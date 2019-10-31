Pro Medicus: An Emerging Star In Digital Healthcare

While the valuation appears expensive on the surface, Pro Medicus has significant recent contract wins and multi year agreements and is a name to keep an eye on in a pullback.

One of the quiet performers in the Project $1M growth portfolio that I run is an Australian-based business called Pro Medicus (OTCPK:PMCUF). Pro Medicus is a healthcare imaging IT provider. While the company provides a range of software applications and services to aid the management of medical practices, the part of the business that has been really responsible for its recent rapid growth is the digitization of imaging for the radiology market.

Increasing productivity and compliance for radiology practices

Pro Medicus’s Visage software facilitates the diagnostic imaging and image archiving of software for radiology practices. Pro Medicus acquired Visage at the height of the global financial crisis, for only $5M. Visage allows rich, image capture of complex CT scans and ultrasounds to be digitized, processed, and securely delivered to the cloud from where it can be accessed by radiologists. This greatly facilitates dramatic increases in productivity for radiologists who are now able to access and compare images from wherever they are and make critical clinical decisions faster and more effectively. The business has been a particular beneficiary of the secular trend requiring the digitization of health records in the US and hence the transmission of digitized radiology images to be accessible by healthcare providers electronically.

First mover advantage confers ‘brand halo’

Pro Medicus was one of the first movers in the radiology digitization market and, as such, really pioneered deployment of product for the market. That’s reflected in the number of top-tier customers that the company has acquired in recent times. Mayo Clinic and Yale New Haven were early multi-year wins that the company was able to secure. In 2019, the business signed a seven-year $27 million deal with Partners HealthCare, the company’s largest win to date. These wins have been more recently followed by Pro Medicus signing Duke Health for a $14 million seven-year deal, and a recent large win in Germany where the business won a three-year contract with a large government hospital for implementation.

The effect of all of these wins is to not only act as a halo effect for Pro Medicus and its brand in the market, but also create an impetus for significantly shortened sales cycles. The large private hospitals networks tend to be very well financed, with significant resources to invest in assessment of vendors, due diligence, and implementation. These wins provide market signaling for Pro Medicus in raising awareness of its suite of digitization solutions for the radiology market. This not only does help bring in new potential customers into the pipeline, but other prospects see these large hospitals and their implementation as evidence of the credibility of Pro Medicus and look to those implementations as validating their choice and helping to accelerate due diligence on the company, allowing Pro Medicus to close sales faster.

Pro Medicus isn’t alone in going after this market and competes with some well-resourced players such as Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), Fuji, and Cannon. However, the large wins that it has secured are suggestive of a significant market lead and enhanced product functionality, an area that the business will have to keep investing in to maintain its advantage.

Large addressable market

Pro Medicus has a very large addressable market, with PACS (picture archiving and communications systems market) estimated to be worth more than $2B annually. Pro Medicus only had AUD$34M in revenues in 2018, so it still has a significant way to go to fully penetrate the market. While the market opportunity is significant, pockets of the market have been fairly slow moving to convert, given fears around the implications of patient security with cloud-based solutions to store patient data.

While the mandate around digital storage of health records has been a powerful tailwind to the business, better detection techniques and risk assessments for patients with cancer, plus an aging demographic are acting as powerful tailwinds for Pro Medicus. An increasing percentage of patients that are diagnosed with cancerous conditions means a greater pool of patients that have to come back for recurring screening and ongoing monitoring.

Pro Medicus is well placed to participate in this growth, given that the business has transaction-based contracts where it receives monetary compensation for transaction volume growth that its clients see in the number of images that are processed by the Pro Medicus platform. The majority of Pro Medicus’s contracts are structured on a transaction-based model with guaranteed minimums, which will result in the business capturing upside in transaction volume over time.

As Pro Medicus processes and digitizes large volumes of radiology data over time, other opportunities in imaging analysis naturally open up for the business. The company has taken steps for its platform to incorporate machine learning and artificial intelligence as tools to help isolate and identify anomalies in imaging, helping radiologists more easily spot areas of concern. This predictive diagnostics capability is another large market that Pro Medicus could eventually penetrate and which could significantly expand its addressable market.

Financials

Pro Medicus delivered FY 2018 revenue of AUD$34M, with the first half 2019 revenue of almost AUD$25M, which was up 60% on the prior period. The business has exceptionally attractive financial characteristics, with operating margins of almost 45% and net margins of almost 35%. Pro Medicus also has no debt and pays a small dividend. Its excellent financial management also shows up in returns on equity and invested capital above 40%.

The business is heavily weighted towards North America, with the majority of its revenues coming from this market. However, Pro Medicus has started making further inroads into Europe (particularly Germany) and expects greater international diversification in its revenue base over time from other international markets beyond North America. Australia, which is home base for the business, is also a small contributor of revenue.

Valuation

Pro Medicus appears expensive on most valuation metrics. The business trades at 57x sales and 129x earnings. However, what isn't apparent from these numbers is many of the company’s recent deals are multi-year deals, providing locked-in revenue over the next 4-5 years. Further, it has not begun to recognize any in-year revenue from 2019 contract wins with Duke Health, Massachusetts General, and the German government deal. With a sales pipeline that is now the strongest in Pro Medicus's history, its forward valuation out 2-3 years look may subsequently appear to be far more reasonable in this context, assuming it is able to close a similar pipeline volume to what it has in the past.

Pro Medicus is a very compelling business in an industry that is poised to see fairly impressive long term growth due to the secular tailwinds of regulatory change and favorable demographics. Investors should consider this name on any prolonged pullback in the markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PMCUF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.