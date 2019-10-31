October Portfolio Update - Extensive Buys, More Oil And FX

FX takes a toll when investing at these currency values - forward focus is on NOK primarily, and very undervalued USD/CAD.

I've put good amounts of capital to work, investing heavily into tobacco, oil/energy and some miscellaneous companies as well.

Summary

During October, I went ahead and invested somewhat more than $9000, decreasing my cash position somewhat and filling several investment positions as a result.

As a result, my projected annual income from dividends alone has increased somewhat, influenced only slightly by FX. However, October also saw ATHs/year highs for the SEK/USD pairing, meaning there needs to be significant undervaluation for it to be worth investing in American/Canadian companies - to say nothing of stocks traded in EUR.

Let's take a look.

This month's update of the international dividend investor's portfolio

As a value-oriented dividend investor with a very long-term perspective, I believe that investing in a diversified portfolio of dividend stocks and related shares/securities is a better option in the long term than investing in index funds or most ETFs. In addition to receiving growth in stock/portfolio value, I also receive annual, quarterly, and monthly dividend payments which enable me to live my life as I see fit.

In adopting a dividend investor's mindset, I've stopped caring about short-term stock movements, and in so doing, I avoid the principle of loss aversion. I consider my investment portfolio a functioning business, and the business's goal is simple - to ensure my financial independence. I'll do this through any means at my disposal.

My prerequisites

I'm a young (34-year-old) Swedish dividend investor who holds a large variety of international stocks. I reached financial independence in 2018 when my average monthly dividends for the first time exceeded my average monthly costs/expenses + savings goal. Since then, my average dividend income from my private account has gone on to grow in relation to my average expenses on a monthly basis, where they currently stand at ~129.38% of expenses. This is a significant increase to the previous month, representing all of the capital invested in what I consider to be excellent companies!

I work independently and run several businesses. These days, I work as a consultant and take contracts at leisure and as I like, while my businesses run parts "themselves."

Living in Sweden means that my economic requirements may be (very likely are) different from what someone in the US would require to comfortably retire. Due to a government-financed healthcare system and extensive state minimum pensions and available benefits, many of the concerns and considerations investors in other nations may have don't apply to me.

I doubt I'll want to live in Sweden my entire life, so I'm also looking into appealing nations for living, from a climate, socioeconomic, and future demographic perspective. Thus far, the USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand are on the list (with various pros and cons). This is very long-term planning, however, and won't be relevant until 5-7 years in the future. I've estimated that I need about $50000-80000/year to live at the standard I'm used to - though this is currently a ballpark number and likely subject to change in the future.

October 2019 news update

October has been a month of relatively large purchases in several sectors, both in my corporate and my personal investment account. None of the purchases were made into what I consider high-risk stocks, even if several of them had high yields. I took the advantage of undervaluation in tobacco and oil specifically to expand, fill and begin positions in holdings I've wanted for some time.

I continue to focus on a mix of high-yielding dividend stocks as well as qualitative, more low-yielding companies. These days I'm looking at a target overall yield of about 4-5.5%. My portfolio's total yield is at a current 5.193%, though this includes a very sizable chunk (around 15%) of liquid capital currently held in a 0.65% interest savings account. Were I to put this to work even conservatively, this number would go up to around 5.4% at the very least.

Going forward, you can still expect more conservative articles, with German, Swedish and American companies represented as well.

With that said, let's review some numbers for the month.

Reviewing October 2019 dividends and income

(Source: Google Finance, Author's own calculations)

Dividends during the month of October 2019 came in from the following companies in my private portfolio:

Monthly Dividends

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTC:TRSWF)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTC:BPZZF)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCPK:IPPLF)

Exchange Income Corporation (OTCPK:EIFZF)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTC:PZRIF)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTC:AHOTF)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:NWHUF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCPK:FRHLF)

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:MGRUF)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:ARESF)

Medical Facilities Corporation (OTCPK:MFCSF)

Northview Apartment REIT (OTC:NPRUF)

Alaris Royalty Income Fund (OTC:ALARF)

Vanguard USD Treasury Bond UCITS ETF (IVDTYUSD)

Vanguard USD Corporate 1-3 Year Bond UCITS ETF (IVDUCUSD)

Quarterly Dividends

Bank OZK (OZK)

Hemfosa Fastigheter (OTC:HMFFF)

Cardinal Health (CAH)

Capstead Mortgage Corporation Pfd (CMO.PE)

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)

Leggett & Platt (LEG)

Philip Morris International (PM)

Altria (MO)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)

FedEx (FDX)

Taubman Centers Inc. (TCO)

TransAlta Corporation Preferred Series H (no symbol)

Annual/Bi-Annual Dividends

The total amount of dividends paid out from my private portfolio this month, in combination with interest income from my savings, was $2263.99. This has been reinvested.

The current average monthly dividend income from my private portfolio, based on the calculation of annual dividends/12, is $2,289.59. This significant increase is due to investments made as well as some FX with the SEK retrieving some strength toward other currencies.

Below, you can view my average income from dividends in relation to expenses as well as my savings ratio from my total income in relation to expenses (including dividends) for the year of 2019.

