Nemetschek - Q3 - Once Again On-Point Delivery, Failed Guidance Upgrade Disappoints The Market

Adj. EBITDA margin on par with us at 28.3% - an improvement of 290bps vs last year amid lower investment volume.

A continued smooth transition towards SaaS/subscriptions with recurring revenues accounting for more than half of sales.

Build remains the outperformer with 25.2% growth - well above our expectations, however an overall softer growth dynamics.

Strong Q3 sales growth of 20.5% of which 15.7% organic - roughly in line with our expectations.

Nemetschek (OTC: NEMTF) [ETR: NEM] has released its full Q3 financial figures on October 31. As expected, the figures were strong and largely in line with our expectations. Albeit strong financial figures, which we believe were anticipated by the market, stock price reaction was rather mixed. Following the results, the stock climbed to €51.70 (+10%) in intra-day trading while subsequently falling to as low as €44.98 (c. -4.3%) and closing at €45.91 or - 2.3%. We believe, such erratic stock movements, despite strong results, was the market realization that the confirmed guidance, implies a sharp growth decline in Q4 - the strongest quarter. However, as explained by the management in the conference call, this is largely the result of FX burden of at least 7%.

Q3 sales in line with our expectations at 20.5% - above the group's guidance as all segments deliver strong growth

In line with our expectations, Nemetschek recorded strong double-digit sales growth of 20.5% (15.7% organic) vs 19.4%/16.6% our estimated reported/organic growth. This strong growth dynamics was supported by all segments, as customers continued its investment spree as well as growing international expansion. In fact, in the first 9M '19, the growth outside Germany stood at 27.9% or 19.4% (estimated organic growth) and 9.7% in Germany.

Overall, 9M '19 topline growth amounted to 19.6% roughly in line with our estimated 19.1%, as Nemetschek showed sequential growth weakness.

In terms of revenue structure, the growth was largely driven by recurring revenue (c. 56% of sales) climbing by 33.9% y/y, of which 129.6% growth came from subscriptions, with license sales at only 7.4% (in line with mid-term guidance of "high single-digit growth"). Nemetschek continued its smooth transition towards SaaS/subscriptions, which currently account for c. 8.6% of the total sales from 4.5% last year.

The management has maintained its full-year guidance, with group revenues anticipated to be at the upper end of the guided range of €540m to €550m with a 17% to 19% growth. This implies the Q4 growth of only 10.7% - way below our estimate and Bloomberg's estimate of 15.6% and 16.4%, respectively.

However, in the conference call, the departing CFOO Patrik Heider mentioned, that FX adj. growth in Q4 should in the guided range of 17% to 19%, implying FX burden of at least 7%.

Chart 1 - Strong Q3 topline growth in line with our expectations

Source: Image created by the author with data from Nemetschek

Design growth is roughly in line with our expectations

The design segment, which still accounts for the bulk of sales (c. 57% of sales) was largely on par with our expectations with sales rising by 9.3% to €76.5m vs 10% (our estimate). We have to point out, the company was competing with a tough comparable basis, as Q3 '18 growth stood at 14.0% - way ahead of its mid-term organic growth guidance of 10% to 12%.

Overall, 9M '19 growth of 11.3% looks very attractive for this segment and is at the high-end of its mid-term organic growth guidance of 10% to 12%. Given our current full-year growth assumption of 11.3% implied Q4 growth stands at 11.3%, which is still in line with the management expectations. However, going forward, we don't expect to see any (meaningful) growth acceleration, as this segment can be viewed as a highly penetrated and mature segment in the Nemetschek's product portfolio.

Chart 2 - Design segment posts slightly improving sequential growth while wrestling with tough comparables

Source: Image created by the author with data from Nemetschek

Build segment continues to thrive - beats our expectations

Build segment, being the key growth driver (at least for now), delivers strong topline growth of 23% and beating our estimate of 20%. However, as expected the growth dynamics are generally sliding (see chart below), as 1) past price increases (c. 10% every other quarter) are not sustainable in the future; 2) SME clients, with low contract size, are the next target group (big clients are highly penetrated); 3) a gradual switch towards SaaS-based models.

