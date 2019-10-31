Citizens Financial Group: A 5.00% Preferred Stock IPO, But I Will Offer You A Better One

Where in the context of all securities, issued by Citizens Financial Group, does the new IPO stand?

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Preferred Stock issued by Citizens Financial Group (CFG). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by Citizens Financial Group - the prospectus.

For a total of 18M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $450M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. 5.000% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (NYSE: CFG-E) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 5.00%. The new preferred stock has a 'BB+' Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 01/06/2025. Currently, the new issue trades close to its par value at a price of $25.10. This translates into a 5.00% Current Yield and a YTC of 5.10%

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

The Company

Built on the principle that we succeed only when our customers succeed, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the oldest and largest financial services firms in the United States. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, where its roots date back to 1828, Citizens offers retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. With award-winning mobile apps, robust online offerings, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of a large ATM and branch network that spans 11 states, Citizens is helping retail customers bank better everyday. Citizens’ mortgage lending, auto lending, student lending and commercial banking businesses operate in select additional markets. Citizens Commercial Banking offers its corporate, not-for-profit and institutional clients a broad range of wholesale banking products and services including treasury services, specialty finance, foreign exchange, capital markets and loan syndications and sales and trading.

Source: Company's website | Overview of Our Business

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, CFG:

For 2019, the common stock is expected to have paid а $1.36 yearly dividend. With a market price of $35.94, the current yield of CFG is at 3.78%. As an absolute value, this means it pays over $622.75M in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued Series E preferred stock) of the company are around $74.43M.

In addition, the market capitalization of the company is around $16.47B, which makes CFG the largest 'Regional - Mid-Atlantic Bank' (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of Citizens Financial Group's capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in June 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

As of Q2 2019, CFG had a total debt of $11.54B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series E preferred stock rank junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other outstanding preferred stocks, which total $1.13B.

The Ratios Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of CFG but to find out if its new preferred stock has the need quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-term debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 16,470/(11,540 + 1,580) = 1.25 , which shows good coverage of all debt and preferred stocks.

. This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 16,470/(11,540 + 1,580) = , which shows good coverage of all debt and preferred stocks. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM results is 1,800/(460 + 74) = 3.37, indicating that there is a solid buffer for the preferred stockholders and the bondholders.

The Citizens Financial Group Family

Except for the private placement of 3 preferred stocks:

US$250 mil var/fixed rate Non-Cum Perpetual ser A,

US$7.5 mil var/fixed rate Callable Non-Cumulative Perpetual ser B, and

US$300 mil var/fixed rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual ser C,

there is one more outstanding exchange-traded preferred stock: Citizens Financial Group, Inc. 6.350% Fixed-to-Floating Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (CFG.PD). Some more information about the issue can be found in the following chart:

CFG-D pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 6.35% before 04/06/2024 and then switches to a floating dividend at a rate of the three-month LIBOR plus 3.642%. It also carries a 'BB+' S&P rating and is callable as of 04/04/2024. With the current price of $28.05, CFG-D has a Current Yield of 5.66% and Yield-to-Call of 3.52%. If we compare the two issues, we can see "D" having a higher Current Yield, but with a Yield-to-Call of 5.10%, CFG-E has a better Yield-to-Worst than its older relative.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between CFG-D and the fixed income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). Despite the short history of the preferred stock, a total superiority over the benchmark is observed.

Furthermore, there are also 11 Corporate bonds issued by the company:

For my comparison, I choose the bond that matures closest to the call date of CFG-E and its price is known, the Corporate Bond due 08/01/2025.

CFG4274220, as it is the FINRA ticker, is rated a 'BBB' and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 3.026%. This should be compared to the 5.10% Yield-to-Call of CFG-E, but when making that comparison, remember that CFG-E's YTC is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred stock until 202%. This result is a yield spread of almost 2.1% between the two securities.

The Banking Preferreds

Since there are only 3 more outstanding preferred stocks in the 'Regional - Mid-Atlantic Banks' sector, except for the new Citizens Financial Group preferred stock, I'll compare the newly issued preferred stock with all other banks' preferred stocks, with a par value of $25, that pay a fixed-rate dividend and have a positive YTC. It is important to take note that none of these preferred stocks is eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Along with the new issue, all preferred stocks are currently trading above their par value, and the current yield is, in fact, their Yield-to-Best. That's why the best way to compare the group is by their Yield-to-Worst (equal to their Yield-to-Call). This is a much more plausible yield curve.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

All BB+ Preferred Stocks

The last chart contains all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, a BB+ Standard & Poor's rating, and positive Yield-to-Call. For a better idea, SCE-E, SCE-B, SCE-C, and SCE-D are excluded because of their hundredths yield.

Redemption Following a Regulatory Capital Treatment Event

We may, at our option, redeem the shares of the Series E Preferred Stock (I) in whole or in part, from time to time, on any dividend payment date on or after January 6, 2025, or (II) in whole but not in part at any time within 90 days following a Regulatory Capital Treatment Event (as defined under “Description of the Series E Preferred Stock—Redemption”), in each case at a cash redemption price of $1,000 per share (equivalent to $25 per Depositary Share), plus any declared and unpaid dividends, without regard to any undeclared dividends, to, but excluding, the redemption date. If we redeem the Series E Preferred Stock, the depositary will redeem a proportionate number of Depositary Shares.

Source: 424B2 Filing by Citizens Financial Group

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Depositary Shares for general corporate purposes.

Source: 424B2 Filing by Citizens Financial Group

Addition to the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $450M, the new IPO can be considered with a high probability as an addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index during some of the next rebalancings. It will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed income securities. I'll just remind you about the last year rally in the fixed income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600M used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every one preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, CFG-E is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain, but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The company metrics are good, it is well capitalized and pays more than 8x times more dividend on its common stock that has the lowest rank in the capital structure than what it will be paying for its preferred stocks. The new IPO has better YTW compared to its relative, CFG-D, which also has a history of a very good performance against the main fixed income benchmark, PFF. However, it is the security with one of the lowest nominal yield from the preferred stocks issued by a bank, and except for the EIX's 70-year old preferred stocks, also when compared to the issues with the same credit rating. Overall, because of its high vulnerability, the newly issued preferred stock does not fit into my interest.

As a better alternative, I find it to be ESGRO. ESGRO seems undervalued compared to its peers, and I believe that when the market realizes, it will correct its mistake. Such kind of mispricing is an amazing opportunity for us and sooner or later the logic on the market prevails. The conservative fair price which can be estimated based on the rest of the stocks with similar call dates is $27.70 where the yield to call of ESGRO will be 4.50%, and it will get closer to its peers on the yield curve. The target price is $0.80 above the current price of $26.86 per share. The more opportunistic approach is to estimate the fair price based on a 4.00% yield to call. In this case, the target price of our investment becomes $28.25 per share or 5.00% capital appreciation based on the current price. A full explanation about the trade idea can be found by clicking the following link --> Enstar Group Series E: 6.50% Yield From The Most Undervalued Qualified Preferred Stock At The Moment.