(Source: Google Finance, Author's own calculations)

Dividends during the month of October 2019 came in from the following companies in my corporate portfolio:

Monthly Dividends

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Quarterly Dividends

Altria

Philip Morris International

The total amount of dividends paid out from my corporate portfolio this month is $22.50. This cash will be reinvested.

The current average monthly dividend income from my corporate portfolio, based on the calculation of annual dividends/12, is $49.20.

Transactions during October 2019

I only purchase stocks I consider fairly valued or undervalued. I don't mind sitting with some (or a lot) of cash on hand, as my goal of financial independence from dividend stocks is reached, and I am in no position where I feel I "have" to invest in anything or keep any certain amount of money in or outside of the market. This month's purchases were few and relatively small in scope.

This month, the following transactions were made in my private investment account:

This month, the following transactions were made in my corporate investment account:

Purchased stock/increased exposure to Altria. This purchase was in response to the stock's undervaluation, and the sector's undervaluation in general in the light of recent headwinds/troubles.

This purchase was in response to the stock's undervaluation, and the sector's undervaluation in general in the light of recent headwinds/troubles. Purchased stock/increased exposure to British-American Tobacco . This purchase was in response to the stock's undervaluation, and the sector's undervaluation in general in the light of recent headwinds/troubles.

. This purchase was in response to the stock's undervaluation, and the sector's undervaluation in general in the light of recent headwinds/troubles. Purchased stock/increased exposure to Equinor . This purchase was in response to the stock's undervaluation, and the sector's undervaluation in general in the light of recent headwinds/troubles.

. This purchase was in response to the stock's undervaluation, and the sector's undervaluation in general in the light of recent headwinds/troubles. Purchased stock/increased exposure to Energy Transfer. This purchase was in response to the stock's undervaluation, and the sector's undervaluation in general in the light of recent headwinds/troubles.

Looking forward

My current private portfolio composition sector-wise looks something like this.

(Source: Google Finance, Author's own calculations)

We also have the currencies and dividend currency mix that I'm now going to review.

(Source: Google Finance, Author's own calculations)

The reason for the large spread in SEK is the liquid capital position, which is at an incredibly small interest. This is obviously not where I want to be long term - a share of 20-30% in USD and 20-30% in EUR would be closer to my goal, but doing so will take significant time.

For the next month, I've decided to keep an eye on the following companies, and may extend my position in one or several of them, depending on which offer particularly appealing valuations at the time:

Walgreens-Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Energy Transfer

Ocean Yield (OTCQX:OYIEF)

FedEx

Equinor

My goal is to invest at least $2500 in November 2019 - if particularly good opportunities arise I may increase this to ~$5000. The question marks on these lists are the oil stocks/MLPs. My position in these holdings are relatively small, but I'm looking to increase them.

A bit of FX

So, I talk a lot about different currencies, and this is crucial to an investor who's active in multiple geographies. Moreover, it's crucial to investors like me who otherwise have their entire portfolio in a relatively small and irrelevant currency like the SEK.

Investing, therefore, becomes a balance, and FX becomes important. When investing with the SEK at a weak rate towards the USD/CAD/EUR, this means of course that dividends/payouts will be higher, but the price for the investment will be a lot higher as well. Conversely, when investing at a strong SEK/USD or SEK/EUR FX, the buy-in is cheap but the dividends are low.

As a result of this, investments done at weak SEK FX lose in value when the SEK strengthens. I also get fewer dividends. So the ideal situation for me, in the long run, is investing at a strong SEK FX to the USD, CAD, and EUR.

How possible has this been for the year?

Source: XE

The EUR has been rather volatile, with comparatively appealing buys possible at certain times.

Source: XE

The Canadian dollar has been on an absolute run, showing ATHs. That's also the reason for my care in investing in Canada at this time.

Source: XE

The USD has been performing well also, with the SEK at multi-year highs/weakness. However, here I believe that these highs may last longer, which is why I've viewed the drops visible as appealing times to investigate.

Overall, however, the trend is clear. The SEK is currently weak as a kitten. Last week, our national bank announced a rate increase due in December, which will hopefully strengthen our currency somewhat. Until then, however, all of the buys I do will demand a significant discount, if done in USD/CAD/EUR.

One of the more appealing currencies at the time is the NOK.

Source: XE

This FX weakness for the NOK is also the reason why I'm looking to invest more into Norway at this time, including Equinor.

This lack of appeal for other currencies at the moment makes me glad that from the perspective of overall dividend coverage in terms of expenses, my goals are met. I've no mental obligation to act on buying opportunities which from an FX perspective are unappealing - I know many who feel that they do.

Wrapping up

These monthly updates are meant as examples of portfolio allocation and potential investment strategy. It's meant partly as a view into my investment thinking, and how one can go about thinking regarding investments - and the results of doing so.

I no longer have any specific goal with my investments - my independence is reached. Instead, the goal, for now, is "get more." A few years ago, I might've said that I'd stop working and relax somewhere when I reached this point, but it has become increasingly clear to me that I'm a better, more balanced individual when active and working in something - and I've not yet decided what I want to do more long term.

Because of this, I'm simply doing what I'm used to doing at the moment - which is running my businesses and continuing to invest conservatively. My goal is a strong and healthy mix of balanced stock/investment allocations that can serve as a guidepost for others to construct their own portfolios - and rather than specific stocks (beyond my articles), I'm more about sector-specific allocation and risk balance.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.