In 9M '19, the sales picked up by 27.9% slightly ahead of our estimated 25.8% growth - exceeding the mid-term growth guidance of 18% to 20%.

Given our current full-year growth assumption of 23.6%, the implied Q4 growth stands at 13.3%, which is well below the guided range of 18% to 20%. This would be a rather sharp growth decline, given the segment's superior portfolio standing.

Chart 3 Build - remains the fastest-growing segment in portfolio

Source: Image created by the author with data from Nemetschek

Manage segment is largely supported by Spacewell brand

The manage segment, which is the second-smallest segment with c. 7% revenue contribution has been considerably expanded by the two recent acquisitions: 1) MSC Solutions (acquired in Q3 18) and 2) Axxerion (brand-level acquisition in Q1 19), which both run under the (umbrella) brand name Spacewell.

Slightly missing our expectations by c. 2%, Q3 sales increased substantially by 169.4%, adjusting for the Spacewell brand, organic sales growth stood at 14.1% vs 11% (our estimate). The management, once again, confirmed continuing market share expansion and cross-selling opportunities, with Spacewell development exceeding management's expectations.

In 9M '19 organic growth amounted to an estimated 11.7% vs 12.3% (our estimate) - still below the group's mid-term growth guidance of 18% to 20%. Given rather slow cross-selling/customer conversion (as per the management), we see 2019 organic growth of 15% which results in "only" 10.4% growth in Q4 '19 - conservative assumption.

Chart 4 Manage segment - growth dynamics softer, but only temporary

Source: Image created by the author with data from Nemetschek

Media & Entertainment growth profile is largely M&A driven

The media & entertainment segment ("M&E"), which is the smallest in the group (c. 6% revenue share) can be viewed as non-core for Nemetschek. However, with the assignment of the new CFOO (see "Nemetschek: Surprising Departure Of CFOO - Odd Successor Choice"), it seems this segment would be given greater priority.

9M '19 sales should pick up organically by 18.1% or 23.6% including M&A. Slightly missing our expectations, Q3 sales increased by 27.4%, adjusting for the recent acquisition (Redshift in Q2 '19), organic sales stood at 11% and below our expected 15%. The growth was largely supported by continued strong demand for the rendering products (entertainment industry)

Overall, in 9M '19 the "all-in" growth amounted to 24.3% and roughly in line with our estimated 23.6%. Given the recent (since September 2019) business model switch from license to SaaS, we slightly revise our full-year estimates by c. 3% to €32m sales implying 22.4% vs 25.1% (old estimate). This, in turn, implies decelerating growth dynamics in Q4 with sales growth of 22.4% (incl. M&A).

Chart 5 - ("M&E") segment - accelerating growth, a however slight miss

Source: Image created by the author with data from Nemetschek

Profitability improvement - on a sequential and annual basis

Adj. EBITDA (excl. IFRS 16 impact) came in at €38.9m, translating into a 28.3% margin - +290bps above Q3 18 amid lower investments and on par with our expectations (i.e. 28.3%).

In 9M '19 adj. EBITDA picked up by 22.7% y/y or 26.7% – 9bps above last year and at the upper end of the group’s guidance of 25% to 27%. Such flattish margin development in 9M compared to last year is mainly the result of 1) continued strategic investments (c. €8m); 2) product mix; 3) rising sub share and 4) rising personnel expenses amid recent acquisitions. For 2019, we see adjusted EBITDA margin at 26.7% - upper end of the guidance and slightly above the consensus of 26.4% (Bloomberg).

As expected, EPS in Q3 came in abnormally high at €0.47 vs our estimate of €0.41 explained by the sale of its interest in Docuware, resulting in a one-off profit of €30m.

Chart 6 - Margin pick up amid lower investments in Q3

Source: Image created by the author with data from Nemetschek

Conclusion

Overall, a strong set of results supported both by continued strong demand for building software, persistent cross-selling, international expansion as well as recent M&A activities. The profitability was in line with our expectations, largely explained by lower investment volume. The management has maintained its full-year guidance, tilting it to the upper-end. This is somewhat lower than our and market/Bloomberg expectations, pointing to very weak Q4 figures. However, according to the management, on the FX adjusted basis, Q4 growth should be in the guided range of 17% to 19%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.