Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) CEO Anthony Marino on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vermilion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VET) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2019

Kyle Preston - Director of IR

Anthony Marino - President, CEO

Michael Kaluza - EVP, COO

Lars Glemser - VP, CFO

Patrick O'Rourke - AltaCorp Capital

Anthony Marino

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining us. I'm Tony Marino, President and CEO of Vermilion Energy. With me today are Mike Kaluza, the Executive Vice President and COO; Lars Glemser, Vice President and CFO; Kyle Preston, Vice President of Investor Relations and other members of our management team who may be called on during the Q&A session.

We'll be referring to the PowerPoint presentation to discuss our third quarter 2019 financial and operating results in 2020 capital budget. The presentation can be found on our website under Invest with Us and Events and Presentations.

Slides 2 and 3 in the presentation refer to our advisory on forward-looking statements. These advisories describe the forward-looking information, non-GAAP measures, and oil and gas terms referred to today and outline the risk factors and assumptions relevant to this discussion.

I'll start with an overview of our Q3 results followed by a discussion about our 2020 budget and business model.

Slide 4. Q3 2019 review. Our third quarter operational results were impacted by plant turnaround activity and plant downtime whether related delays and a moderate carryover impact from the refinery outage in plants that began in the second quarter.

Our Q3 production decreased by approximately 58,00 boe/d or a 6% from the prior quarter to 97,200 boe/d. both of this earnings about 43,00 boe/d was due to a very high level at unplanned downtime and weather delays. Although the budgets were typical levels on unplanned downtime and weather conditions, these factors effected our Q3 results to a much greater degree than we had expected.

Despite the lower production and commodity prices, we've generated FFO of $216 million in the third quarter which was down 3% from the prior quarter. Our quarterly FFO benefitted to our hedging gains, lower G&A expense, lower taxes. We have reduced our 2019 capital investment guidance by $10 million to $520 million as a reflection of a lower growth strategy which I will discuss shortly.

We've also revised our 2019 annual production guidance range to a 100,000 to 101,000 boe/d from 101,000 to a 106,000 boe/d to account for the unplanned downtime, weather delays and our lower capital program. We expect to deliver at the midpoint of this revised production guidance range still reflecting strong year-over-year productions per share growth of 5%.

Now getting to some of the country's specific updates starting with our International regions.

Slide 5. Europe, Q3 highlights. Q3 production in France increased 6% from the prior quarter to an average of 10,300 boe/d primarily due to the restart of the Grandpuits refinery in early August. That it impact from the refinery outage, reduced our Q3 2019 production volumes at approximately 400 boe/d.

Almost all other wells in the Parish station have now returned to pre shutdown production levels. In the Netherlands, Q3 production have reached 74,00 boe/d a decrease of 17% from the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a plant turnaround and subsequent unexpected downtime to repair a gas compressor which extended the length of the turnaround.

The combined impact was a reduction in Netherlands production of approximately 12,00 boe/d from the prior quarter. Our facilities have returned to serves and production has been restored. We're currently in the process of drilling the Weststellingwerf well 0.5 net and we expect drilling to be completed before the end of the year.

Assuming success at West well and Weststellingwer, we planned to bring this slow on production during the first half of 2020. In Ireland, production averaged 72,00 boe/d in Q3, a decrease of 12% from the prior quarter primarily due to planned and unplanned downtime at Corrib.

A plant turnaround was successfully completed over a four day period in mid-September. However, later in the month, we identified the need for repairs in one of the plants auxiliary systems which require shutting the plant down to approximately 10 days spanning the quarter end.

The combined impact with the planned and unplanned downtime was approximately 800 boe/d in the third quarter. In Germany, production averaged 33,00 boe/d in Q3, at an increase of 6% from the prior quarter primarily due to unplanned downtime on several operated and non-operated assets.

Following the successful drilling into third or more Z5 well, 46% working interest, completed early in the third quarter of 2019. We continue to evaluate playing alternatives and expect to bring the well on production in late 2020.

Slide 6. Central and Eastern Europe and Australia Q3 highlights. In Central and Eastern Europe, we drilled our second natural gas exploration well in Croatia during Q3 following the successful discovery we announced with our Q2 release.

The second well tested at a stabilized rate of 17.2 million cf/d slightly better than the first Croatian well which tested rate of 15 million cf/d. although these were limited duration tests, there was also encouraging as they prove up a very good shell gas plant which we believe could lead to additional similar discoveries in the SA-10 block.

We are currently engaging and tie-in planning for these wells. During the third quarter, we're also provisionally awarded the SA-07 license in Croatia which will add approximately 500,000 net acres contiguous with our existing land position in the country.

