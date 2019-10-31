Haverty Furniture Companies: A Comfortable 4.4% Yield At Deep Discount Prices

Despite the headwinds to business, this 4.45% yield is still safe, and increases can be expected.

The Trade War Is Hurting Haverty

If there is one company experiencing problems with the Trade War, it is Haverty Furniture (NYSE:HVT). Haverty Furniture sources a lot of product from China, and that fact is having an impact on profits. The Q3 earnings report has shares down 15% and trading at a three-month low. Despite this, Haverty remains a buy.

Clarence H. Smith, chairman, president and chief executive officer, said, "The third quarter continued to challenge our teams with product flow disruption and merchandise pricing. Our vendors are working closely with us to ensure that our supply chain information is timely as manufacturing locales shift. The changes in costs have tested our retail pricing strategies and pressured gross profit margins.

The salient points here are the issues with China are 1) impacting costs and margins and 2) the supply chain are issues are getting fixed. Haverty is working closely with its supply chain to resource products, relocate manufacturing locations, and doing its best to cut China out of the picture.

When it comes to business, Haverty is still plugging along. The company experienced a small downtick in net sales and comp-store sales, but those figures are offset by other strengths. Total written-business and written comps, indicators of future sales, grew 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively.

Our written business for the third quarter was positive compared to last year's third quarter and we continue to generate good cash flow. The low interest rate and unemployment environment and recent uptick in housing are positive indicators for future home furnishings sales. We believe our focus on merchandising, stores, and operational plans will enable us to profitably grow our business in the future."

China Isn't The Only Reason Haverty Missed Consensus

A portion of the increase in costs/decrease in margin is due to a more aggressive approach to merchandising. Haverty's use of promotions, pricing, product mix, higher product & freight costs shaved 130 BPS off gross profits. The good news is that 1) input costs will come down as supply-chain reform progresses and 2) aggressive advertising and merchandising is resulting in accelerated ticket averages and written sales.

From the Q3 press release,

Gross profit margins fell 130 basis points to 53.5% in 2019 versus 54.8% in 2018. Most of the decline is due to merchandise pricing and mix as we used slightly more aggressive promotions and incurred higher product and freight costs.

Total written sales for the third quarter of 2019 were up 1.6% and written comparable store sales rose 1.5%.

Average written ticket increased 4.7%, and custom upholstery business was up 13.9%.

Haverty also experienced increases in fixed and discretionary costs related to labor, new stores, and its creditors. The labor costs are here to stay, labor markets are tight Haverty's own CEO made of, and that will keep wages rising for many years into the future. Rising third-party credit costs are also likely here to stay. The costs related to new stores, however, are either one-time in nature or soon to be offset by the positive impact of increased sales. That impact should be felt as soon as the 4th quarter.

From the Q3 press release,

We expect selling square footage will increase approximately 1.4% in 2019. We opened a location in a new market in St. Louis, MO in August, an additional store in the Atlanta market in Newnan, GA in September, and will complete a store relocation in Baton Rouge, LA in November. Total capital expenditures are estimated to be approximately $18.5 million in 2019.

The Dividend, It's More Comfortable Than Ever

The distribution from Haverty is more comfortable than ever. The sell-off in stock prices has the yield up to 4.45% and the best it's been in many quarters. The slowdown in sales, the bite of tariffs and rising costs into profits, are both a concern but do little to alter the overall dividend picture.

Haverty's coverage is still very safe. The payout ratio versus next year's consensus earnings is just shy of 58% and leaves plenty of room for future increases as well. Haverty has been increasing the dividend for the last seven years, so there is some expectation for increases next year. The five-year distribution growth rate is running near 50% so future increases could be substantial.

The Technical Picture

Shares of Haverty gapped lower following the earnings release and crashed through one support target on the way. Support is already making itself known at the $17.50 level, right where Haverty was trading when I first began watching it. At this price level, Haverty is providing an attractive technical entry but lower prices may yet come. The indicators suggest downward pressure will remain for at least another day or two, if not longer, so a break below $17.50 is possible. If that were to happen a move to $17.00 or $16.00 is possible.

The Value, It's Attractive

Along with the drop in prices, Haverty also experienced a big drop in valuation. Just, yesterday, the company was trading about 16.5X forward earnings. Today, that is closer to 13X forward earnings. Compared to the broad market's (SPY) 17X forward earnings and tepid 1.85% yield, Haverty is a steal.

Competitors Basset Furniture and Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETH) are tough comparisons. Basset Furniture is trading nearly 27X forward earnings with a much lower yield, while Ethan Allen trades about 12X earnings with comparable yield. Regardless of how you look at, though, in no way is Haverty overvalued... and it has a great yield.

Some Risks

There are certainly some risks with this investment. For one, while Haverty is working to avoid the impact of Chinese tariffs it is unlikely they will be completely avoided. At the same time, there is no timeline for when the shift away from China will be completed, or how much it will cost the company to complete the move over the long-term. Because of this, and the 3Q miss, there is a chance the analysts will begin to downgrade the stock and/or lower their earnings and revenue targets. Additionally, recent softness in consumer spending may continue to impact revenue despite positive written-business data.

The Bottom Line

Haverty missed its revenue and earnings consensus in large part because of China, the trade war, and tariffs. While much of the fault can be blamed on the tariffs and rising costs associated with them, they are not the only reason for the miss. Aggressive marketing, advertising, and merchandising have also taken a bite out of the bottom line, and those costs are delivering results.

The total written business figures are promising and point to increased sales and earnings in the coming quarters. That, along with the thought supply-chain related cost impairment will soon end, leading me to believe Haverty's future is rosier than today's price action suggests. I don't like the -15% decline in share prices, but I welcome it because it is offering a chance to buy Haverty at a deep discount and much higher yield.

