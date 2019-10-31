Foamix Pharmaceuticals' FDA Application Accepted For Review, Catalyst Laid Out Ahead

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) announced that the FDA had accepted its application for review of its topical foam drug FMX103 to treat patients with moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea in adults. This opens up the opportunity for the biotech to possibly receive approval for this large market. The second news item that came out recently also was that the FDA had approved FMX101 to treat patients with moderate to severe acne. With an FDA approved product, I expect the stock price to trade higher in the coming months

NDA Accepted for FMX103 For Treatment Of Papulopustular Rosacea

The FDA had announced that it accepted the NDA for FMX103 to treat patients with papulopustular rosacea for adults. The PDUFA date set for potential approval of this topical foam treatment is set for June 2, 2020. First before diving into this, it must be known what Rosacea is. Rosacea is a common skin disease. Just how common? Well, there are about more than 3 million cases of this disease in just the U.S. alone per year. The global rosacea treatment market is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2025. What happens is that people tend to blush more easily than other people. The redness can be in one portion or it can spread beyond the nose and cheeks to the forehead and chin. Not only that, but Rosacea can cause other problems with the skin besides redness. The main type that Foamix is targeting is the papulopustular rosacea as I have noted above. The biggest issue for patients is that without treatment, rosacea gets worse over time. The thing about this program is that it is in very good shape. I don't tend to say that about all the biotechs, but there is a reason why I feel confident that FMX103 will be approved. I feel confident this will be approved by the FDA as it boils down to superb efficacy data and safety data. In terms of efficacy, not just one but two phase 3 studies were completed. Both of these late-stage studies had met the co-primary endpoints for patients with moderate to severe papulopustular rosacea. Both of these studies recruited a total overall of 1522 patients who were aged 18 and older and had moderate to severe papulopustular rosacea. The first study was known as FX2016-11 and enrolled a total of 751 patients. The second study was known as FX2016-12 and enrolled a total of 771 patients. Patients in each of these studies were randomized 2:1 to receive either treatment with FMX103 or a vehicle (control) once a day for a total of 12 weeks. The co-primary endpoints were:

The absolute change from baseline in the number of inflammatory lesions.

Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) treatment success; definition being IGA score of 0 or 1 and at least a 2-grade improvement (decrease overall) from baseline.

The co-primary endpoint efficacy of treatment with FMX103 is as follows:

Phase 3 FX2016-11

Two Co-primary endpoints FMX103 (495 patients) Vehicle (256 patients P-value Change in baseline inflammatory lesion count (12-weeks) -17.57 -15.65 0.0031 IGA score at week 12 52.1% 43.0% 0.027

Phase 3 FX2016-12

Two Co-primary endpoints FMX103 (514 patients) Vehicle (257 patients) P-Value Change in baseline inflammatory lesion count (12-weeks) -18.54 -14.88 <0.0001 IGA score at week 12 49.1% 39% 0.0077

As I stated above, both co-primary endpoints in both phase 3 studies were met. There is something else of importance as well that should be noted. There was a 3rd long-term safety study using FMX103 to treat this patient population, known as FX2016-13. This long-term study is important because it shows that even after a long period of time patients were able to clear their skin. Specifically, after 52 weeks in the study about 81.6% of patients achieved clear skin. This long-term safety study achieved its goal in that there were barely any safety issues. For example, the most frequent adverse event was common cold found in about 3.8%. Only a total of 4 patients discontinued the study because of an adverse event that was obtained not at the site of injection. There were no serious adverse events noted at all in this study. That's not bad at all and I don't believe the FDA would reject this drug based on this type of safety data.

FDA Approval For Large Market Opportunity

It was announced on Friday that the FDA had approved FMX101 for the treatment of moderate to severe acne for those who are 9 years of age and older. The global acne market is expected to be worth $5.9 billion by 2025. This approval was made possible thanks to 2 late-stage studies known as FX2014-05 and FX2017-22. Both of these studies had met the co-primary endpoints of: Inflammatory lesion count and Investigator Global Assessment. Both of these endpoints were met with statistical significance in each phase 3 study. To give you an idea about the clinical data from one study, I will go over the FX2017-22 trial. This late-stage study was the second phase 3 trial to hit both co-primary endpoints. It recruited a total of 1507 patients that had moderate-to-severe acne. Patients were randomized for this study to either receive FMX101 minocycline foam (4%) or vehicle foam once a day for a total of 12 weeks. In terms of the first co-primary endpoint of reduction in inflammatory lesion count at week 12, treatment with FMX101 was able to easily meet on this endpoint. For those given FMX101 they achieved a reduction in inflammatory lesion count of -16.93, while the vehicle group only had a -13.40 reduction. Treatment with FMX101 was statistically significant over vehicle with a p-value of p<0.0001. Then, as you can probably imagine, the other co-primary endpoint was also met with solid data. It was noted that those that took FMX101 had IGA treatment success at week 12 of 30.80%. On the other hand, those on vehicle only had 19.63% meeting this goal. Again, treatment with FMX101 was statistically significant over vehicle with a p-value of p<0.0001. This type of treatment would be greatly appreciated for these patients for two reasons. The first reason is because acne is still a big unmet medical need and hard to treat. The second reason is because FMX101 is given as a topical foam, which as you can imagine when treating acne and other skin conditions is more ideal compared to other clinical products.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Foamix had cash and cash equivalents of $70 million as of June 30, 2019. A large chunk of this cash was thanks in part to several key factors. The first was a $14 million registered direct offering from Perceptive Advisors. The other items occurred in July of 2019, which were set under certain conditions being met. These conditions are: $15 million upfront closing the deal, $20 million upon meeting regulatory milestones, $15 million once certain revenue milestones are met. As you can see, this biotech has been able to secure solid funding. However, there is something more important to highlight with respect to this deal and cash on hand. Foamix has stated that with the current cash, plus several ways to get payments from milestones, that it will have enough for the launch of both FMX101 and FMX103. After this latest FDA approval of FMX101 to treat acne vulgaris, I don't foresee an immediate cash raise.

Conclusion

Foamix is in very good shape. Not only has the FDA accepted the application for review of FMX103 for papulopustular rosacea, but it has already received FDA approval for FMX101 to treat patients with moderate to severe acne. Both of these indications are large market opportunities. The risk is that there is no guarantee that the FDA will approve FMX103 to treat patients with papulopustular rosacea. Even if for some reason FMX103 is not approved, Foamix will still be in good shape with the approval of FMX101. On top of that, the biotech has another treatment in the pipeline that also treats acne vulgaris. This is a treatment in the pipeline known as FCD105. However, this formulation is a bit different from FMX101 (Amzeeq) highlighted above. FCD105 is minocycline foam plus adapalene foam. FMX101, now FDA approved by the marketing name of Amzeeq, is only minocycline topical foam. I believe Foamix is in good shape for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.