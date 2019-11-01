Tanger Is A Textbook Strong Buy

Tanger, in my view, is a cash cow, and that’s one of the primary reasons I have been so bullish with this pick.

It appears that there's life left after all when it comes to Tanger Outlets (SKT). Despite being one of the most beaten-down REITs in our coverage spectrum, it’s not dead yet.

Nor do we expect it to be, and not because shares were up around 14% in the month of October. We’ll be the first to admit that – with the threat of continued store closures – there will be continued volatility in the months and quarters ahead.

With that said, Tanger’s main problem is that it’s considered to be a mall REIT. Otherwise, I’m confident it would be trading more like Kimco (KIM) or Brixmor (BRX) – which means it would be up around 50% year-to-date.

For proof, consider how Tanger is the ONLY mall REIT that increased its dividend during the last recession. This means it’s the only “dividend aristocrat” (defined as having over 25 years of divided growth) in the mall sector.

A stock that reliable has no business trading at the valuation it is.

More About Tanger’s Dividend

Based on all available data – including Q3-19 earnings results – it appears that Tanger is well-positioned to continue growing its dividend, regardless of the cyclical nature of the retail landscape.

It’s true that many mall REITs are struggling to maintain their dividend. CBL Properties (CBL), Washington Prime (WPG), Macerich (MAC), and PREIT (PEI) are all looking iffy or downright dangerous right now.

But Tanger’s dividend enjoys a wide margin of safety as its CEO, Steve Tanger, explained on the Q3 earnings call:

“We have a 26-year historic commitment to paying a quarterly cash dividend. Our dividend remains well covered, as we expect to generate nearly $95 million of free cash flow over and above our dividend during 2019 and have nearly $600 million in unused line of credit capacity.”

Tanger, in my view, is a cash cow. That’s one of the primary reasons I’ve been so bullish with this pick.

There’s no doubt that the current business cycle has been challenging. But the business model is one of the most solid in the REIT sector. And management deserves credit for its highly disciplined expertise.

Put another way, I consider discipline to be Tanger’s primary competitive moat. While that can pertain to cost of capital, scale, and other competitive advantages, they’re all connected at the hip by a highly-disciplined CEO who recognizes that growing the company’s dividend is the key to winning.

Now let’s dig deeper into Q3-19 earnings.

The Earnings Results

In Q3-19, Tanger’s consolidated portfolio occupancy rate was 95.9% compared to 96% in Q2-19 and 96.4% in Q3-18. As Steve Tanger explains:

"We have maintained a high 95.9% occupancy rate, reflecting the resilience and desirability of the outlet channel. Additionally, we have continued to increase traffic, as our targeted marketing programs and engaging on-site experiences helped to draw shoppers to our centers.”

On the earnings call, he added that “the value proposition continues to resonate with shoppers.” And the “traffic momentum has continued in October.”

So even during this ongoing retail store closure environment, Tanger has been able to maintain strong occupancy. In fact, that figure has never dropped below 95% in more than 25 years.

So far in 2019, Tanger has recaptured approximately 195,000 square feet within its consolidated portfolio related to bankruptcies and brand-wide restructurings by retailers. This includes 6,000 square feet in Q3-19.

That compares to approximately 123,000 square feet recaptured during the same time in 2018. That included 17,000 square feet during the third quarter.

To fill vacant spaces, Tanger has always relied on “popup” stores (i.e., short-term leases) to maintain occupancy. It also can nurture new permanent tenants, which it has a solid track record of doing.

Right now, management said that “popups” account for around 5% of total occupancy. Normally closer to 4%, it’s been trending a tad higher as a result of the recent store closures. But management points out that “there is no landlord investment” related to popups.

Plus, Tanger’s average consolidated portfolio tenant sales productivity was $395 per square foot for the 12 months ended Sept. 30. That’s up from $383 per square foot in the comparable prior-year period.

Same tenant sales increased by 1.7%.

Tanger Truly Has Things Under Control

On the latest earnings call, Tanger didn’t shy away from the topic of store closures in 2020. Notable examples include Dress Barn, where all of its stores will be shutting down by year-end.

Management said that it had active discussions and/or confirmed deals in place for 50% with these locations. Besides, “Dress Barn sales were less than 50% of the portfolio average (sales).” So locked-in and to-be replacement tenants will likely be much more productive.

Regarding Forever 21, Tanger management said they were “sad to see the company file (bankruptcy).” The latest news is that the outlets will lose two stores this current quarter, though it didn’t provide any guidance related to 2020.

Tanger did add that it has 30 Kitchen Collection stores closing. That will impact around 93,000 square feet and approximately 70 basis points of average base rent (ABR).

Also in Q3-19 Tanger generated net income of $0.25 per share, or $23.2 million, compared to a net loss available to common shareholders of $0.24 per share, or $22.2 million, for the prior year period (impacted by a non-cash impairment charge totaling $49.7 million, or $0.51 per share, related to an outlet center in Jeffersonville, Ohio).

FFO was $1.68 per share, or $164.2 million, compared to $1.83 per share, or $180.3 million, for the prior year period. AFFO was $1.72 per share, or $168.6 million, compared to $1.83 per share, or $180.3 million, for the prior year period (down mainly due to the disposition centers that closed in March 2019).

In summary, Steve Tanger explained that the company “exceeded expectations” with this “encouraging new outlook” and is “raising guidance” for 2019 FFO per share to $2.27 - $2.31 from $2.25 - $2.31.

The Balance Sheet

In Q3-19 Tanger’s balance sheet activity included total outstanding floating rate debt of just $16 million (~1% of total consolidated debt outstanding) and unused capacity of $600 million on the company’s unsecured lines (99% capacity). Around 94% of consolidated square footage was unencumbered by mortgages.

The company maintains very strong leverage metrics such as 4.3x interest coverage and 5.8x net debt to EBITDA. The company maintains investment grade ratings of BBB and Baa1 from S&P and Moody’s.

There are no significant debt maturities until 2023:

Nashville Update

There was brief commentary on the earnings call as Steve Tanger explained, “Nashville is progressing” and the “developer is mass grading the site.” He said that the new site will be in the “hub of this mixed-use development” and the company will be “one of the first (projects) to go in.” As usual, Tanger will have the project at least 60% pre-leased before breaking ground and the CEO said that would be “this time next year.”

Maintaining Strong Buy

We maintain a Strong Buy on Tanger shares, based upon:

Safe Dividend: FAD payout ratio was 71% in Q3-19 Solid Occupancy (95.9%) Increased FFO guidance Healthy Balance Sheet (99% unused capacity)

Thus, we are attracted to the fundamentals supported by the highly disciplined management team. In addition, we also are attracted to the outlet business model, a story that has been completely missed by many analysts and investors.

There’s a reason that Tanger is able to maintain healthy leasing trends, and that has to do with the occupancy cost ratio (9.9% in Q3-19) compared with the direct mall REIT peers.

We believe there will be continued pressure on the department store chains and that outlets will become increasingly relevant as in-line mall retailers will continue to seek out options to drive brick and mortar sales. As Steve Tanger pointed out:

“The space we’re getting back is easily re-tenanted because it’s 100 feet deep and this does not require significant cap ex.”

It’s just not rocket science. It really boils down to supply and demand, and thus far in the cycle, Tanger has done an excellent job of utilizing the tools at its disposal. Remember, Tanger has no J.C. Penney, Macy’s, or as Steve Tanger said, “odd shape boxes” in the portfolio.

Instead, what you get is a very predictable dividend with potential for strong price appreciation.

“Buy not on optimism, but on arithmetic.” Benjamin Graham

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.