In Hungary, we completed tie-in activities for the Mh-21 (0.3 net) in Battonya E-09 (1.0 net) wells drilled in the second and third quarters of 2019 respectively. The Battonya E-09 well which tested at the rate of 3.4 million cf/d was brought on production last week.

The Mh-21 well which tested at a rate of 2 million cf/d is expected to startup in Q4 2019. In Australia, production averaged 56,00 barrels a day in Q3 2019 an increase of 17% from the previous quarter primarily due to well management and unplanned vessel maintenance on the Wandoo platform.

Year-to-date production in Australia has averaged just over 6000 barrels a day which is in line with our annual target. We realize an average selling price of $93.71 per barrel which translates to approximately U.S. $71 per barrel reflecting a premium of approximately U.S. $9 over dated ramps.

We have seen a significant improvement in pricing for Wandoo crude in anticipation of IMO 2020 coming into effect and we expect these stronger pricing levels to continue into Q4 2019 and 2020.

Slide 7. North America Q3 highlights. In Canada, production averaged 58,500 boe/d in Q3 2019 an increase of 5% from the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to plan turnarounds in both Alberta and Saskatchewan, drilling in completion delays caused by abnormal weather in Alberta and other unplanned downtime.

We drilled and participated in 40 39.3 net wells in the third quarter of 2019 all of which were drilled in Saskatchewan as a result of the weather in Alberta throughout the summer. Our drilling and completion activity in Alberta was delayed until late-September due to extremely wet ground conditions which is three months later than we typically resume post breakup.

According to environment in Canada, Edmonton had 54 days of rain in the summer making it the worst summer in nearly 40 years. The picture on the slide illustrates the conditions of one of our well sites in Alberta. In the United States, third quarter production increased 12% from the prior quarter to 49,00 boe/d primarily driven by production contributions from our 2019 highlight growing campaign.

We completed in brought on production for 4.0 net additional wells during the third quarter. The first two wells drilled in the quarter we've gone on production late August that a peak IP 30 rate and 600 boe/d per well, 86% oil and NGLs.

The other two wells were brought on production at the end of September are currently producing at an average rate of 500 boe/d per well. 92% oil in NGLs. Our four wells drilled in the third quarter of 2019 were equipped with electrical submersible pumps.

The ongoing learnings and efficiency improvements in the U.S. we have achieved a 20% reduction in our second half 2019 VISA cost compared to our first half 2019 program. As a result, these cost savings we got a 21.5 net wells to our 2019 program and plan to drill these wells in Q4.

Slide 8. 2020 budget overview. The next part of this presentation or about your 2020 budget that we first like to discuss are lastly in preparing the budget and realigning our growth targets in the current market.

Slide 9. Growth and income history. Throughout Vermillion's 25 year history, we have repeatedly made the necessary adjustments to adapt to the changing landscape around us. Our business model that's focused on sustainable growth and income which we have successfully delivered to our shareholders over the years.

As you can see in the exhibits included on this slide, Vermillion has generated compounded annual growth and production per share of over 8% since 2012 even stronger per share growth in reserves and we paid out $3.7 billion or $39 per share in distributions and dividends since 2003.

We did this while making significant improvements in our iconic sustainability as you can see in the lower right chart. Even including the dividends paid out of shares through our drift, we have achieved a total payout ratio close to 100% over the past three years and are currently at our lowest total payout ratios since 2008. Despite this positive track record, our share price is at its lowest level in 15 years.

Slide 10. Growth target realignment. As many of you are aware, the capital markets environment, the oil and gas companies has changed dramatically over recent years due to a multitude of factors, including poor investment returns, from energy issuers, increased focus on ESG and SRI mandates and really concerned about the future of fossil fuels amongst the general public and investors.

This has led to compression of valuation multiples across the entire sector but many companies including Vermilion, trading significantly below their historical valuation metrics. One of our advantages are short investment cycle time with minimal fixed commitments.

Consequently we have flexibility to adjust our investment in growth levels to provide the combination of return of capital and growth which we think will maximize shareholder value and a changing capital markets environment.

Based on the current capital and commodity market environment, we believe a strategy that is even more focused on free cash flow generation will create the most value for our shareholders. While maintaining our dividend at current levels, we've elected to reduce our growth rate and to introduce additional flexibility and how we return capital to investors.

This lower growth strategy was embedded in the preparation of our 2020 budget as well as our capital plans for the remainder of 2019.

Slide 11. 2020 budget. Our board of directors has approved a 2020 capital budget of $450 million with associated production guidance of 100,000 to 103,000 boe/d. this budget is designed to deliver modest annual production growth of approximately 1%.

