation plan and compare it to my previous projections.

As you know, I created the Total Yield Value Guide here in the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. I was inspired by companies like AT&T which clearly want to reduce their shares outstanding as a form of return of capital to shareholders. I have written several articles about AT&T's buyback plans here in Seeking Alpha, including the latest one, earlier in October: "AT&T Stock Buybacks in Q4 and Next Give It a High Total Yield."

Reduction of Shares and Debt Over 3 Years

First, as to the 100% reduction in debt taken on to purchase Time Warner. It is funny that AT&T says it will pay back the debt. According to AT&T's press release it paid over $42.5 billion in cash (plus 1.185 billion shares) for Time Warner in Q2 2018. Here is the announcement made on June 15, 2018:

Source: AT&T Completes Acquisition of Time Warner, Inc. June 15, 2018

But that is not exactly what happened. First, of all, in its 10-Q report filed with the SEC on June 30, 2018, AT&T said it only paid $40.5 billion in cash, since it received $2 billion in cash at Time Warner when the deal closed.

Second, AT&T actually paid cash in Q2 2018 for the $40.5 billion acquisition. Its cash balance reduced from $50.9 billion on Dec. 31, 2018, to $13.75 billion on June 30, 2018. So, in a sense, it only paid $37.2 billion for the acquisition. This is because its free cash flow helped pay for the acquisition during the first half of 2018.

These points can be seen in this extract of the Q2 2018 10-Q:

Source: 10-Q Q2 2018 June 30, 2018

However, in the Q3 2017 10-Q, AT&T reported it had increased its cash balances over the previous nine months by borrowing $46.8 billion in long-term debt. However, this balance was reduced by $10.3 billion in debt repayments. So, the net borrowing affecting the Time Warner acquisition was $36.5 billion to $37.5 billion, depending on which filing is used as a source. Let's call it $37 billion.

My model shows that AT&T can pay off this $37 billion in debt and more over the next three years, including 2019. This assumes about $11 billion in asset sales over the next two years. It also assumes that 50% of the free cash flow less dividends portion will be used to pay down about $13 billion in debt each year. Subscribers to the Total Yield Value Guide have access to my model, but here is a snippet of the cash flow portion:

Source: Hake estimates

The bottom line is, it looks like AT&T can eliminate up to $43 billion in debt over the next two years, including 2019, and up to 2022.

Share Repurchases Over the Next Three Years

Can AT&T cut out 70% of the 1.185 billion shares it issued to Time Warner shareholders over the next three years? That means it has to buy back 830 million shares over the next 2 and 1.4 years. I believe it can. But this assumes at least $22 billion in asset disposals since free cash flow alone will not suffice, as shown in my model above.

So, for example, I assume in my model that between $12.7 and $13.4 billion will be used for buybacks in 2020 and 2022. Using $13.4 billion for 2022, I can estimate how many shares will be bought back. This model also assumes that the stock continues to rise 15% annually for the next three years.

Here is how that works out:

Source: Hake estimates

This shows that the model anticipates that 818 million of the 830 million shares (i.e. 70% of 1.185 billion shares issued) could be bought back by the end of 2022. And obviously, if the stock does not go up 15% each year, there would be more shares bought back.

Note that this shows that, each year, the share count will be reduced by between 3.2% and 3.9%. This is slightly higher than what AT&T said - an average of 3% each year. They might be assuming that the stock price rises much faster than 15% each year. Or they could be assuming less is spent on buybacks.

Total Yield Calculation

AT&T says that the average yield to investors will be 8.5%. This includes the 3% buybacks plus a 5.5% dividend yield. My calculation is higher. AT&T stock yields 5.35% with a $2.04 dividend. Even if the dividend per share does not rise, even though my model forecasts it will rise, the buyback yield is 4.56%. That is because I assume $12.7 billion in buybacks for 2020, and the market cap for AT&T is $278 billion. So, the total yield is 10%, as shown below using my model estimates:

Source: Hake estimates

Summary and Conclusion

So, in effect, the buyback pushes AT&T stock up 57% to $60 per share, reduces the share count, increases the dividend per share payments while also keeping steady the dividend cost, plus reducing all of the extra Time Warner debt.

In effect, AT&T stock will have a 10% total yield. The stock will likely rise close to $60 by the end of 2022, as a result of the buybacks. As I pointed out in my last article where I valued AT&T using several methods, on a present value basis, AT&T is worth close to $48.00 now, or an upside of over 25%.

Subscribers to my Total Yield Value Guide can have access to my model and can play with the spreadsheet to see how this works out.

