Pinduoduo: Great Rally, Little Margin Of Safety

The sudden surge in price seems unjustified but may in fact just be a delay.

PDD has returned more than 130% over the past year and just under 90% for the past quarter.

Underdog e-commerce platform Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) has seen an incredible rally over the past month. The main question - Why has PDD seen such a rally? There has not been an earnings release, nor any major company news for that matter. The last major announcement was from late September which saw the closing of a $1 billion note offering.

Most recently, the company's market capitalization has surpassed that of much more mature JD.com (NASDAQ:JD). A recent report also showed the increasing popularity of the app with chart topping downloads on Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) App store. Going further back, the past year has seen major price appreciation for PDD, up more than 130%.

Recent Rally Appears to Have No Real Catalyst

The price rally that PDD has seen over the past month or two appears undeserved on the surface. No major news or press releases have come out other than PDD market cap surpassing JD, which is a result, not a catalyst. If anything, this news may actually hinder continuing appreciation. Is volatile PDD a more worthy investment compared to mainstay JD?

From the price chart in the intro and the return chart above, we can deduce that the majority of appreciation has occurred since mid-late summer of 2019. This makes more sense as mid-August is when PDD released Q2 earnings results. Q2 was a blowout for the company with high-growth metrics all around:

E-commerce platforms, such as PDD, are typically rewarded by the market more when they reach milestones in user metrics vs. conventional profitability milestones. The space is urged to experience rapid growth in user base and market share in its early years.

In Reality, This is a Delayed Rally

Active buyers increased 41% YoY as of June, while spending per active buyer nearly doubled over the same period. Pinduoduo is not new to this growth. The app is the fastest growing app in the history of China and the second most popular shopping app.

All major news regarding the business was released at the last earnings release. Revenues rose by 169% YoY, while costs fell when looked at a percent of revenue basis. This has allowed the company to creep steadily closer to profitability over the past few quarters to only -12% of revenues.

The stability of the current market price hangs in the balance of the upcoming Q3 earnings. If results are subpar, then there may be a large pullback (of course, speculation). However, we know there will be a major upheaval on the balance sheet.

Pinduoduo has had an extremely healthy balance sheet thanks to the lack of debt. As of 2018, there was no long-term debt on the books and $3.46 billion in short-term obligations. Meanwhile, there is near $5.40 billion in cash on the books, with about $2 billion already being pledged.

There will be $1 billion in new debt entering the balance sheet for the upcoming quarter. The recent convertible bond closed in September and is due in 2024. 2018 actually saw ~$1.1 billion in free cash flow posted proving this added debt is minimal risk.

Minimal Margin For Error at Current Valuation

Based on current market relative valuation metrics, PDD is a very expensive stock. Yes, the current numbers are an improvement from 2018, except for P/B. However, we are talking about a young stock that was in IPO conditions in 2018. This could be used to justify the high metrics.

Another justification could be the posted returns that have been generated thus far. Over the past year, PDD returned 137% with 86% returns over the past quarter. Again, justification for the high metrics. Let's also not forget the high growth rates, both in users and revenues - also justifying high metrics.

For context, look to JD stock. JD has more history, so there is more context for what is a reasonable price for the stock. We can see the vast difference in metrics between the two stocks. Yes, the two companies have major differences, but is 16x sales worth a discount retailer?

JD, on the other hand, trades at less than 1x sales, is a profitable company, and is less than 0.5 for PEG. JD still posted a 45% return over the past year, but has been lackluster for the last quarter.

Conclusion

This is not to say that JD is the better buy over PDD, but a comparison for margin of safety. PDD trades at much higher multiples, but the stock is exiting its IPO phase, posting extremely high YoY growth rates, boasts a healthy balance sheet and cash flow, and has posted returns in excess of 125% over the past year.

The question is, at $47.5 billion in market cap, is PDD still a worthy investment? The company had no profit and just under $3 billion in revenue. A $1 billion convertible bond was just secured in order to fuel future growth. However, the company has dominated the rural markets that have been heavily neglected and is beginning to expand in urban market where margins are higher and customers will pay more.

Despite the growth, $47 billion seems too much for the current stage of the company, and it is hard to justify a higher market cap currently. Q3 earnings report will shed light as to the continuing performance of the company.