In Europe, we plan to drill 13 8.7 net wells and continuous significant workover programs in France, Netherlands and Germany and facility optimization in Ireland. The capital budget includes approximately $20 million of strategic non-production adding capital investors in order to facilitate our long-term future growth plans from these business units.

In North America, our activity will focus on the three core areas, the southeast Saskatchewan for light oil, we'll central our burden per compensate rich natural gas in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming (light oil). We have made significant progress on improving the capital and operating efficiencies on the North American assets we acquired in 2018, and we plan to continue this trend during 2020.

In addition, we will be facing out our drip over the course of the next year forwarding the available drift shares by 25% each quarter starting in Q1 2020 until the drip is completely eliminated in Q4 2020. The drip has been a shareholder service, so we provided since our first income distribution in 2003 with discounted share purchases offered until 2018.

However, we feel in an environment of lower trading commissions, the establishment of our NCIB and lower energy issue with multiples, the elimination of the drip is in the best interest of our broad shareholder group.

Slide 12. Production and CapEx. Slide 12 illustrates our 2020 production in CapEx line up compared to prior years. As you can see, we are delivering a modest increase in production represented by the blue bars while spending less capital represented by the yellow bars.

Assuming there API remains at approximately U.S. $55 per barrel in 2020 and holding all other commodities of the recent strip, we expect to be able to cover our entire capital program and dividend for the power ratio at or below 100%.

Sustaining CapEx which we estimated $420 million and the dividend that can be covered at a WFCI price of approximately $52.50 per barrel. Should commodity prices increase from current levels, and the excess cash generated beyond our capital program and dividend will be allocated to a combination of debt reduction and share buybacks.

Slide 13. Hedging. Our hedging program has served us well during these volatile commodity cycles. We continue to actively hedge for the remainder of this year and through 2022. As of August 24, excuse me, as of October 24, we have 51% of our expected net of royalty production hedged for Q4 2019.

More than half of our Q4 corporate hedge position consists of two-way colors and three-way structures which allow participation in price increases of the contract ceilings. For 2020, approximately 35% of our production is hedged, a 54% of our hedge position and participating structures.

With respect to an individual products within our mix, we are currently have 74% of anticipated European natural gas volumes for Q4 2019. We have also had 75% of our anticipated full-year 2020 European natural gas volumes at prices which are expected to provide for strong project economics and free cash flows.

At present, 47% of our expected Q4 oil production is hedged. Our Q4 2019, 51% of our North American natural gas productions priced away from AECO, due to diversification hedges in the location of a portion of our gas production in Saskatchewan and Wyoming.

In conclusion, we remain committed to a lowest capital markets model that return significant cash directly to shareholders. We are also committed to leadership and environmental, social and governance performance. We are proud to note that in Q3, Vermillion was the top cortile rankings for 2019 for our industry sector in both the sustainalytics and SAM formally known as RobecoSAM assessments.

We believe the integration of sustainability principles into our business strategy is the right thing to do, will increase long-term shareholder return and will decrease long-term risk to our business model. These ratings demonstrate our commitment to maintaining leadership in sustainability and the ESC performance.

We would be happy to address questions, operator would you please open the phone line.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of Patrick O'Rourke from AltaCorp Capital. Your line is open.

Patrick O'Rourke

Oh, hey guys. Just one asking a quick question on the U.S. odds and maybe a strategy here going forward in 2020. It's one of the few assets that seems to be seeing an increasing focus at the margin when you look at the percentage of capital it's seen relative to the whole budget in 2020 versus 2019.

Is this 10 more program, is there going to be a geological exploratory or do you guys think you have a pretty go handle on what you're doing there. And it's more just moving into a bit of a development mode at this point?

Anthony Marino

Patrick, thanks for the question. The U.S. program is really one of development drilling. It is not necessarily infield drilling, there is the lineation out the highlights turn or two with wells that are broadly away from the current development area.

So, we're able to drill wells in new reservoir that has already been delineated this being within the turn of four. So, it's not really exploratory in nature. We think that the I think we got get certainly on that expected results there.

Patrick O'Rourke

Okay. So, and the wells that you've drilled today at least the way they look, you've got a couple of that are above type curve and a few that are mainly in line with type curves, or you're fairly comfortable with that type curve at this point-in-time?

Anthony Marino

Yes, Patrick. That assessment is correct. Some are above the type curve. Some are in line with it and we're comfortable that the type prove perhaps something a little bit better is that they were pulled out of that drilling program.

Patrick O'Rourke

Okay, thank you.

Anthony Marino

Thank you again for participating in out Q3 2019 conference call. We look forward to speaking with you again after Q4 2019 results are reported in the New Year.

