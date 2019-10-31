Technically Speaking For October 31

Barry Ritholtz perfectly describes the current state of the US economy in Rorschach-Test Economics (emphasis added):

Where are we in the market cycle? How likely is a recession? How cheap or expensive are equities? What level of return should I expect? And what can investor sentiment tell us about these concerns? These may be typical investor questions, but the answers are anything but. The reason is that the post-crisis economy, as well as U.S. equity markets, are at that point in the business cycle where the evidence is fairly balanced, with each data point having a counterpoint.

Yesterday's GDP report perfectly illustrates this point. Bulls can point to the strong state of the US consumer which indicates the economy is modestly strong while bears can argue that weak business investment means the possibility of a recession is higher. The September Fed meeting -- where there was a 3-way interpretive split -- is another example (emphasis added; format changed):

Voting for the monetary policy action were Jerome H. Powell, Chair, John C. Williams, Vice Chair; Michelle W. Bowman; Lael Brainard; Richard H. Clarida; Charles L. Evans; and Randal K. Quarles. Voting against the action were James Bullard, who preferred at this meeting to lower the target range for the federal funds rate to 1-1/2 to 1-3/4 percent;

and Esther L. George and Eric S. Rosengren, who preferred to maintain the target range at 2 percent to 2-1/4 percent.

Expect this trend to continue.

The Bank of Japan is (once again) concerned about weak price pressures (emphasis added):

The Bank of Japan judged, at the previous Monetary Policy Meeting (MPM), that it was becoming necessary to pay closer attention to the possibility that the momentum toward achieving the price stability target would be lost, given that, recently, slowdowns in overseas economies had continued to be observed and their downside risks seemed to be increasing. Taking this situation into account, at this MPM, the Bank examined such factors as the output gap and medium-to long-term inflation expectations, which are the main elements of the assessment of the momentum toward achieving the price stability target. On this basis, the Bank judged that,although there had been no further increase in the possibility that the momentum toward achieving the price stability target would be lost, it was necessary to continue to pay close attention to the possibility.

The bank has plenty to be worried about:

Since 2015, the Y/Y percentage change in Japan's CPI has only been above 1% for 6 months. It even contracted for six months in 1H16. With global growth slowing -- and trade flows weak -- there is plenty of downside price risk in the system.

The Chicago PMI is taking a nose-dive (emphasis added):

The Chicago Business BarometerTM, produced with MNI, fell 3.9 points to 43.2 in October, the lowest level since December 2015. The index slipped further into contraction with a second straight sub-50 reading. The survey points to further weakness in business activity, with the three-month average falling further to 46.9. ..... While demand weakened significantly in October --New Orders declined to 37.0, its lowest since March 2009 --Production bounced up to 46.8, although the indicator has been in contraction since July.

Here's a chart from the report:

The drop is pronounced and concerning.

Today, I want to take a different tack and take a look at three "equivolume" charts, where candles are sized to reflect the amount of trading volume from the corresponding trading session. So, a "fat" candle represents a lot of volume while a "skinny" candle represents a small amount of volume. Let's start with the SPY: Over the last six months, there have been a lot of big red candles, which indicates high volume on a down day. Conversely, look toward the top of the last three rallies -- there aren't that many large candles, which means there wasn't a lot of trading volume as the index reached a peak. This lack of a meaningful volume surge means there wasn't as much trading excitement as stocks rose. The QQQ has a similar pattern -- bigger candles on down days and smaller candles during the rally.

The IWM stands in contrast to the previous two charts: The IWM printed some large bars during its last few rallies, and also had a few big bars at tops. That, however, leads to the question of, "why didn't the IWM continue to rally, especially if trading volume was up?"

Ideally, volume rises as a rally gains steam, which means more people are participating in the rally, driving demand higher. The lack of a volume spike on the QQQ and SPY combined with the lack of follow-through on the IWM means traders just aren't that thrilled with the last few rallies.

