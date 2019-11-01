Menlo Therapeutics And Serlopitant In Pruritogenic Prurigo Nodularis: On Track

In 2020, Menlo moves one step closer to commercial-stage status if serlopitant is clinically successful in pivotal Phase 3 trials in prurigo nodularis.

Therapeutic Void

Pruritus (i.e. intense itch) is a symptomatic event of chronic skin and liver diseases that is problematic for most patients. Some patients with chronic liver disease describe pruritus as feeling like something crawling under the skin, having an involuntary reaction to scratch, or a tingling or creepy sensation that often wasn’t relieved by scratching.

Likewise, patients suffering from Prurigo Nodularis (PN), a skin disease characterized by hard, itchy lumps (nodules) on the skin, experience intense itching that could lead to bleeding, pain or skin lesions. Thermal factors and clinical conditions, including eczema (atopic dermatitis), lymphoma, HIV infection, severe anemia, or kidney disease have been reported to enhance PN pruritus.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) has made the clinical development of serlopitant (formerly VPD-73) for pruritogenic responses its forte. As a small-cap ($116M) clinical-stage biopharma, therapeutic validation of serlopitant in the (USA and European) pivotal Phase 3 studies in patients with PN moves MNLO one step closer to commercial status.

There are no FDA approved therapies for PN but corticosteroids and anti-histamines are usually employed to manage inflammation and provide some temporary pruritogenic relief. Analysis by Research and Markets on the epidemiology of PN notes that:

the total prevalent cases of Prurigo Nodularis was 686,375 in 2016 in United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan and is expected to increase during the study period i.e., 2016-2027. United States accounts for highest prevalent cases of Prurigo Nodularis with 256,941 prevalent cases in 2016. The report provides global market share of Prurigo Nodularis i.e., 7 Major Markets [United States and EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom)] and Japan. In 2016, global market size of Prurigo Nodularis was USD 133.65 million and, is expected to grow during the forecast period of 2018-2027.

However, MNLO internal evaluation estimates that 300,000 to 600,000 patients in the US have PN.

Clinical Benefit

Serlopitant is an oral, once-daily selective neurokinin-1 receptor (NK1-R) antagonist that functionally blocks the pathophysiological effects of NK1-R and its endogenous ligand, Substance P. The pruritogenic responses of Substance P in dermal tissue are well-established.

To file an NDA and/or EMA for serlopitant in PN, the primary clinical endpoint of WI-NRS (Worst Itch Numeric Rating Scale) 4-point responder rate must be achieved at 10 weeks using serlopitant at 5mg. A 4-point responder is a patient who had at least a 4-point reduction in score between Baseline and Week 10.

In the Phase 2b study, 47% of patients treated with serlopitant 5 mg daily achieved a 4-point improvement on the WI-NRS, at week 8 compared to baseline (primary efficacy endpoint) vs. 26% of patients treated with placebo (P = 0.05). Phase 3 studies are 10-week duration versus 8 weeks in the Phase 2b study.

I see no reason why the primary clinical endpoint for the Phase 3 studies cannot be achieved clinically with serlopitant. In fact, the longer time-point treatment in Phase 3 could potentially lead to a higher responder rate since some patients could have a slower response rate to serlopitant therapy relative to other patients due to the pathological severity of the disease.

Serlopitant was granted FDA breakthrough designation for PN. The company is looking into filing an NDA for serlopitant in 2020. I also anticipate a request for FDA priority review will not be far-fetched.

Institutional Investors And Analyst Ratings

Serlopitant has multiple shots on goal with clinically meaningful benefits reported for pruritus associated with psoriasis (Phase 3 ready for 2020), epidermolysis bullosa (a genetic skin disorder; Phase 2 ongoing) and chronic pruritus (i.e. unknown etiology/idiopathic (Phase 2 ongoing).

Upcoming catalytic events are the Phase 3 data readout in PN in H1/2020 and Phase 2 readout in Q1/2020 from chronic pruritus study. In my opinion, the Phase 2 chronic pruritus study could be perceived to be the greatest risk because the etiology of the pruritus is not completely defined. However, the preliminary data showing a clinical effect for serlopitant in these patients could suggest a pathophysiological role for NKI-R and its endogenous ligand, Substance P, in the pruritogenic effects.

At the end of Q2/2019, Menlo reported cash and cash equivalents and investments of $109.4M. Management expects its residual reserve to fund anticipated operating expenses and capital expenditures into Q1/2021.

Institutional ownership stands at 76.42% based on 13F filings with 66 Institutional holders accounting for total shares of 18,304,387. Analysts from 4 firms recommend a strong buy with a 12-month consensus price target of $11.

Market Outlook

CEO Steve Basta commenting on the clinical progress:

We are pleased with the progress in our prurigo nodularis (PN) Phase 3 clinical trials and the rapid enrollment in our chronic pruritus of unknown origin (CPUO) Phase 2 clinical trial,” said Steve Basta, Menlo’s Chief Executive Officer. “We believe the rapid enrollment of the CPUO trial reflects the large patient population and significant unmet need to manage pruritus in CPUO patients, for which there is currently no approved treatment.

