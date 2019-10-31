Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - The Focus Is Again On The Decision Of The Fed

Most of the funds from the sector are still trading at positive Z-scores, and we do not see a statistical edge to include some of them in our portfolio.

Slight decrease for the benchmark and the closed-end funds which invest in municipal bonds. The investors are focused on the next meeting of Fed which will take place next Wednesday.

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage and directional opportunities for active traders like us.

Currently, we are cautious when we choose our long positions, as most of the closed-end funds which hold municipal bonds have lost their statistical edge and are traded at positive Z-scores. However, there are several interesting pair trade opportunities which can be traded. For the conservative market participants with a longer investment horizon, I still see interesting dividend opportunities that are trading at high discounts.

The Benchmark

The iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) fell by $0.20 and finished Friday's session at $113.79 per share. Most of the market participants are focused on the next meeting of the Federal Reserve which will take place next Wednesday. The main topic will be about the interest rates and most of the expectations are to see another cut. The municipal bonds are also in a waiting mode and an eventual decrease may give a positive impulse to their prices. It will be very interesting to see what will be the decision of the central bank of the U.S. and their future expectations.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

Of course, the changes in the Treasury yields are crucial for the performance of the municipal sector. The Munis are interest rate-sensitive due to their higher duration, and most of the market participants pay serious attention to the fluctuation of the yields.

Source: CNBC.com, US 10-Year yields

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The strong correlation between these major indices and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for the municipal bond CEFs.

Source: YCharts.com, 10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread and 3-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

None of the closed-end funds from the area announced a dividend.

Weekly Charts

1. Biggest price decrease

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Biggest price increase

Source: CEFConnect.com

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

Once again, a negative week for the closed-end funds which invest in municipal bonds. Almost all of the Munis reported a decrease in their net asset values. Only BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) and Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (MHF) finished the week without a change in their net asset values.

As you know, the Z-score shows us how many times the current discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. If the Z-score is negative, we can talk about a statistical edge to buy the funds. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (MYF) is one of the interesting Munis with a negative Z-score. The spread between the price of the fund and its net asset value is 3.45% and compared to its peers, it does not seem impressive, but for this closed-end fund, such a discount is relatively high compared to its historical values.

Source: CEFdata.com

The yield on the price is 4.81%, and the yield on net asset value is 4.64%. The earnings/coverage is another characteristic which most of the investors observe and include in their analyses. In our case, we do have earnings of $0.0560 per share. High enough to cover the distribution rate of $0.0560 per share.

Source: CEFdata.com

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the other hand are the closed-end funds sorted by their highest Z-scores. From a statistical point of view, they should be overpriced. In the current market environment, when we see interest rate cuts, it is very difficult to say which of the Munis are overpriced. Yes, the Z-scores are high but they are still traded at discounts. My simple recommendation is to play the game smart, and when some of your long positions are traded at Z-score above or close to 2.00 points, close them and buy some of the funds which have a lower statistical parameter. The risk/reward ratio is not in your favor when you hold statistically overpriced funds.

The average one-year Z-score in the sector is 0.66 points. Last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was 0.82 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

Still many of the funds are traded at a discount of more than 11.00%. Very quick research will show us that most of them are state-specific. The national Munis are currently traded at a smaller discount, most probably due to their diversified portfolio.

Source: CEFdata.com

If you want to extend your investments in California, then BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (BFZ) may catch your attention. It has an average Z-score of 0.50 points and one of the highest discounts in the area. The widened spread between the discount of BFZ and its peers you can easily notice on the above chart. The current yield of the fund is 3.71% and the yield on net asset value is 3.26%. The credit quality of BFZ is more than impressive as 67.59% of its investments are rated as an "AA" rating.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

Although we saw a dividend cut for several PIMCO funds in April, the funds from this sponsor continue to be the ones that are traded at the highest premium. The trust in the management team and the good past results are one of the main reasons why the market participants want to have them even at a price higher than the net asset value.

My simple recommendation here is to stay away from long positions in closed-end funds which are traded at a high premium or relatively high Z-score. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (MUA) is a very good example of what I am talking about. No doubt, PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) is another fund that should be avoided.

Source: CEFdata.com

The average discount/premium of the sector is -5.27%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and the net asset values of the funds was -4.99%

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above, we saw the willingness of the market participants to pay a premium for the PIMCO funds. This table could be a good explanation of that desire and why PIMCO funds are differently treated. The funds from this sponsor proved that they can outperform their peers by return on net asset value over the past five years. The average return on net asset value for the past five years for the sector is 4.77%.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

If you are wondering which of the funds have the highest distribution rate on price, the above sample can help you to find the answer. Additionally, I have plotted here the distribution rate based on the net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric as the more important one. The average yield on the price for the sector is 4.17%, and the average yield on net asset value is 3.96%.

Our leader Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) is the fund that caught my attention in a positive way. It offers a 5.04% current yield, and its dividend is fully covered by the earnings. On top of that, the UNII balance per share is in green territory.

Source: CEFdata.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average effective leverage of the sector is 35.1%. Logically, most of the funds with lower effective leverage have lower distribution rates compared to the rest of the closed-end funds. Seven funds from the sector have effective leverage equal to zero.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above, you can find the chart of the funds with the lowest effective leverage and their yields on net asset value. If you are not a big fan of the high leverage, this chart will be very helpful.

Conclusion

Compared to the previous years, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened, but we remain cautious when we select our long positions due to the high Z-scores in the sector. However, there are several interesting trades that you can review if you use the discount as a metric.

Note: This article was originally published on October 27, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in PCQ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.