Fiat Chrysler May See Strong Return Through Peugeot Merger

News of the day is the tie-up between Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) and Peugeot (OTCPK:PEUGF) (PUGOY) (OTC:PUGOF). The merger is a complicated deal that I'll dive into below, but with Peugeot trading at euro 22.82 and Fiat at euro 14.04 pre-market in Europe, I estimate Fiat Chrysler is an attractive hold to closure. I get to an expected annualized return of about 14.49%. Please be aware that although I pinpoint a number, a number of subjective assumptions play a large role and improving on these assumptions will vastly improve an estimate of the value here. Below is a screenshot of the M&A dashboard showing the deal from the perspective of Peugeot shareholders and the perspective of Fiat Chrysler shareholders:

The basic economic terms of the Fiat/Peugeot deal

The companies merge and then both shareholder groups get a 50% economic interest in the combined company Prior to completion, Peugeot would distribute to its shareholders its 46% stake in Faurecia (OTCPK:FURCF) Prior to the completion of the transaction, FCA would distribute to its shareholders a special dividend of €5.5 billion as well as its shareholding in Comau

It is very hard to pinpoint what value goes to whom here. First, there's the challenge of having to value the spin-offs, Faurecia and Comau. But even if we manage to do that, it remains uncertain to what extent the value of these spin-offs has been priced incorrectly into the present market values of the companies. I lean towards a belief that spinning off these units will create value at least on the Fiat side.

Faurecia is actually publicly-traded, and I estimate the 46% share is worth about $2.9 billion to Peugeot shareholders. See Seeking Alpha's data below:

The Comau spin-off is much harder to value. Crunchbase puts it at $1.6 billion in sales. That's not a terrible assumption, but companies like ABB (ABB), Eaton (ETN), Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY), Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSF), KUKA (OTCPK:KUKAF), and Hirotec look like a relevant peer set. Some more so than others.

I've reviewed market cap to sales figures as well as enterprise value to sales figures for this set of companies and think it is reasonable to ascribe a value of $2.23 billion to this company or a 1.4x sales multiple. I expect that's on the conservative side as sales multiples seem to range between 1x and 2.5x. If you expect this value should be quite a bit less, that takes away quite a bit from the attractiveness of this deal.

Invest in Fiat or Peugeot?

The way I view this deal, and given market response so far, the best option is to buy Fiat shares. In fact, I've done so. Even though the deal is complicated, cross-border, and in a tough industry, there are also factors that make it more likely to close. The need for scale as the industry is moving towards electrification can serve as a powerful motivator. Regulators and politicians may also sense this is a pivotal moment and traditional concerns may be able to be overcome at this time. I also lean towards viewing the deal as value unlocking as these companies get spin-out and cash is returned to shareholders. I get to a closing probability of ~92%. Use a break price of $11.74 and guess it will take ~200 days to close. That gets me to an annualized expected return of 14.49%. If you disagree with these inputs, the picture can markedly change for better or worse.

Check out the Special Situation Investing report if you are interested in uncorrelated returns. We look at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings and M&A events like Fiat/Peugeot. Ideas like this are especially interesting in the current late stages of the economic cycle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.